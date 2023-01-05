Matt Dossett
A few WR have been offered. Now whether they jump or not, idk.So is stucks philosophy not to replace departing portal players with another portal player?
Seems like the portal would be perfect to say to jaylen “don’t let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya” and replace him instantly.
Well, he isn’t stupid. Got a free trip to Hawaii, was a starter, and had a leading receiver performance in the bowl game before bailing out into the portal. 😂😂
WKU going to lower divisions to get a QB when there were plenty of P5 transfers has worked out for them just fine. Proven FCS/DII starter or a P5 backup who hasn’t seen the field since HS?Well I see they’re burning the pavement up to sign some lower division people again and Tyrese has already committed to Maryland.
So there’s about a 120 WRs in the portal from P5 programs. Did we offer any of them??
You never let a point fly over your head. They find a match for their system which is important for the QB position but here's they key point. They also recruit P5 players. They just landed a WR from Illinois.WKU going to lower divisions to get a QB when there were plenty of P5 transfers has worked out for them just fine. Proven FCS/DII starter or a P5 backup who hasn’t seen the field since HS?
Beat me to itA few WR have been offered. Now whether they jump or not, idk.
I never once said who is better. It is you who let the point fly over your head. My point was that players should not just be judged by what level they played at previously. That is what you were criticizing and that is what I was responding to. We had a former 4* P5 QB transfer and that didn't work out. We have had how many P5 transfer RB's come in here the past few years and how many of them have done much of anything? I also was not defending this staff as they have clearly not done a very good job. I am fully aware what WKU is doing, but don't you think there is a P5 QB out there that would fit their system? Obviously this won't always be the case, but a 2-3 year starter at a top-tier FCS school is likely just as good (probably better in most cases) of an option as a 3rd stringer from a mid-level P5 school.You never let a point fly over your head. They find a match for their system which is important for the QB position but here's they key point. They also recruit P5 players. They just landed a WR from Illinois.
What's our record against them and you can tell me who's recruiting what better.
Last year's roster WKU had 9 P5 transfers that I saw as a previous school listed and maybe a few other transfers from other FBS schools. We had 6 P5 transfers and in my opinion 7 if you include one from Cincy since they did make the playoff, but we also had more FBS transfers overall. There may be some where the school wasn't listed, but that is based on a quick look. I am not arguing WKU is not doing a better job, but to say they recruit P5 and we don't when it is 6 vs 9 is just wrong.You never let a point fly over your head. They find a match for their system which is important for the QB position but here's they key point. They also recruit P5 players. They just landed a WR from Illinois.
What's our record against them and you can tell me who's recruiting what better.
That’s what makes this site so much fun. You and I have been known to have a few disagreements lol.I love it when these two guys get in pissing contests. 😂😂