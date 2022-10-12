BASKETBALL 2022-2023 Discussion Thread

M

MTFAN61

Blue Raider
Silver Member
Aug 11, 2022
108
176
43
Great excitement for this year's team. Will share a couple of anticipations & concerns for the year ahead. One of the biggest wins was the fact no one was lost to the portal. Unheard of these days. Lenard, Weston, Millin, & Lawrence amongst others are all fantastic athletic talents. Also great to have Coleman-Jones back in the 5 spot, & wise decision to add a couple newcomers to guard positions with Donovan's departure. The 2 concerns I have are Jalen Jordan's recovery from injury, & coach Turner Battle's departure. Prior to coach Battle's arrival last year the team's development offensively, defensively, & in transition was lacking to say the least. Then last year when Battle arrived the overall play was completely different. If I remember correctly we were the 14th rated preseason conference pick, then out of the blue end up winning the East division! Coach Battle had some nice coaching pedigree, but hopefully this was coincidental to team's overall success, we'll see. Overall I feel very high on the team, & look forward to seeing these high flyers in action. Especially hoping to see Lenard's next evolution in player development.
 
  • Like
Reactions: JohnDavidBlue, SigmaNuBlue and SpaceRaider
kingaling42

kingaling42

True Blue
Mar 24, 2018
570
662
93
Avl
I'd be more concerned with the departure of Sean Dixon to Clemson- you know the Associate coach who'd been with MTSU for several years but perhaps that just me.. so while the player roster has been remained stable there certainly is some transition in the coaching dynamics with Eric Wilson joining the staff and Logan Johnson sliding into an assistant role from the Ops position- Logan has been at MTSU for several years and was an assistant for CNM at Avl with Long so I can't imagine it's much of a ripple in terms of identifying roles.. Where did Battle go anywhere? I never heard or saw a landing announcement elsewhere...

The team had depth for the first time ever in CNM's tenure last year and winning provides a very different level of attention to detail- so I think health is always the most critical factor as we saw late in the year..

Personally I'm most interested in Camryn Weston's development.. when he's locked in, under-control, and attacking downhill he's unguardable as he can be effective at all 3 levels (perimeter, mid-range, around the basket).. I'm looking forward to the year.

Schedule wise- it's a very even/solid schedule- not a big fan of the early Nov conference game with Rice but otherwise it's a solid slate although I'm sure many here wanted more wow factor..
 
  • Like
Reactions: Predarat, MTFAN61, TrueBlue147 and 2 others
M

Matt Dossett

All Conference
Staff
May 14, 2016
1,889
914
113
MTFAN61 said:
Great excitement for this year's team. Will share a couple of anticipations & concerns for the year ahead. One of the biggest wins was the fact no one was lost to the portal. Unheard of these days. Lenard, Weston, Millin, & Lawrence amongst others are all fantastic athletic talents. Also great to have Coleman-Jones back in the 5 spot, & wise decision to add a couple newcomers to guard positions with Donovan's departure. The 2 concerns I have are Jalen Jordan's recovery from injury, & coach Turner Battle's departure. Prior to coach Battle's arrival last year the team's development offensively, defensively, & in transition was lacking to say the least. Then last year when Battle arrived the overall play was completely different. If I remember correctly we were the 14th rated preseason conference pick, then out of the blue end up winning the East division! Coach Battle had some nice coaching pedigree, but hopefully this was coincidental to team's overall success, we'll see. Overall I feel very high on the team, & look forward to seeing these high flyers in action. Especially hoping to see Lenard's next evolution in player development.
Click to expand...
Surprised no one left
 
T

tyler90wm

Blue Raider
Sep 18, 2010
152
43
28
Definitely the most excited I have been for men's basketball in a while. Have they released the preseason poll for the upcoming year? We won't be last place like last year; I would put us around the 3-4 spot in conference, but think we could win the conference this year as well.
 
  • Like
Reactions: MTFAN61
M

MTFAN61

Blue Raider
Silver Member
Aug 11, 2022
108
176
43
kingaling42 said:
I'd be more concerned with the departure of Sean Dixon to Clemson- you know the Associate coach who'd been with MTSU for several years but perhaps that just me.. so while the player roster has been remained stable there certainly is some transition in the coaching dynamics with Eric Wilson joining the staff and Logan Johnson sliding into an assistant role from the Ops position- Logan has been at MTSU for several years and was an assistant for CNM at Avl with Long so I can't imagine it's much of a ripple in terms of identifying roles.. Where did Battle go anywhere? I never heard or saw a landing announcement elsewhere...

The team had depth for the first time ever in CNM's tenure last year and winning provides a very different level of attention to detail- so I think health is always the most critical factor as we saw late in the year..

Personally I'm most interested in Camryn Weston's development.. when he's locked in, under-control, and attacking downhill he's unguardable as he can be effective at all 3 levels (perimeter, mid-range, around the basket).. I'm looking forward to the year.

Schedule wise- it's a very even/solid schedule- not a big fan of the early Nov conference game with Rice but otherwise it's a solid slate although I'm sure many here wanted more wow factor..
Click to expand...
Nice analysis, forgot about Sean moving to Clemson. Believe I read that Turner was tired of moving from location to location every few years with a young & growing family. Wanted more roots & took an administrative teaching job. Agree about Weston's athleticism. With a bit more control in his game could be super dangerous to opponents
 
M

MTFAN61

Blue Raider
Silver Member
Aug 11, 2022
108
176
43
kingaling42 said:
I'd be more concerned with the departure of Sean Dixon to Clemson- you know the Associate coach who'd been with MTSU for several years but perhaps that just me.. so while the player roster has been remained stable there certainly is some transition in the coaching dynamics with Eric Wilson joining the staff and Logan Johnson sliding into an assistant role from the Ops position- Logan has been at MTSU for several years and was an assistant for CNM at Avl with Long so I can't imagine it's much of a ripple in terms of identifying roles.. Where did Battle go anywhere? I never heard or saw a landing announcement elsewhere...

The team had depth for the first time ever in CNM's tenure last year and winning provides a very different level of attention to detail- so I think health is always the most critical factor as we saw late in the year..

Personally I'm most interested in Camryn Weston's development.. when he's locked in, under-control, and attacking downhill he's unguardable as he can be effective at all 3 levels (perimeter, mid-range, around the basket).. I'm looking forward to the year.

Schedule wise- it's a very even/solid schedule- not a big fan of the early Nov conference game with Rice but otherwise it's a solid slate although I'm sure many here wanted more wow factor..
Click to expand...
As a follow up, any word on Jalen Jordan's reported MRI from a couple weeks ago? Sounded like it was a continuation of same medical problem from last year. Was hoping for his manned assistance at the point
 
O

OliverLBaltz

Staff
Mar 19, 2018
32
46
18
Regarding Jalen Jordan...
Not sure what has been reported. The rumblings I have heard indicate bad news. For now I am not expecting him to be available on the court this year.

In my brief interactions with him along with other accounts I have spoken with over the years, he is a GREAT kid. Truly heartbroken he has had so much trouble staying healthy in his time in Murfreesboro.

As MTFAN61 indicated, it was a mystery how much he would be able to take on this year given the unknowns on his last recovery, so I guess you could say we don't know what we would be missing out on. That said, his quality guard skills had definite potential to alleviate the loss of Jefferson's shooting and Sims' shooting/ball-handling. You will certainly see more of JuCo transfers Jestin Porter and TreVon Smith if Jordan misses significant time.


Regarding the assistant coaches...
Battle's loss intrigues me more than Dixon's, personally. Assistant coach Wes Long is has a strong resume and his promotion to Associate HC was very deserved. I had heard Battle did have an impact in the offense changing (and significantly improving) last year, but common sense suggests CNM *should* have an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mindstate given the circumstances.


