FOOTBALL Middle Tennessee (1-4, 0-1) vs Jacksonville State (4-1, 2-0) (ESPNU), 7PM, Wednesday, October 4, 2023

I think a lot goes in to the head coaches energy come game time. Not too sure about betting on JSU. Do we think Rich Rod can match Stock's energy level tonight?
 
It's pretty simple. MT has to win tonight or the season is completely done. They dropped 2 games they had a chance to win. WKU boat raced them. If they lose tonight, they are 1-5 with LT and Liberty on deck. It's a wrap.

I still think you can't lose betting on Jax but with the blackout and Stock knowing his auto-year add-on is in jeopardy, they could turn it on.
 
Jax St. D/Special teams carries them tonight.

When the chips are on the table late in the game, they will come through with a critical turnover and/or 4th down stop. MT will have its chances to win this game....will they execute ?
 
Football, at the end of the day, is a pretty simple sport. You almost always win and lose in the trenches.

For numerous reasons, we just cannot have an OL with a pulse in Murfreesboro.
 
sWiley said:
Football, at the end of the day, is a pretty simple sport. You almost always win and lose in the trenches.

For numerous reasons, we just cannot have an OL with a pulse in Murfreesboro.
I have been very impressed with the play of Raby. He was one of the few bright spots last week imo
 
We just don't have the horses. Our team is bad. Our players mostly suck. And when you have the worst OL in the country.....it's a disaster.

There needs to be an investigation into our current coaching situation.
 
Our punters have forgotten how to play football too


wtf is going on
 
A5532-BAF-9-ACF-406-D-BB59-4-EFD18-C30-FCF.jpg
 
Jax St is not that good. Years past when we had decent teams we would already be up four TDs on a team like this. Pathetic is right
 
why do we have a 152 pound WR going over the middle against their LB's ? Good god.

No wonder he is hurt. Poor guy. He should be playing Division 3 at that size

If anyone has a size advantage....shouldn't the team that's been FBS for 25 years and has an 18 year tenured coach have the better size?? Not the first year FBS squad??
 
sWiley said:
why do we have a 152 pound WR going over the middle against their LB's ? Good god.

No wonder he is hurt. Poor guy. He should be playing Division 3 at that size

If anyone has a size advantage....shouldn't the team that's been FBS for 25 years and has an 18 year tenured coach have the better size?? Not the first year FBS squad??
Must be an intern from a local high school.
 
