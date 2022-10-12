Regarding Jalen Jordan...

Not sure what has been reported. The rumblings I have heard indicate bad news. For now I am not expecting him to be available on the court this year.



In my brief interactions with him along with other accounts I have spoken with over the years, he is a GREAT kid. Truly heartbroken he has had so much trouble staying healthy in his time in Murfreesboro.



As MTFAN61 indicated, it was a mystery how much he would be able to take on this year given the unknowns on his last recovery, so I guess you could say we don't know what we would be missing out on. That said, his quality guard skills had definite potential to alleviate the loss of Jefferson's shooting and Sims' shooting/ball-handling. You will certainly see more of JuCo transfers Jestin Porter and TreVon Smith if Jordan misses significant time.





Regarding the assistant coaches...

Battle's loss intrigues me more than Dixon's, personally. Assistant coach Wes Long is has a strong resume and his promotion to Associate HC was very deserved. I had heard Battle did have an impact in the offense changing (and significantly improving) last year, but common sense suggests CNM *should* have an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mindstate given the circumstances.





Regarding Weston...

Kingaling is right on the money. I have considered writing a "Top 5 Players of Importance" type column for the upcoming season. Spoiler alert: Weston would be 1. Floor general is the most important role in college basketball and no other returnee can do it close to the level Cam can (I haven't seen Porter play so he may have some potential there). While Weston needs to learn how to play more in control, he has some special gifts that you don't want to hinder, so it's a thin line on how aggressive/conservative you can coach him to be. If they can find that balance, Middle can reach a high potential this season.





Regarding preseason rankings...

I reckon the official poll will be out soon. I would rank them at 4 behind UAB, North Texas, and WKU, but others I have seen have them a spot or two lower. I think WKU will be a paper tiger once again, UTEP and FAU will be improved but don't scare me. UAB might be sweet 16 good IMO, and North Texas has somehow quietly owned the league the last few seasons.



I think Middle will be better this year but I also think the top of the league is better. To me, it is going to come down to if Lenard and Weston can live up to the star potential that they possess. They definitely have the depth and ample high quality role players.