Regarding Weston...
Kingaling is right on the money. I have considered writing a "Top 5 Players of Importance" type column for the upcoming season. Spoiler alert: Weston would be 1. Floor general is the most important role in college basketball and no other returnee can do it close to the level Cam can (I haven't seen Porter play so he may have some potential there). While Weston needs to learn how to play more in control, he has some special gifts that you don't want to hinder, so it's a thin line on how aggressive/conservative you can coach him to be. If they can find that balance, Middle can reach a high potential this season.


Regarding preseason rankings...
I reckon the official poll will be out soon. I would rank them at 4 behind UAB, North Texas, and WKU, but others I have seen have them a spot or two lower. I think WKU will be a paper tiger once again, UTEP and FAU will be improved but don't scare me. UAB might be sweet 16 good IMO, and North Texas has somehow quietly owned the league the last few seasons.

I think Middle will be better this year but I also think the top of the league is better. To me, it is going to come down to if Lenard and Weston can live up to the star potential that they possess. They definitely have the depth and ample high quality role players.
 
  • Like
Reactions: tyler90wm and MTFAN61
M

MTFAN61

Blue Raider
Silver Member
Aug 11, 2022
108
176
43
OliverLBaltz said:
Regarding Jalen Jordan...
Not sure what has been reported. The rumblings I have heard indicate bad news. For now I am not expecting him to be available on the court this year.

In my brief interactions with him along with other accounts I have spoken with over the years, he is a GREAT kid. Truly heartbroken he has had so much trouble staying healthy in his time in Murfreesboro.

As MTFAN61 indicated, it was a mystery how much he would be able to take on this year given the unknowns on his last recovery, so I guess you could say we don't know what we would be missing out on. That said, his quality guard skills had definite potential to alleviate the loss of Jefferson's shooting and Sims' shooting/ball-handling. You will certainly see more of JuCo transfers Jestin Porter and TreVon Smith if Jordan misses significant time.


Regarding the assistant coaches...
Battle's loss intrigues me more than Dixon's, personally. Assistant coach Wes Long is has a strong resume and his promotion to Associate HC was very deserved. I had heard Battle did have an impact in the offense changing (and significantly improving) last year, but common sense suggests CNM *should* have an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mindstate given the circumstances.


Regarding Weston...
Kingaling is right on the money. I have considered writing a "Top 5 Players of Importance" type column for the upcoming season. Spoiler alert: Weston would be 1. Floor general is the most important role in college basketball and no other returnee can do it close to the level Cam can (I haven't seen Porter play so he may have some potential there). While Weston needs to learn how to play more in control, he has some special gifts that you don't want to hinder, so it's a thin line on how aggressive/conservative you can coach him to be. If they can find that balance, Middle can reach a high potential this season.


Regarding preseason rankings...
I reckon the official poll will be out soon. I would rank them at 4 behind UAB, North Texas, and WKU, but others I have seen have them a spot or two lower. I think WKU will be a paper tiger once again, UTEP and FAU will be improved but don't scare me. UAB might be sweet 16 good IMO, and North Texas has somehow quietly owned the league the last few seasons.

I think Middle will be better this year but I also think the top of the league is better. To me, it is going to come down to if Lenard and Weston can live up to the star potential that they possess. They definitely have the depth and ample high quality role players.
Click to expand...
Great info Oliver, thanks for update! Like you said, sad to hear about the young man's injury & wish him all the best. Nevertheless, still plenty to be pumped about for the upcoming season. Look forward to possible updates on the 2 upcoming scrimmages
 
  • Like
Reactions: OliverLBaltz
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MidTennMtneer

FOOTBALL Stock Record Deep Dive

Replies
22
Views
509
The Raider Roundup
Sommy
S
A

Stock’s contract, recent reports, and other considerations

Replies
73
Views
2K
The Raider Roundup
MidTennMtneer
MidTennMtneer
B

Former Players/Coaches Thread

Replies
2
Views
413
The Raider Roundup
SpaceRaider
SpaceRaider
A

Q & A with Lee De Leon

Replies
45
Views
1K
The Raider Roundup
AustinLewis
A
sWiley

MT Football COULD surprise this year

Replies
11
Views
952
The Raider Roundup
MIDTENN05
M

Latest posts

Top Bottom