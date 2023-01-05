FOOTBALL MT has player enter portal

MT was his only Div 1 offer, so seems he made best of it and is moving on. Coastal was only other Div 1 school that looked at him. However, they did not offer.
 
JohnDavidBlue said:
So is stucks philosophy not to replace departing portal players with another portal player?

Seems like the portal would be perfect to say to jaylen “don’t let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya” and replace him instantly.
A few WR have been offered. Now whether they jump or not, idk.
 
Well I see they’re burning the pavement up to sign some lower division people again and Tyrese has already committed to Maryland.

So there’s about a 120 WRs in the portal from P5 programs. Did we offer any of them??
 
I don't blame a player for wanting to better their situation and show their ability to compete against stronger competition.

That said, we see players withdraw from the portal if they don't receive an offer they like.
 
MT01 said:
Well I see they’re burning the pavement up to sign some lower division people again and Tyrese has already committed to Maryland.

So there’s about a 120 WRs in the portal from P5 programs. Did we offer any of them??
WKU going to lower divisions to get a QB when there were plenty of P5 transfers has worked out for them just fine. Proven FCS/DII starter or a P5 backup who hasn’t seen the field since HS?
 
crposton said:
WKU going to lower divisions to get a QB when there were plenty of P5 transfers has worked out for them just fine. Proven FCS/DII starter or a P5 backup who hasn’t seen the field since HS?
You never let a point fly over your head. They find a match for their system which is important for the QB position but here's they key point. They also recruit P5 players. They just landed a WR from Illinois.

What's our record against them and you can tell me who's recruiting what better.
 
Get out a map and have MT as the center point and draw a circle around it for any place 4-5 hour around. Look at the portal and the best players available from inside that circle (hometown or current college) and draw up the offers. That's how I would start to look at the transfer portal every single year. Lots of kids just want to get closer to home and be around friends and family. You might get a bigger fish that way. Leverage your selling point - location the best you can.

For what it's worth I would still try to get kids outside the area too, but inside that 4-5 hour circle, just take a chance. You don't think Mom and Dad might help with that decision if they can see their kid play more often?

This is the way it's going and we are going to lose our best players, so we have to play ball with the portal. Lose some, gain some. If MT is their first transfer spot, and the following year if they want to transfer out again they have to sit out a year, meaning they are more likely to want to ride it out here.

We need to be all over this portal to upgrade our talent, but Stock is too old school.
 
Keep in mind...MTSU has signed 10 HS/JC guys for 2023. Obviously more can join the fold on the February Signing Day. I expect the staff to keep options open for the portal
 
MT01 said:
You never let a point fly over your head. They find a match for their system which is important for the QB position but here's they key point. They also recruit P5 players. They just landed a WR from Illinois.

What's our record against them and you can tell me who's recruiting what better.
I never once said who is better. It is you who let the point fly over your head. My point was that players should not just be judged by what level they played at previously. That is what you were criticizing and that is what I was responding to. We had a former 4* P5 QB transfer and that didn't work out. We have had how many P5 transfer RB's come in here the past few years and how many of them have done much of anything? I also was not defending this staff as they have clearly not done a very good job. I am fully aware what WKU is doing, but don't you think there is a P5 QB out there that would fit their system? Obviously this won't always be the case, but a 2-3 year starter at a top-tier FCS school is likely just as good (probably better in most cases) of an option as a 3rd stringer from a mid-level P5 school.
 
I don't think there's one "right" way to build a roster - you can find FCS move ups, you can get P5 guys moving down, you can go HS, you can go JUCO. It isn't really where you get it, but just make sure you land the talent.

The new portal rules could be a boon to us - we might lose a good player every so often, but the new rules open up to door on hundreds of talented players that we previously missed out on. It's just another talent pool we can go fishing in.

At the end of the day, are we bringing in enough talented players from any source in order to compete at the highest level we can? The answer is obvious to me.
 
MT01 said:
You never let a point fly over your head. They find a match for their system which is important for the QB position but here's they key point. They also recruit P5 players. They just landed a WR from Illinois.

What's our record against them and you can tell me who's recruiting what better.
Last year's roster WKU had 9 P5 transfers that I saw as a previous school listed and maybe a few other transfers from other FBS schools. We had 6 P5 transfers and in my opinion 7 if you include one from Cincy since they did make the playoff, but we also had more FBS transfers overall. There may be some where the school wasn't listed, but that is based on a quick look. I am not arguing WKU is not doing a better job, but to say they recruit P5 and we don't when it is 6 vs 9 is just wrong.
 
