Spring Portal Tracker

I think Riles has been moved to WR.I really wanted to see what Lowe could do, but he's down too far to get a shot.
What about Riles? Is he the #2 now? I would like to see him get a shot as well.
Riles will be the ultimate chess piece assuming he stays. He’s gotten in reps in practice and the spring game at receiver and defensive back. Also has gotten some looks at running back and returner and wouldn’t rule out wildcat stuff as wellI really wanted to see what Lowe could do, but he's down too far to get a shot.
What about Riles? Is he the #2 now? I would like to see him get a shot as well.
Luther is qb2I really wanted to see what Lowe could do, but he's down too far to get a shot.
What about Riles? Is he the #2 now? I would like to see him get a shot as well.
I don't disagree, but he's a good player who plays that big, physical X role, and Josh Evans has come in as a true freshman and is already in the receiver rotation in that kind of a role, so it does make sense for him to look for somewhere he can playI hate what college athletics has become.
I guess Riles being younger he can still rely on his HS tapes.So question. How does this work for guys like Riles that don't have tons of playing time and film? It's not like when Hartman left Wake Forest after starting several years.
Do they just hope a school sees them? Do they list preferences when they enter? Or list specialties? How does it work? Anyone know?
I was excited to see Lowe and Riles when they signed MT. I thought one would emerge as a starter and the other probably transfer out. I really don't know where these guys can land if they couldn't crack the starting role at MT. Maybe one year at a smaller school and then look to transfer again.
Very disappointing to see how college athletics has been become a situation if you aren't the starter, everyone else is a high risk to transfer out. And if the starter from the prior year does good at program like MT, he transfers out to a bigger program.
I really don't see how any of this is sustainable for programs beyond 8-10 top schools. I hate what this has become and that nobody seems willing to step in and save college athletics for the larger group.
I had a long conversation with my old college roommate today about this very subject and how we handled adversity, tough coaching, getting cussed etc. Quitting or transferring every year in the portal is generational. Entitlement and “what’s in it for me” mentality instead of staying and fighting for your job.
Instead, just declare, hit the portal and end up sitting on somebody else’s bench.
Pitiful.
A development with this portal window opening is that they have reached out to a handful of transfer QBs and two have posted they're visiting so could be something to watch. Should be a somewhat busy post-spring portal window for MTSU
coaches don't care what you did in high school once you hit the portal
Not happy with Vattiato or RIchesson? Ir is NV kicking the portal tires?
With the true freshman Gagliano that's 3 'ship QBs. Doesn't look like room for another unless one is leaving.
I think that is what bothers me the most. All these fragile young kids being pandered and catered to instead of persevering and fighting through the tribulations.
I remember being around a few of the coaches shortly after Stockstill was hired and they talked about the "decruitment" process. Basically, after they had spent the last several months or years recruiting a kid and telling him everything he wants to hear so he would sign, they now had to slowly introduce these kids to reality and try to make them realize they're not as amazing as they've been told their whole life.
I suspect "decruitment" doesn't exist anymore. Coaches now have to continue to recruit their own roster year after year....which means tough love, tough coaching, and turning these boys into men isn't on the docket anymore.
I'm sure I will still casually check the scores and maybe watch a game here or there when MT is playing....but my engagement and enthusiasm for MT sports (and college athletics as a whole) is gone. It's just not interesting anymore.
I wonder if you could build in NIL buyouts into the NIL contract? For example, here's NIL $$$ for 2 years, but if you leave in a year, you owe $$$'s back.
Another way might be that the collective keeps the rights to a player NIL after he transfers i.e. nothing is stopping you from transferring, but the Blue Raider Collective owns the rights, so player can leave but he can't sign any NIL deal with another program (unless the NIL contract was terminated as agreed with a buyout as above). I think that's what UTk did with their hotshot freshman QB - signed him to a 3/4 year NIL contract that states that the collective owns the rights no matter what school he plays at.
They'll figure this out eventually.
This is exactly where I think it is headed. When it all is said and done there will be CBAs and the players paid. Will it be so much per year (IE $x as freshman, $xx as sophomore), who knows yet. But it'll happen. Players will be under contract.I think you're taking this too personally.
I eventually think we'll have employment contracts and they'll be employees. When that happens, it's possible this looks something like a soccer model - you can buy and sell players contracts.
Suppose we sign a 3-star DE to a 3 year contract. He turns into some big time prospect while he's here - we could then shop the last year of his contract to P4 programs, then reinvest that $$$$'s to improve the roster with the next generation of prospects.
This is exactly where I think it is headed. When it all is said and done there will be CBAs and the players paid. Will it be so much per year (IE $x as freshman, $xx as sophomore), who knows yet. But it'll happen. Players will be under contract.
Will it just be the P2? Will the B12 be part if it? Will it be all FBS with "salary caps"? Or will there be a new division that we would fall in that just gives scholarships only? Or is that FCS and there is another division giving smaller $$ than the P2? Could a "contract buyout" be done there?
Lots of unknowns still to be ironed out, but I still think CBAs will happen and the players will become employees, for football at the minimum if not all sports.
CM has said multiple times he wants us in the second level so to speak of whatever D1 is. We will never be Georgia or Michigan. But we shouldn't be Austin Peay or even NDSU either. It's why we've got to get our ducks in a row with winning, facilities, and especially NIL, because conference affiliation will determine which tier we are in.
When they become employee/athlete they should not be related to any school. What's the point. The education is already the last thing on their mind.I think you're taking this too personally.
I eventually think we'll have employment contracts and they'll be employees. When that happens, it's possible this looks something like a soccer model - you can buy and sell players contracts.
Suppose we sign a 3-star DE to a 3 year contract. He turns into some big time prospect while he's here - we could then shop the last year of his contract to P4 programs, then reinvest that $$$$'s to improve the roster with the next generation of prospects.
They already are being treated that way. Money or chasing the hope of money is driving all of this. Therefore, lock them into payback contract. Coaches gotta pay to leave unless they are fired. If a player is cut, they keep the cash or get paid the future money they were owed. If they jet, they pay a buyout. 2 year contract should be minimum. Welcome to business.When they become employee/athlete they should not be related to any school. What's the point. The education is already the last thing on their mind.
When they become employee/athlete they should not be related to any school. What's the point. The education is already the last thing on their mind.
One of the ideas I've seen floated around is that football for example is no longer supported by schools...on paper.I still have yet to hear how we’re going to get to what you guys have described if teams retain their association to the university. Either you have a separate business where the players are paid as employees or you have federally funded non-profit academic institutions. I don’t think you can have this both ways. Otherwise public universities will lose their status.