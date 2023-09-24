ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Middle Tennessee (1-3) @ Western Kentucky (2-2) (CBSSN), 6:30PM, Thursday, September 28, 2023

game thread, links are a work in progress:

img_8723.jpg




Western Kentucky University
Location: 1906 College Heights Blvd, Bowling Green, KY 42101
Founded: 1906 Enrollment: 20,171 Undergrad Postgrad
Acceptance rate: 97%
Colors: Red and White Nickname: Hilltoppers Mascot: Big Red
Fight song: "Stand up and Cheer" (Fight song of Ohio, WKU, Montana St. and SEMOST)
Series: MT leads 35-36-1 (In Murfreesboro: MT leads 21-15-1; At Bowling Green: WKU leads 21-14)
Stadium: Houchens (22,113)
Head Coach: : Tyson Helton (Houston, 1999)
Record at WKU: 32-21 (5th) Overall: Same
2022 Record: 9-5 2022 Bowl: New Orleans
Starters Ret./Lost: 12/14 Lettermen R/L: 36/35


Where: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, 1605 Avenue Of The Champions, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Game Day Information: 2021 WKU Football Gameday Guide

Television: CBSSN, Play-by-play Alex Del Barrio, Analyst Malik Zaire, Field Analyst None

Radio: PxP: Chip Walters (33rd season) Analyst Joe Dubin (1st season)
Local WGNS 1450 AM/100.5 FM/101.9 FM
Nashville 93.3 FM/95.1 FM (Murfreesboro) Sirius XM Internet 988


Streaming: WATCH

Live Stats: LIVE STATS


Newspapers: Daily News, wku Herald,

Message Boards: wkuInsider, Red Towel Talk

Blogs: Inside Hilltopper Sports, Hilltopper Focus, The Red Towel

Athletic site: wkusports.com, GoBlueRaiders.com,

Media Guides: WesternKy, Middle Tennessee

Preseason Previews: Western Kentucky Preview: Will Hilltoppers Dominate Again?, WKU Football Preview 2023: Top Players, Keys, What Will Happen

Game Notes: WKU Notes, MT Game Notes, CUSA Game Notes

Roster: Hilltoppers, Blue Raiders

Game Previews: Middle Tennessee vs WKU Prediction Game Preview,

Twitter: @WKUFootball, @WKUSports, @WKUSportsPics, @zach_greenwell, @WKUStatsInfo, @TheTowelRackWKU, @WKU_Rivals, , , ,

Hashtags: #100MilesofHate #MTvsWKU #BlueRaiders #BeatWKU #TrueBlue , ,

Facebook: WKUAthletics, WKUFootball

Youtube: WKUSports,

Instagram: WKUSports, wku_football

2022 Game Thread: Middle Tennessee (3-3, 0-2) vs Western Kentucky (3-3, 1-1), #100MilesOfHate, (Homecoming), (ESPN+), 2:30PM, Saturday, October 15, 2022

2021 Game Thread: Middle Tennessee(4-4, 2-2) @ WKU(4-4, 3-1), (Stadium), 2:30, Saturday, November 6, 2021

2020 Game Thread: Middle Tennessee (0-3, 0-1) vs WKU (0-2, 0-0) (ESPN3)/Homecoming, Saturday 4PM, October 3, 2020

2019 Game Thread: Middle Tennessee (4-7, 3-4) @ WKU (7-4, 5-2), (ESPN+), 1PM, Saturday, November 30, 2019

2018 Game Thread: MIDDLE TENNESSEE (5-3; 4-1) vs WKU (1-7; 0-4)(CBSSN)/Salute to Armed Forces, 7PM, Friday, 11/2/18

2017 Game Thread: Middle Tennessee (5-5, 3-3) @ Western Kentucky (5-5, 3-3) (CBSSN), 7PM, Friday, 11/17/2017
 
Since 2015, Stockstill is 1-7 against wku

2015 L 58-28 A
2016 L 44-43 (OT) H
2017 L 41-38 (OT) A
2018 W 29-10 H
2019 L 31-26 A
2020 L 20-17 H
2021 L 48-21 A
2022 L 35-17 H
 
After the one loss to MT in that 8 year stretch, 2018, they replaced their old coach Sanford with the current one.
 
We bounce back and shock even Rick. 35-31 good guys win.

That’s what my heart says but my mind says we lose 45-24 and I’m going with that one.
 
I swear coaches and players read these boards. So I don't want to give my opinion. Maybe I'm just paranoid, but I want the game plan to be as big of a surprise as it can be. I know exactly what Stock is going to want to do here.

I'll write it up a minute before kick off.
 
I have lots of thoughts of how messed up Stock's contract is. I believe it should be really incentive laden and I think this game should be part of those incentives.
 
It always seems that this coach always loses one he's supposed to win, and wins one he's not supposed to. Well MT just lost one they were precicted by Vegas to win. I suppose MT could make this the one they win they're not suppose to, but even a bad wku coach should win this one against a stockstill coached team.
 
Their mascot could outcoach Stockstill.
 
I said at beginning of season I think we split WKU/Liberty. I'm still holding to that, with WKU being the loss. I said on Twitter we'd come out of October 3-5.
 
Picking Liberty to go 11-1 this year. Looking like CUSA's most impressive team. I dread that road trip for our group.
 
Liberty is good, but they haven't played anyone, and really won't.

Played Strength of Schedule
MT 8
LU 133
WKU 5

Remaining SoS
MT 121
LU 131
WKU 124

Highest FPI Win
MT none - Mizzou 40 CSU 108. Both should've been wins
LU - 116 Bowling Green
WKU - USF 101. Troy loss was 86.

Now that we are hitting conference play, NMSU is the only one with a schedule strength higher than 90, and that's only because they have Auburn left. We are 100% in the weakest conference and honestly about all evenly matched.
 
Group of Five Guys Podcast
They recap their trip to their Alma Mater Middle Tennessee as well as the game between Colorado State and MT, among with discussion of other week 4 action

 
wkuherald.com

WKU Football looks to bounce back against MTSU after two straight losses

WKU Football coaches sat down with the media to discuss this Thursday’s Conference-USA opener against rival Middle Tennessee State. “Excited about opening up conference play with a great opponent.” Head coach Tyson Helton said. “Big rivalry game in Middle Tennessee.” WKU heads into conference...
wkuherald.com
 

Hilltoppers vs. Blue Raiders Stats​

  • The Hilltoppers and their opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points twice this season (in four games).
  • The Blue Raiders' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 59.5 points in five of 13 outings.
  • Western Kentucky compiled a 9-5-0 ATS record last year.
  • Middle Tennessee went 6-6-1 ATS last season.
  • The Hilltoppers went 8-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).
  • Last season, the Blue Raiders won five out of the nine games in which they were the underdog.


 
