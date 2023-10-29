blueraiderJT said: May I ask a question? Who has NMSU played? They have had a cupcake schedule. They've lost to Hawaii and UMASS. The 6 wins they have had are against the worst teams in our conference including West Illinois. We have had BAMA, MIZZOU, JAX, WKU and Liberty. They have only faced Liberty so far. Even CSU is better than every team they've played except Liberty. Anyone will look good facing their schedule thus far.



They may very well lose their next 4 games to go 6-7. Not exactly world beaters. Click to expand...

A very true and valid point. I look at it this way. A coach's job is to win the schedule they are given. We haven't. Is it on Massaro? Yes. Is it on Stock for not having his team ready? Even moreso. I agree though this two or three power teams a year mess needs to stop.No one cares Liberty hasn't played anyone. Air Force's strength of schedule is 131/133 yet they are in the top25 of the CFP and possibly a NY6 bowl. They nor Liberty nor NMSU have a power team this year.Regardless of how long Stock has been here, it is his job to win. Vs Mizzou we were 3rd & 8 needing a TD with 3min left to win at their 42. Got a 10yrd holding call. Coaching. We blew 2nd half leads against CSU, Jax, and Liberty. Coaching.NMSU is avg only 5.44 penalties per game. We are at 7.25 and avg over 62yds per game. Air Force, 24. That's coaching.Can also view it this way which I think paints the most accurate picture. Remove FCS and you have the following avg strength of schedule.* Liberty 133....8-0* Jax 102....5-2* NMSU 99...5-2* JMU 96....6-0* Air Force 92....7-0* UNLV 92....5-2* Troy 88....5-2* WKU 86...3-4* Miami OH 85....6-2* Toledo 83...7-1* Tulane 80....6-1* MT 78....1-6 (w/o Bama 97....1-5)* Fresno 71....6-1* SMU 62....5-2