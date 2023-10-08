No doubt that Jordan can put the ball in the basket. Question is how ready is he to play after being out 2 years due to injury? Elias King can shoot for a big man. Nick said in recent interview he's grown since being measured at 6' 8", & that Jestin Porter has really developed with his guard play as well. Hate to see the 4 teams go from CUSA last year. They all had great post seasons, & MT competed pretty well with them. But it will still be a good conference, especially with the addition of Liberty U. We have enough size now to be more of a combo inside/outside team than ever during CNM's tenure. If the inside game can become more effective that will bode well for opening up better outside shots. If our outside shooting can improve it will assist in one of our biggest weaknesses from last year, losing away from home. Better outside guard play is a must for improved road confidence.

Looking forward to this season. Big key will be in team's confidence level when hitting the road. We should know how this team is capable of developing after our west coast trip to California & St Mary's followed by Murray State. Speaking of St. Mary's they are a solid pre-season top 25. Not expecting a win there. However a good competitive showing will go a long way in showing if this is an ok team, or If it could be something special in the making.