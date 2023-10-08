ADVERTISEMENT

BASKETBALL ***MTSU 2023/2024 Basketball Discussion Thread***

Matt Dossett

We are less than one month away from MT basketball, so I figured we would fire up the discussion thread.

Guesses on starting five? Expectations? Where does MT stack up in league play? Thoughts on OOC schedule?

@OliverLBaltz is your go to guy when it comes to the hoops team! Give him a follow on X (Twitter) GoMiddle_Oliver
 
Do we have any guards yet that can consistently put the ball in the basket ?
 
No doubt that Jordan can put the ball in the basket. Question is how ready is he to play after being out 2 years due to injury? Elias King can shoot for a big man. Nick said in recent interview he's grown since being measured at 6' 8", & that Jestin Porter has really developed with his guard play as well. Hate to see the 4 teams go from CUSA last year. They all had great post seasons, & MT competed pretty well with them. But it will still be a good conference, especially with the addition of Liberty U. We have enough size now to be more of a combo inside/outside team than ever during CNM's tenure. If the inside game can become more effective that will bode well for opening up better outside shots. If our outside shooting can improve it will assist in one of our biggest weaknesses from last year, losing away from home. Better outside guard play is a must for improved road confidence.
Looking forward to this season. Big key will be in team's confidence level when hitting the road. We should know how this team is capable of developing after our west coast trip to California & St Mary's followed by Murray State. Speaking of St. Mary's they are a solid pre-season top 25. Not expecting a win there. However a good competitive showing will go a long way in showing if this is an ok team, or If it could be something special in the making.
 
Guard play is certainly the X factor for the team this year, as it is for most teams every year. Last season I begged for more minutes with Weston and Porter together. My assumption is we didn’t see that because of defensive reasons, and I’m hoping now that they have multiple centers with good size that they will be more willing to play a slightly smaller backcourt.

There’s faith around the program that Porter has improved and is primed for a bigger role. He was quite the volume scorer at the JuCo level. The team could definitely use some volume scoring as they lost roughly half their ppg from last year.

A kid I can confirm has taken a significant leap is Tre Green. Has developed into quite a marksman from 3. Always been a gifted jumper. Off-the-dribble game is still tbd but he’ll be a significant contributor this season. Has a shot to be the first guy off the bench.

Last guy ill mention is Jacob Johnson. More of a wing but can play two guard at 6’5. Not a flashy scorer but good slasher that averaged nearly all his 10.4 points per game inside the arc last year. I see him as a Jayce Johnson type. His ability to get to the rim should be more impactful than his scoring numbers will suggest given how the offense was so desperate for a player like that last year.
 
Had lunch with a nice young man before tee-off and then ate wings with him for a post outing snack yesterday after our Rotary Golf Fundraiser here in Franklin at Westhaven. Because of his height, I had to ask him if he was a basketball player and he said, “he played for MTSU.” I said, “Kermit?”
He responded, “No, Coach McDevitt.”

Jayce Johnson. Really good kid.
 
First game is Monday November 6, against Northern Kentucky…

Schedule
The NKU Norse got to the first round of the NCAA tourney last year. Darrin Horn who was a player and coach for Western Kentucky and South Carolina is back for his fifth year. Last year in their non-conference slate they beat Cincinnati 64-51.

“The goal is to make the Tournament, and to do that, you have to win three games in March in the conference tournament. We embrace that. We also remember it was a two-possession game coming out of the last media timeout against Houston (in the NCAA Tournament). That makes you think about what you might be capable of.”

—Darrin Horn
 
NKU has just been selected as the preseason favorite to win the Horizon League for the 2023 - 2024 year. They will be seeking a three-peat in the Horizon. NKU returns 3 starters, & have 2 preseason all League picks in guard Marques Warrick 18.8 ppg, & 2nd team guard Sam Vinson 11.8 ppg.
This will be a very tough & well coached 1st opponent to start the year.
 
Ray Harper is at JSU. He has a .584 win percentage at JSU (and a .696 career win percentage).

Nick McD win percentage .522 (.598 at UNC-Asheville).

Food for thought.
 
Ray Harper is at JSU. He has a .584 win percentage at JSU (and a .696 career win percentage).

Nick McD win percentage .522 (.598 at UNC-Asheville).

Food for thought.
And he's .442 here. 69-87.

With our great schedule we should have a very respectable NET ranking this year. Us and the conference as a whole.

Women have an even better out of conference schedule. Glad to see this for both.
 
Somewhat disappointed the men did not schedule an exhibition game in preparation for game 1 against NKU. NKU scheduled an exhibition game Nov 1 in preparation for their trip to Murfreesboro. Hopefully we won't be too rusty when hitting the floor for a full action game the 1st night.
 
I understand that they have had one or two closed practice games with area schools not on their regular schedule. These type scrimmages provide better completion and allow for more court time than an exhibition game would provide,
 
I've heard the first scrimmage went very well (IIRC, ETSU) and the last one was to be against some team from the western part of the state. Yet to be played.
 
Enjoy hearing these bits of insider info. One of the more promising things to take is apparently there were no injuries to report. Even though it hasn't been reported, but appears that Jalen Jordan is progressing through his knee rehabilitation successfully. Look forward to seeing if our outside shooting has improved, & how we play in our next scrimmage.
On a side note, I read that ETSU was preseason picked in the top 3 of their conference.
 
Speaking of scrimmages. Read that UNC embarrassed FAU a few days ago. Any word when MT's next scrimmage is coming up?
 
Latest posts

