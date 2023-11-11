ADVERTISEMENT

BASKETBALL Middle Tennessee vs Western Carolina, 6:30PM, Monday, November 13, 2023

SpaceRaider

SpaceRaider

Links are a work in progress

WESTEN CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

Location: Cullowhee, NC
Enrollment: 11, 635
Letterwinners R/L: 8/8
Arena: Ramsey Center (8,000)
Starters R/L: 3/2
Website: catamountsports.com
Colors: Purple & Gold Nickname: Catamounts
Conference: Southern
Head Coach: Justin Gray
Record at School: 29-37 (3rd Season) Career Record: 29-37 (3rd Season)
2022-23 Record: 18-16, 10-8 2022-23 Finish: 4th SoCon 2022-23 Postseason: CBI First Round
Starters R/L: 3/2 Letterwinners R/L: 8/8
Roster: Catamounts


11/13/2023 | 6:30 PM
Classic Hits 93.3 - 95.1 - WGNS 101.9 FM/1450 AM/100.5FM

excerpts from a preview:

FROM THE COACH

“We’re continuing to earn respect around the league. We started the rise, but we need to avoid a plateau. That’s what great programs do … Our goal is to compete for championships.”
—Justin Gray
Justin Gray’s second season in Cullowhee brought the progress both he and the Western Carolina Catamount administration hoped to see. WCU went from 11-21 (5-13 in the SoCon) to 18-16 (10-8), demonstrating improvement across the board.

“We struck gold in the transfer portal, found guys that mixed with our returners,” explained Gray. “It comes down to the players, and we really felt we raised our talent level.”

He’ll get no debate from this author. The Catamounts now return a talented core from that 18-win squad, and Gray once again made waves in the offseason with multiple needle-moving additions.

All three teams that finished ahead of WCU — Furman, Samford, UNCG — lost vital cogs. The Catamounts are eager to fight for league titles, and they have a real opportunity to do so this year.
 
Louisville basketball is a train wreck right now. They need to get rid of the coach asap.
 
Only favored by 4.5

Another stinky line that looks like major bait. Surely Vegas doesn’t let the squares cover 3 in a row with MT right ? Public money was all over the blue raiders in our last 2 contests.

We shall see
 
I watched them beat Notre Dame. They look like a pretty solid team. If we still had Weston I would say we win buy 10 points. Without him, and not knowing how the team will react to his loss. I agree it's a 50/50 type game.
 
WCU currently 229 in NET so this would be a Q4 game. ND was a Q3 win for them.

We are still at 117 as this will take several weeks to really flush out.
 
Notre Dame is practically a whole new team. WCU was more athletic & has played together as a team much more. Because their confidence is probably sky hi right now I may slightly favor Western right now. I'm sure they watched the SFA tape & saw how an overplaying defense reduced us to a lot of stagnant 1 on 1 play. I doubt their D will be as impressive as SFA's, but if they are successful in taking us out of our offense again I'm worried it will be a tough night for the Raiders who will still be adjusting to a new point guard. The concern is how many games will it take before Porter & the rest of the team start to come together as a cohesive offensive unit while going up seasoned team defenses.
 
-Western Carolina Catamounts are tabbed for their best season in recent memory. Picked third in the SoCon coaches poll, fourth in The Almanac. Return four of their top five scorers from last season and added Mercer’s 2nd leading scorer. They have already seen a result validating the hype, beating Notre Dame last Saturday by 10 in South Bend.


-Hard to assess their main strengths and weakness this early in the year, but last year they were exceptional at taking care of the ball, ranking 36th nationally in TO%. That translated against the Fighting Irish as well, where the Catamounts only finished with 6 turnovers. Middle’s opponents are averaging 19 turnovers a game, so it’ll be interesting to see who wins that battle.


-Now I’ve gotta be careful here because WCU beating a school like ND on the road is a tremendous accomplishment for a program like them. But ND is expected to be very bad this season. Like… very bad. Very possible they will be one of the worst high major programs in the country. There is a lot of praise around Micah Shrewsberry but everyone from last year’s roster is gone. He was lucky to field a full team, similar to McDevitt in year 1 here.


-This is the first time that the Catamounts have been rated top-200 in KenPom since 2017. They have won 60% of their games in just two seasons since 1982. All due respect to them, but this isn’t an SFA or even an NKU type program that has seen reoccurring or even routine seasonal success. ND game is a great start for them but the spread nor the ESPN analytics matchup predictor really surprise me. Even as the Raiders reshape their vision now that Weston is done, this is a game Middle should expect to win. It’s not panic time if they don’t but would be a decent disappointment, in my opinion at least.


-As discussed on another thread, I am interested to see if Tre Green or O’zhell Jackson start seeing the court. I do think you’ll see an increase in minutes for Johnson and Mosley, who are smaller wings that can get by at the 2. My guess is Johnson starts tonight and going forward.


-Will be laser focused on Jestin Porter tonight. I don’t care how bad his %’s are, I want to see him be ultra aggressive and try to lead the team in points every game. Without Weston, he is the only player with the tools to be a go-to bucket getter. His development in that role are equally important as his game-by-game results.


-I would be patient with or maybe even concede any expectations that Porter will develop better point guard tendencies. That’s just not who he is as a player imo. Middle is going to be point guard by committee going forward. I don’t love it but that is what the roster has to work with.
 
Student body has shown hardly any interest in the men's or women's team. Poor shooting night so far.
 
They're just better. They can put the ball in the basket. We can't.
 
How many lay ups are we going to miss?

No way this team can win CUSA
 
Defense is more the issue right now. They’ve only been giving up 60 a game in the Murphy Center the last two years. The SoCon team is on pace for near 80.
 
MTFAN61 said:
Some may disagree, but neither of these teams appear very impressive tonight. We're playing street ball & can't hit free throws or layups.
Are you really surprised by this? It’s five years of the same stuff. I hate to say it but CNM is a Stockstill clone for basketball.
 
We are not a good team. Post players are terrible at defense and offense. The guards can't shoot, pass, get to the basket, or score. Terrible recruiting class for Mcdevitt as they all appear to be busts, except maybe Jacob Johnson.
 
