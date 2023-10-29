ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Middle Tennessee (2-6, 1-3) @ New Mexico State (6-3, 4-1), 5PM, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Game thread, links are a work in progress:

privera-20160417100001.jpg


New Mexico State University
Location: Las Cruces, NM
Founded: 1888 Enrollment: 14,432
Colors: Crimson and White Nickname: Aggies
Series: Tied 2-2
Stadium: Aggie Memorial (30,343)
Head Coach: Jerry Kill (Southwestern College, 1982) Record at NMSU: 7-6 (2nd year) Overall: 165-109 (26th)
2022 Record: 7-6 2022 Bowl: Quick Lane
Starters Ret./Lost: 12/10 Lettermen R/L: 55/5




Television: ESPN+: PxP: Adam Young, Analyst: Danny Knee, Field Analyst: Tatiana Favela

Radio: PxP: Chip Walters, Analyst: Joe Dubin, WGNS 1450 AM/100.5 FM/101.9 FM – 93.3 FM/95.1 FM - The Varsity Network App

Streaming:

Live Stats:

Newspapers: ,

Message Boards: AggieAlert/SportsTrough, CrimsonCountry/Pete'sSaloon,

Athletic site: nmstatesports.com, goblueraiders.com,

Media Guides: New Mexico State, Middle Tennessee

Preseason Previews:

Game Notes: New Mexico State game notes, MT game notes, CUSA weekly notes

Game Previews: NM State seeking back-to-back bowl bids for first time since 1959-60 seasons,

Roster: Aggies, Blue Raiders
 
I fully expect us to win. Rick continues the push for an auto extension. 31-24 MT
 
The losses will continue. When Delaware beats us year one in the conference our storied joke of a football program will
Continue to reign supreme!
 
I watched NMSU last week. Pretty solid running game and defense was pretty decent too. I imagine they will run all over us, forcing us to play catchup by throwing a lot. We will probably have a few big passing plays (due more to the number of times we are forced to throw), but overall could get wrecked.

Better coaches on the NMSU side as well.
 
Weird line. I was expecting something closer to NMSU -6 or -7....

Very stinky line. Books are begging you to take NMSU

Going to be a very interesting game. Everything says NMSU all the way by double digits....but the line is only 3....

You know what that means...
 
They are 6-3 already with one FCS game. Is there something I'm missing? They weren't on Bowl Season's eligible list posted yesterday either.
 
Just as an FYI on bowls

Need 84 teams for 42 games
130 of 133 FBS teams can play bowls this year

39 teams are currently eligible with 6+ wins
9 have been eliminated with 7+ losses
82 still have a chance.
Of those 82, 21 have 6 losses.

I have a feeling we will be moving into that eliminated 7+ loss category Sat night.

And a large part of me wants that and more just to force Stock to make some much needed staff changes because we all know he isn't going anywhere unless he wants to. If we win out and make a bowl for the third year in a row, I guarantee no changes will be made at all.
 
Not sure. Maybe NMSU football has higher standards for bowl eligibility than MT football. Bad joke.
NMSU has 13 games this year since they played at Hawaii. They have to win 7 to ensure a bowl slot with the 13-game schedule. They'll get precedent over 5-7 teams though if it comes down to it.

Also JMU is going to get a bowl game before a 5-7 team too - but otherwise will still be ineligible.
 
NMSU has 13 games this year since they played at Hawaii. They have to win 7 to ensure a bowl slot with the 13-game schedule. They'll get precedent over 5-7 teams though if it comes down to it.

Also JMU is going to get a bowl game before a 5-7 team too - but otherwise will still be ineligible.
I knew Hawai'i opponents got a 13th game. Didn't know they had to hit 7 due to that. Learned something new today.
 
Massaro is dumb/stubborn enough to let him try to go out with a winning record.

Stock must have dirt on all of them in charge. They did come from South Carolina.
Something is up for sure. And I'm no conspiracy theorist either and still think that.

I mean we all know he will be in the BRHOF. I have mixed feelings on that but it'll happen either way so my feelings don't matter. But he isn't going to get in the college HOF due to being under .600 so what is the point now?

Next year he will have Liberty, WKU, NMSU, AND Jax to contend with if Rich Rod stays. If he couldn't win a Champ in 17yrs and couldn't this year against only 6 teams, just put us out of our misery already and move on. His record is only going to get worse and putting a coach with a losing record in the HOF just looks really bad and pitiful.
 
May I ask a question? Who has NMSU played? They have had a cupcake schedule. They've lost to Hawaii and UMASS. The 6 wins they have had are against the worst teams in our conference including West Illinois. We have had BAMA, MIZZOU, JAX, WKU and Liberty. They have only faced Liberty so far. Even CSU is better than every team they've played except Liberty. Anyone will look good facing their schedule thus far.

They may very well lose their next 4 games to go 6-7. Not exactly world beaters.
 
May I ask a question? Who has NMSU played? They have had a cupcake schedule. They've lost to Hawaii and UMASS. The 6 wins they have had are against the worst teams in our conference including West Illinois. We have had BAMA, MIZZOU, JAX, WKU and Liberty. They have only faced Liberty so far. Even CSU is better than every team they've played except Liberty. Anyone will look good facing their schedule thus far.

They may very well lose their next 4 games to go 6-7. Not exactly world beaters.
Great point.

I remember one my coaching football professor (in college) saying success is the result of

1) Talent
2) Coaching
3) Scheduling

It’s hard to go 8-0 (Liberty) when you play Alabama and Mizzou OOC (MT). On top of that, MT 1st 3 of 4 OOC games were against the top 3 teams (arguably) in the conference. One can wonder why a HC in his 18th year doesn’t have the talent, experience, and ability to win those games, but still that’s the way the schedule broke down to start the year.

Which brings us to ”Rick Stockstill” season … that point in the schedule where CRS magically finds a way to 6-6 and another bowl.
 
May I ask a question? Who has NMSU played? They have had a cupcake schedule. They've lost to Hawaii and UMASS. The 6 wins they have had are against the worst teams in our conference including West Illinois. We have had BAMA, MIZZOU, JAX, WKU and Liberty. They have only faced Liberty so far. Even CSU is better than every team they've played except Liberty. Anyone will look good facing their schedule thus far.

They may very well lose their next 4 games to go 6-7. Not exactly world beaters.
A very true and valid point. I look at it this way. A coach's job is to win the schedule they are given. We haven't. Is it on Massaro? Yes. Is it on Stock for not having his team ready? Even moreso. I agree though this two or three power teams a year mess needs to stop.

No one cares Liberty hasn't played anyone. Air Force's strength of schedule is 131/133 yet they are in the top25 of the CFP and possibly a NY6 bowl. They nor Liberty nor NMSU have a power team this year.

Regardless of how long Stock has been here, it is his job to win. Vs Mizzou we were 3rd & 8 needing a TD with 3min left to win at their 42. Got a 10yrd holding call. Coaching. We blew 2nd half leads against CSU, Jax, and Liberty. Coaching.

NMSU is avg only 5.44 penalties per game. We are at 7.25 and avg over 62yds per game. Air Force, 24. That's coaching.

Can also view it this way which I think paints the most accurate picture. Remove FCS and you have the following avg strength of schedule.
* Liberty 133....8-0
* Jax 102....5-2
* NMSU 99...5-2
* JMU 96....6-0
* Air Force 92....7-0
* UNLV 92....5-2
* Troy 88....5-2
* WKU 86...3-4
* Miami OH 85....6-2
* Toledo 83...7-1
* Tulane 80....6-1
* MT 78....1-6 (w/o Bama 97....1-5)
* Fresno 71....6-1
* SMU 62....5-2
 
May I ask a question? Who has NMSU played? They have had a cupcake schedule. They've lost to Hawaii and UMASS. The 6 wins they have had are against the worst teams in our conference including West Illinois. We have had BAMA, MIZZOU, JAX, WKU and Liberty. They have only faced Liberty so far. Even CSU is better than every team they've played except Liberty. Anyone will look good facing their schedule thus far.

They may very well lose their next 4 games to go 6-7. Not exactly world beaters.
That’s exactly how I feel.
 
A very true and valid point. I look at it this way. A coach's job is to win the schedule they are given. We haven't. Is it on Massaro? Yes. Is it on Stock for not having his team ready? Even moreso. I agree though this two or three power teams a year mess needs to stop.

No one cares Liberty hasn't played anyone. Air Force's strength of schedule is 131/133 yet they are in the top25 of the CFP and possibly a NY6 bowl. They nor Liberty nor NMSU have a power team this year.

Regardless of how long Stock has been here, it is his job to win. Vs Mizzou we were 3rd & 8 needing a TD with 3min left to win at their 42. Got a 10yrd holding call. Coaching. We blew 2nd half leads against CSU, Jax, and Liberty. Coaching.

NMSU is avg only 5.44 penalties per game. We are at 7.25 and avg over 62yds per game. Air Force, 24. That's coaching.

Can also view it this way which I think paints the most accurate picture. Remove FCS and you have the following avg strength of schedule.
* Liberty 133....8-0
* Jax 102....5-2
* NMSU 99...5-2
* JMU 96....6-0
* Air Force 92....7-0
* UNLV 92....5-2
* Troy 88....5-2
* WKU 86...3-4
* Miami OH 85....6-2
* Toledo 83...7-1
* Tulane 80....6-1
* MT 78....1-6 (w/o Bama 97....1-5)
* Fresno 71....6-1
* SMU 62....5-2
Not sure how SMU’s is that much better than ours. They’ve had a bunch of cupcakes outside of Oklahoma. TCU is 4-4 and hasn’t looked good. Missouri is much better.
 
Not sure how SMU’s is that much better than ours. They’ve had a bunch of cupcakes outside of Oklahoma. TCU is 4-4 and hasn’t looked good. Missouri is much better.
True. What does it is SMU has has had 7 opponents with a Top100 schedule. Only 4 of our opponents have.

I'd love to do a dive on only G5. As in only G5 vs G5. No games vs Power or FCS included. Get a true level view of strength. That would require me going through the full schedule of 64 teams though, and I just don't have time to do that.

Overall SoS though, looking at teams around us, we are still bad. These are the only G5 teams with a PLAYED Top50 schedule.
Tulsa 28...3-5
ECU 30...1-7
Bowling Green 43....4-4
UMass 46....2-7
WKU 47.....4-4
MT 48...2-6

Ours will drop for rest of year though as our remaining opponents are an avg 125. As Austin said, he should finish 6-6. But I'd be surprised if we do. WKU has the exact same opponents left we do so our schedule strength will stay almost equal. We will see at end of season who has the better record.
 
Does anyone think MT's record under Stockstill would be equal to Liberty's or NMSU's record with their schedules. After 18 years of the same BS, if you think so, you haven't been paying attention.
Or refuse to admit the truth.
 
Latest posts

