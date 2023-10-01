DisgruntledAlum
True Blue
- Nov 8, 2021
- 725
- 653
- 93
I now see its for this weekend. I overlooked that and do not know the others schedule.Is this person on crack? No way...
That's why we'll have the best atmosphere this weekend. No football this weekend. LOL
-2.5 ten minutes before kickoff
Football, at the end of the day, is a pretty simple sport. You almost always win and lose in the trenches.
For numerous reasons, we just cannot have an OL with a pulse in Murfreesboro.
Look out blocks all around 😂😂Football, at the end of the day, is a pretty simple sport. You almost always win and lose in the trenches.
For numerous reasons, we just cannot have an OL with a pulse in Murfreesboro.
Lol he heard you... downed at the JSU 1Our punters have forgotten how to play football too
wtf is going on
not an FCS defense, they always had FBS transfersThis OL is literally horrible lol. Outmatched by an FCS defense...
Must be an intern from a local high school.why do we have a 152 pound WR going over the middle against their LB's ? Good god.
No wonder he is hurt. Poor guy. He should be playing Division 3 at that size
If anyone has a size advantage....shouldn't the team that's been FBS for 25 years and has an 18 year tenured coach have the better size?? Not the first year FBS squad??