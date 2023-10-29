SpaceRaider
Game thread, links are a work in progress:
New Mexico State University
Location: Las Cruces, NM
Founded: 1888 Enrollment: 14,432
Colors: Crimson and White Nickname: Aggies
Series: Tied 2-2
Stadium: Aggie Memorial (30,343)
Head Coach: Jerry Kill (Southwestern College, 1982) Record at NMSU: 7-6 (2nd year) Overall: 165-109 (26th)
2022 Record: 7-6 2022 Bowl: Quick Lane
Starters Ret./Lost: 12/10 Lettermen R/L: 55/5
Television: ESPN+: PxP: Adam Young, Analyst: Danny Knee, Field Analyst: Tatiana Favela
Radio: PxP: Chip Walters, Analyst: Joe Dubin, WGNS 1450 AM/100.5 FM/101.9 FM – 93.3 FM/95.1 FM - The Varsity Network App
Streaming:
Live Stats:
Newspapers: ,
Message Boards: AggieAlert/SportsTrough, CrimsonCountry/Pete'sSaloon,
Athletic site: nmstatesports.com, goblueraiders.com,
Media Guides: New Mexico State, Middle Tennessee
Preseason Previews:
Game Notes: New Mexico State game notes, MT game notes, CUSA weekly notes
Game Previews: NM State seeking back-to-back bowl bids for first time since 1959-60 seasons,
Roster: Aggies, Blue Raiders
Last edited: