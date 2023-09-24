SpaceRaider
game thread, links are a work in progress:
Western Kentucky University
Location: 1906 College Heights Blvd, Bowling Green, KY 42101
Founded: 1906 Enrollment: 20,171 Undergrad Postgrad
Acceptance rate: 97%
Colors: Red and White Nickname: Hilltoppers Mascot: Big Red
Fight song: "Stand up and Cheer" (Fight song of Ohio, WKU, Montana St. and SEMOST)
Series: MT leads 35-36-1 (In Murfreesboro: MT leads 21-15-1; At Bowling Green: WKU leads 21-14)
Stadium: Houchens (22,113)
Head Coach: : Tyson Helton (Houston, 1999)
Record at WKU: 32-21 (5th) Overall: Same
2022 Record: 9-5 2022 Bowl: New Orleans
Starters Ret./Lost: 12/14 Lettermen R/L: 36/35
Where: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, 1605 Avenue Of The Champions, Bowling Green, KY 42101
Game Day Information: 2021 WKU Football Gameday Guide
Television: CBSSN, Play-by-play Alex Del Barrio, Analyst Malik Zaire, Field Analyst None
Radio: PxP: Chip Walters (33rd season) Analyst Joe Dubin (1st season)
Local WGNS 1450 AM/100.5 FM/101.9 FM
Nashville 93.3 FM/95.1 FM (Murfreesboro) Sirius XM Internet 988
Streaming: WATCH
Live Stats: LIVE STATS
Newspapers: Daily News, wku Herald,
Message Boards: wkuInsider, Red Towel Talk
Blogs: Inside Hilltopper Sports, Hilltopper Focus, The Red Towel
Athletic site: wkusports.com, GoBlueRaiders.com,
Media Guides: WesternKy, Middle Tennessee
Preseason Previews: Western Kentucky Preview: Will Hilltoppers Dominate Again?, WKU Football Preview 2023: Top Players, Keys, What Will Happen
Game Notes: WKU Notes, MT Game Notes, CUSA Game Notes
Roster: Hilltoppers, Blue Raiders
Game Previews: Middle Tennessee vs WKU Prediction Game Preview,
Twitter: @WKUFootball, @WKUSports, @WKUSportsPics, @zach_greenwell, @WKUStatsInfo, @TheTowelRackWKU, @WKU_Rivals, , , ,
Hashtags: #100MilesofHate #MTvsWKU #BlueRaiders #BeatWKU #TrueBlue , ,
Facebook: WKUAthletics, WKUFootball
Youtube: WKUSports,
Instagram: WKUSports, wku_football
2022 Game Thread: Middle Tennessee (3-3, 0-2) vs Western Kentucky (3-3, 1-1), #100MilesOfHate, (Homecoming), (ESPN+), 2:30PM, Saturday, October 15, 2022
2021 Game Thread: Middle Tennessee(4-4, 2-2) @ WKU(4-4, 3-1), (Stadium), 2:30, Saturday, November 6, 2021
2020 Game Thread: Middle Tennessee (0-3, 0-1) vs WKU (0-2, 0-0) (ESPN3)/Homecoming, Saturday 4PM, October 3, 2020
2019 Game Thread: Middle Tennessee (4-7, 3-4) @ WKU (7-4, 5-2), (ESPN+), 1PM, Saturday, November 30, 2019
2018 Game Thread: MIDDLE TENNESSEE (5-3; 4-1) vs WKU (1-7; 0-4)(CBSSN)/Salute to Armed Forces, 7PM, Friday, 11/2/18
2017 Game Thread: Middle Tennessee (5-5, 3-3) @ Western Kentucky (5-5, 3-3) (CBSSN), 7PM, Friday, 11/17/2017
Last edited: