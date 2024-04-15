ADVERTISEMENT

Spring Portal Tracker

I really wanted to see what Lowe could do, but he's down too far to get a shot.

What about Riles? Is he the #2 now? I would like to see him get a shot as well.
 
Sommy said:
I really wanted to see what Lowe could do, but he's down too far to get a shot.

What about Riles? Is he the #2 now? I would like to see him get a shot as well.
Click to expand...
Riles will be the ultimate chess piece assuming he stays. He’s gotten in reps in practice and the spring game at receiver and defensive back. Also has gotten some looks at running back and returner and wouldn’t rule out wildcat stuff as well
 
  • Like
Reactions: ewglenn and MTBig Blue
BRaiderDave said:
I hate what college athletics has become.
Click to expand...
I don't disagree, but he's a good player who plays that big, physical X role, and Josh Evans has come in as a true freshman and is already in the receiver rotation in that kind of a role, so it does make sense for him to look for somewhere he can play
 
I thought Ward was going to be a stud here like he was in high school. He just could never crack the 2 deep it seemed like.
 
So question. How does this work for guys like Riles that don't have tons of playing time and film? It's not like when Hartman left Wake Forest after starting several years.

Do they just hope a school sees them? Do they list preferences when they enter? Or list specialties? How does it work? Anyone know?
 
MidTennMtneer said:
So question. How does this work for guys like Riles that don't have tons of playing time and film? It's not like when Hartman left Wake Forest after starting several years.

Do they just hope a school sees them? Do they list preferences when they enter? Or list specialties? How does it work? Anyone know?
Click to expand...
I guess Riles being younger he can still rely on his HS tapes.

I know some guys get film from practice reps they can share. Similar to Lowe did this week.

 
  • Like
Reactions: MidTennMtneer
I was excited to see Lowe and Riles when they signed MT. I thought one would emerge as a starter and the other probably transfer out. I really don't know where these guys can land if they couldn't crack the starting role at MT. Maybe one year at a smaller school and then look to transfer again.

Very disappointing to see how college athletics has been become a situation if you aren't the starter, everyone else is a high risk to transfer out. And if the starter from the prior year does good at program like MT, he transfers out to a bigger program.

I really don't see how any of this is sustainable for programs beyond 8-10 top schools. I hate what this has become and that nobody seems willing to step in and save college athletics for the larger group.
 
  • Like
Reactions: JohnDavidBlue and BRaiderDave
Lowe is a legit D1 prospect. He will land. Probably another G5. Bottom line to your question is Nick is just better right now at this moment. With our crap OL last year Lowe would have spent most of his time scrambling. Nick is good at finding where the first best option might be which served him well given the offense of line problems If the OL is improved and he has time he's dangerous as a passer. Very capable of putting up Brent-like numbers. I like this Richesson kid too. I had hoped Lowe would get the job at some point. Mobile QBs are so hard to defend in college. And he’s athletic with arm talent. Won’t take him long to find a spot. Not sure about Riles.
 
Sommy said:
I was excited to see Lowe and Riles when they signed MT. I thought one would emerge as a starter and the other probably transfer out. I really don't know where these guys can land if they couldn't crack the starting role at MT. Maybe one year at a smaller school and then look to transfer again.

Very disappointing to see how college athletics has been become a situation if you aren't the starter, everyone else is a high risk to transfer out. And if the starter from the prior year does good at program like MT, he transfers out to a bigger program.

I really don't see how any of this is sustainable for programs beyond 8-10 top schools. I hate what this has become and that nobody seems willing to step in and save college athletics for the larger group.
Click to expand...

The feelings of the fans are a complete and total afterthought. We are all taken for granted and have been for some time now.

Only thing that matters now is the kids and their feelings and their pocketbooks. It's always been a numbers game on some level, but now it's just ridiculous.

For me, it's just not enjoyable anymore. The allure of watching young amateurs compete for your alma mater is gone. Like a thief in the night. The professional leagues now are much more enjoyable to watch in my opinion. They have infinitely more parity and competitiveness and players tend to stick around with a team for at least 3 years or longer.

I don't understand the appeal of college athletics at all anymore. At some point the viewership and attendance is going to tank. It's just not interesting anymore and they can only expand their dumb little playoff so many times before the plebs catch on and get bored.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: coachchia, JohnDavidBlue, FranklinRaider315 and 1 other person
I had a long conversation with my old college roommate today about this very subject and how we handled adversity, tough coaching, getting cussed etc. Quitting or transferring every year in the portal is generational. Entitlement and “what’s in it for me” mentality instead of staying and fighting for your job.
Instead, just declare, hit the portal and end up sitting on somebody else’s bench.

Pitiful.
 
  • Like
Reactions: JohnDavidBlue and MTTim
I see it both ways. I'm in my mid 40s. Grew up in the work hard and pay your dues mentality. Was told growing up changing jobs often is bad. Now all the job sites say change every 3-4 years tops as it shows initiative to grow. So who knows.

I do know this.

I will watch basketball, football, etc for MT because I love MT. If they stay a year, or four. If they are a "bought" team or not, I don't care. Long as they win with the MT on their chest I really don't care how they got here or how long they are here for. They can play for 4 schools in 4 years, just win for MT.
 
  • Like
Reactions: ewglenn and SpaceRaider
FranklinRaider315 said:
I had a long conversation with my old college roommate today about this very subject and how we handled adversity, tough coaching, getting cussed etc. Quitting or transferring every year in the portal is generational. Entitlement and “what’s in it for me” mentality instead of staying and fighting for your job.
Instead, just declare, hit the portal and end up sitting on somebody else’s bench.

Pitiful.
Click to expand...


I think that is what bothers me the most. All these fragile young kids being pandered and catered to instead of persevering and fighting through the tribulations.

I remember being around a few of the coaches shortly after Stockstill was hired and they talked about the "decruitment" process. Basically, after they had spent the last several months or years recruiting a kid and telling him everything he wants to hear so he would sign, they now had to slowly introduce these kids to reality and try to make them realize they're not as amazing as they've been told their whole life.

I suspect "decruitment" doesn't exist anymore. Coaches now have to continue to recruit their own roster year after year....which means tough love, tough coaching, and turning these boys into men isn't on the docket anymore.

I'm sure I will still casually check the scores and maybe watch a game here or there when MT is playing....but my engagement and enthusiasm for MT sports (and college athletics as a whole) is gone. It's just not interesting anymore.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: JohnDavidBlue
Shayne_Pickering said:
A development with this portal window opening is that they have reached out to a handful of transfer QBs and two have posted they're visiting so could be something to watch. Should be a somewhat busy post-spring portal window for MTSU
Click to expand...

Not happy with Vattiato or RIchesson? Ir is NV kicking the portal tires?

With the true freshman Gagliano that's 3 'ship QBs. Doesn't look like room for another unless one is leaving.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Hop45
This is what everyone cried for, everyone wanted the kids to be immediately eligible and be able to leave like coaches. Unlike coaches, the kids aren't paying buyouts, they just leave because now they aren't being held accountable.
 
  • Like
Reactions: JohnDavidBlue
mtfblue said:
coaches don't care what you did in high school once you hit the portal
Click to expand...

Yeah, but they don't forget about you either. If a program liked a player in high school, unless there was some really disqualifying factor (i.e. off field issue, or maybe the kid was 100% dud) - they're probably going to still like that player in the portal a year later.

There's always an ego component as well - "i'll be the coach that can get the most out of this player".
 
  • Like
Reactions: MidTennMtneer
RaiderDoug said:
Not happy with Vattiato or RIchesson? Ir is NV kicking the portal tires?

With the true freshman Gagliano that's 3 'ship QBs. Doesn't look like room for another unless one is leaving.
Click to expand...

I wonder if you could build in NIL buyouts into the NIL contract? For example, here's NIL $$$ for 2 years, but if you leave in a year, you owe $$$'s back.

Another way might be that the collective keeps the rights to a player NIL after he transfers i.e. nothing is stopping you from transferring, but the Blue Raider Collective owns the rights, so player can leave but he can't sign any NIL deal with another program (unless the NIL contract was terminated as agreed with a buyout as above). I think that's what UTk did with their hotshot freshman QB - signed him to a 3/4 year NIL contract that states that the collective owns the rights no matter what school he plays at.

They'll figure this out eventually.
 
sWiley said:
I think that is what bothers me the most. All these fragile young kids being pandered and catered to instead of persevering and fighting through the tribulations.

I remember being around a few of the coaches shortly after Stockstill was hired and they talked about the "decruitment" process. Basically, after they had spent the last several months or years recruiting a kid and telling him everything he wants to hear so he would sign, they now had to slowly introduce these kids to reality and try to make them realize they're not as amazing as they've been told their whole life.

I suspect "decruitment" doesn't exist anymore. Coaches now have to continue to recruit their own roster year after year....which means tough love, tough coaching, and turning these boys into men isn't on the docket anymore.

I'm sure I will still casually check the scores and maybe watch a game here or there when MT is playing....but my engagement and enthusiasm for MT sports (and college athletics as a whole) is gone. It's just not interesting anymore.
Click to expand...

I think you're taking this too personally.

I eventually think we'll have employment contracts and they'll be employees. When that happens, it's possible this looks something like a soccer model - you can buy and sell players contracts.

Suppose we sign a 3-star DE to a 3 year contract. He turns into some big time prospect while he's here - we could then shop the last year of his contract to P4 programs, then reinvest that $$$$'s to improve the roster with the next generation of prospects.
 
  • Like
Reactions: BlueraiderSC
RaiderDoug said:
I wonder if you could build in NIL buyouts into the NIL contract? For example, here's NIL $$$ for 2 years, but if you leave in a year, you owe $$$'s back.

Another way might be that the collective keeps the rights to a player NIL after he transfers i.e. nothing is stopping you from transferring, but the Blue Raider Collective owns the rights, so player can leave but he can't sign any NIL deal with another program (unless the NIL contract was terminated as agreed with a buyout as above). I think that's what UTk did with their hotshot freshman QB - signed him to a 3/4 year NIL contract that states that the collective owns the rights no matter what school he plays at.

They'll figure this out eventually.
Click to expand...

RaiderDoug said:
I think you're taking this too personally.

I eventually think we'll have employment contracts and they'll be employees. When that happens, it's possible this looks something like a soccer model - you can buy and sell players contracts.

Suppose we sign a 3-star DE to a 3 year contract. He turns into some big time prospect while he's here - we could then shop the last year of his contract to P4 programs, then reinvest that $$$$'s to improve the roster with the next generation of prospects.
Click to expand...
This is exactly where I think it is headed. When it all is said and done there will be CBAs and the players paid. Will it be so much per year (IE $x as freshman, $xx as sophomore), who knows yet. But it'll happen. Players will be under contract.

Will it just be the P2? Will the B12 be part if it? Will it be all FBS with "salary caps"? Or will there be a new division that we would fall in that just gives scholarships only? Or is that FCS and there is another division giving smaller $$ than the P2? Could a "contract buyout" be done there?

Lots of unknowns still to be ironed out, but I still think CBAs will happen and the players will become employees, for football at the minimum if not all sports.

CM has said multiple times he wants us in the second level so to speak of whatever D1 is. We will never be Georgia or Michigan. But we shouldn't be Austin Peay or even NDSU either. It's why we've got to get our ducks in a row with winning, facilities, and especially NIL, because conference affiliation will determine which tier we are in.
 
MidTennMtneer said:
This is exactly where I think it is headed. When it all is said and done there will be CBAs and the players paid. Will it be so much per year (IE $x as freshman, $xx as sophomore), who knows yet. But it'll happen. Players will be under contract.

Will it just be the P2? Will the B12 be part if it? Will it be all FBS with "salary caps"? Or will there be a new division that we would fall in that just gives scholarships only? Or is that FCS and there is another division giving smaller $$ than the P2? Could a "contract buyout" be done there?

Lots of unknowns still to be ironed out, but I still think CBAs will happen and the players will become employees, for football at the minimum if not all sports.

CM has said multiple times he wants us in the second level so to speak of whatever D1 is. We will never be Georgia or Michigan. But we shouldn't be Austin Peay or even NDSU either. It's why we've got to get our ducks in a row with winning, facilities, and especially NIL, because conference affiliation will determine which tier we are in.
Click to expand...

I'd actually love to see a soccer model.

With the "premier" league being the top 30-40 teams, the next tier can be the next 30-40, and so on. With promotion and relegation allowing teams to move up and down based on merit.

Players sign contracts and can be signed/bought/sold up or down the chain as agreed to by all parties.

It's probably the only model that works when you have so many different interests, and it actually works well keeping hundreds of soccer clubs around the world with wildly varying resources relevant and stable.

I have no idea how we get there though. It would require a lot a more egalitarian mindset rather than the "I will kill your entire program if it gives me another 50 cents" mindset that we have now.
 
  • Like
Reactions: subkyle and MidTennMtneer
I would prefer the rule that says you have to sit out a year if you transfer, unless you are a grad student. Make the kids think twice before making a big decision. Additionally in the long run it would help kids secure a good education, again making these kids look at the big picture and not just immediate playing time. Less than 2% of athletes ever go pro. In the era of immediate gratification, we need to help steer these kids there is a longer term plan to get an education as well. Transferring around, losing credits, not focusing on other things, has toe work against you. So many athletes seem to be bouncing around every year to their own detriment athletically and educationally. HOWEVER - I think that option is dead.

The next best option in my mind is to secure some sort of multi year agreement with each player. So they have to pay back the university if they leave, NIL rights are secured multiple years, something like that which again locks some sort of factor in for a few years.

This has become professional sports, make no bones about it, but no professional league can operate with all players on one year contracts. Imagine any of the big four leagues with players on one year contracts? As a fan - I would zero interest in watching that.
 
I would 100% prefer a wait period as well. But the thing is, the average student can transfer whenever they want. Sure $ is spent on them and there is an investment such as clothing, nutrition, etc. But there has to be a way (like a contract) to not make keeping them from transferring a legal issue. That's why there have been so many lawsuits. Until there is a separation via a contract all students have to be treated the same. I'm not saying I agree with it, it's just the way it is according to the courts.

Until that is resolved, it will be a free for all in players being one and done. Sports (yes not all) bring in the $ revenue and the players don't get anything. Yes an education paid for, but I graduated with zero student debt myself through scholarships and savings. So that's null in my book. Allowing them to transfer willy-nilly is kind of a stopgap to keep them happy until contracts happen and they get a share of that revenue. Then they can be held back legally.

I totally agree it has to hurt their education. After all not all credits transfer. I dont even agree with declaring early for the draft. But sadly very few are actually focused on the education part. And now as the UFL grows it just gives them another avenue to pursue instead of education.
 
RaiderDoug said:
I think you're taking this too personally.

I eventually think we'll have employment contracts and they'll be employees. When that happens, it's possible this looks something like a soccer model - you can buy and sell players contracts.

Suppose we sign a 3-star DE to a 3 year contract. He turns into some big time prospect while he's here - we could then shop the last year of his contract to P4 programs, then reinvest that $$$$'s to improve the roster with the next generation of prospects.
Click to expand...
When they become employee/athlete they should not be related to any school. What's the point. The education is already the last thing on their mind.
 
  • Like
Reactions: JohnDavidBlue
MTTim said:
When they become employee/athlete they should not be related to any school. What's the point. The education is already the last thing on their mind.
Click to expand...
They already are being treated that way. Money or chasing the hope of money is driving all of this. Therefore, lock them into payback contract. Coaches gotta pay to leave unless they are fired. If a player is cut, they keep the cash or get paid the future money they were owed. If they jet, they pay a buyout. 2 year contract should be minimum. Welcome to business.
 
  • Like
Reactions: MTTim and MidTennMtneer
MTTim said:
When they become employee/athlete they should not be related to any school. What's the point. The education is already the last thing on their mind.
Click to expand...

It's been that way for a long time. Very few of them are going to school to get an education and apply themselves in a worthy academic track towards a valuable degree.

These guys ain't hear to play no school.

I'm not opposed to the transactional nature of the sport these days - I simply don't care if these guys are majoring in underwater basketweaving online. I didn't 10 years ago either. What can you do for us on Saturdays? Not good enough? Next man up then.

A few will always come through and become great players and program icons, and those guys will be special to us.
 
  • Like
Reactions: ewglenn, MTTim and MidTennMtneer
Like someone said earlier in the thread, big market sports with several full scholarships like college football and basketball, specifically, are jobs now. Except you're doing your job with school at the same time and you have better offers with playing time, $$$, etc every second of the day no matter where you are, SEC starter or C-USA backup. G5s and FCS are banking on kids coming back home or kids looking to play. At this point it is a business for every player and with the portal now accessible recently like it hasn't been available in the past, it's easy to move for the apparent better opportunity. There's a lot of grey in everything especially with limited-to-no applicable regulations
 
I still have yet to hear how we’re going to get to what you guys have described if teams retain their association to the university. Either you have a separate business where the players are paid as employees or you have federally funded non-profit academic institutions. I don’t think you can have this both ways. Otherwise public universities will lose their status.
 
MT01 said:
I still have yet to hear how we’re going to get to what you guys have described if teams retain their association to the university. Either you have a separate business where the players are paid as employees or you have federally funded non-profit academic institutions. I don’t think you can have this both ways. Otherwise public universities will lose their status.
Click to expand...
One of the ideas I've seen floated around is that football for example is no longer supported by schools...on paper.

So let's say a new for profit entity is started. By ESPN and FOX together.

All the B1G/SEC schools stop sponsoring football. Why? Well one, it allows them to reduce a women's sport that isn't profitable and still be Title IX compliant.

Two, that new entity then pays the school for the rights to their name, mascot, etc. The school leases its facilities to the new entity. Football players then are students of the school and employees of that new entity. They get paid, the school gets paid, the entity gets paid.

You have two divisions (conferences) that play for a title each year.

The rest of us either do the same thing on a smaller scale, or maintain the status quo a bit but with a CBA of sorts and standard negotiated payments. Most likely staying under the NCAA umbrella for football.
Then FCS keeps it just with scholarships, probably with a change in number.

Look at it this way. Several UFL teams are already leasing college facilities. Bowl games too. Is it really that much of a stretch to lease the name/image too?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jakeboldenbrp

LADY RAIDER BB Grabovskaia goes to the portal

Replies
17
Views
1K
The Lady Raider Roundup
MidTennFootball
MidTennFootball
M

LADY RAIDER BB Transfer Portal

Replies
6
Views
920
The Lady Raider Roundup
MidTennFootball
MidTennFootball
SpaceRaider

FOOTBALL Blue & White Spring Game

Replies
46
Views
7K
The Raider Roundup
SpaceRaider
SpaceRaider
M

FOOTBALL Spring game information

Replies
1
Views
305
The Raider Roundup
MidTennMtneer
MidTennMtneer
Shayne_Pickering

Spring Practice Notes

Replies
8
Views
1K
Lightning's Lounge
Shayne_Pickering
Shayne_Pickering
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back