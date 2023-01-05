Get out a map and have MT as the center point and draw a circle around it for any place 4-5 hour around. Look at the portal and the best players available from inside that circle (hometown or current college) and draw up the offers. That's how I would start to look at the transfer portal every single year. Lots of kids just want to get closer to home and be around friends and family. You might get a bigger fish that way. Leverage your selling point - location the best you can.



For what it's worth I would still try to get kids outside the area too, but inside that 4-5 hour circle, just take a chance. You don't think Mom and Dad might help with that decision if they can see their kid play more often?



This is the way it's going and we are going to lose our best players, so we have to play ball with the portal. Lose some, gain some. If MT is their first transfer spot, and the following year if they want to transfer out again they have to sit out a year, meaning they are more likely to want to ride it out here.



We need to be all over this portal to upgrade our talent, but Stock is too old school.