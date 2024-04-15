Spring Portal Tracker

I would 100% prefer a wait period as well. But the thing is, the average student can transfer whenever they want. Sure $ is spent on them and there is an investment such as clothing, nutrition, etc. But there has to be a way (like a contract) to not make keeping them from transferring a legal issue. That's why there have been so many lawsuits. Until there is a separation via a contract all students have to be treated the same. I'm not saying I agree with it, it's just the way it is according to the courts.



Until that is resolved, it will be a free for all in players being one and done. Sports (yes not all) bring in the $ revenue and the players don't get anything. Yes an education paid for, but I graduated with zero student debt myself through scholarships and savings. So that's null in my book. Allowing them to transfer willy-nilly is kind of a stopgap to keep them happy until contracts happen and they get a share of that revenue. Then they can be held back legally.



I totally agree it has to hurt their education. After all not all credits transfer. I dont even agree with declaring early for the draft. But sadly very few are actually focused on the education part. And now as the UFL grows it just gives them another avenue to pursue instead of education.