Episode 6 feat. Chris Massaro

Jan 2, 2024
Let’s talk about it…



I thought it was a good conversation and if I can say so myself after having conversations with him off camera, my opinion is he’s been severely underfunded. They’re doubling the salary pool for football (as noted in the episode). It’s taken 2 decades. What’s done is done and we all should hope it leads to success. Most importantly he’s willing to do this again in the near future. What would you like to hear? (He’s already made it clear to me he’s not answering questions about firing McDevitt, he’s very aware of the problem)

I didn’t have the time to talk about NIL collective potential, what are the checks and balances of administration to AD, and much more.
 
Well, if they created excitement and got people to games, give to the athletic department, they'd have more money. Understand that they need to make more with less. (Haven't listened, but just throwing it out there). Will listen though.
 
Honestly, disappointed in the interview.

I get not asking combative questions, but this was a puff piece. Sounded like MT athletics produced it.

That was not the voice of the fan.

There were multiple opportunities to ask follow up questions that are in no way combative & that people suggested in the forum that were not mentioned. I found it disingenuous to bring up this forum as a source for questions, then not ask any.

Really didn’t learn anything new or insightful.
 
Brew_Raider said:
Honestly, disappointed in the interview.

I get not asking combative questions, but this was a puff piece. Sounded like MT athletics produced it.

That was not the voice of the fan.

There were multiple opportunities to ask follow up questions that are in no way combative & that people suggested in the forum that were not mentioned. I found it disingenuous to bring up this forum as a source for questions, then not ask any.

Really didn’t learn anything new or insightful.
What do you want me to ask?

I mention I don’t have the time to get to everything I wanted to talk about. He’s willing to do it again which, admittedly selfish, is a win.

Only so many topics I can cover in a short period, maintain conversation and not turn into a monologue.

Which questions specifically did I not use in the original forum that you’d like to hear in part 2?
 
jakeboldenbrp said:
What do you want me to ask?

I mention I don’t have the time to get to everything I wanted to talk about. He’s willing to do it again which, admittedly selfish, is a win.

Only so many topics I can cover in a short period, maintain conversation and not turn into a monologue.

Which questions specifically did I not use in the original forum that you’d like to hear in part 2?
Just from this interview:

How much are season tickets? You discussed deposits and at least 3 people brought up in the forum it was odd to ask for deposits without saying what the final ticket price would be.

Coach evaluation: he brought up it was wrong to evaluate coaches on nonconference and mention the 3 P5 conference OOC for football. You used the term: conference to conference comparison. And you both mentioned championships. However, Stock got 18 years w/o one. During this discussion, it’s appropriate to say many fans think the lack of conference championships, not just a winning record against a weak conference should be considered. What would you say to those fans who say you haven’t placed an importance on championships in the evaluation?

Mentioned the spring game. Several people brought up ideas about making it a spring fling type event around that. Nothing. You talked about in game entertainment.


I can keep going about when trust was brought up and Stocks good deeds (good deeds and fan engagement are two totally different things).


I already gave a list of questions.

My question to you, if you are selling this as a voice of the fan, what information did you glean that was different than what the athletic department has put out or would put out?

I guess the only tidbit was about how CDM reached out through a go between that he may be interested.
 
I am so done and fed up with these "leaders" of our University that I don't even want to ask them questions or really care what they say anymore.

I don't trust what they say and I don't respect their judgement so I really don't care what they have to say. I'm sure the feelings are mutual on their end, and that's okay. We'll let ongoing results speak for themselves.....
 
Brew_Raider said:
Just from this interview:

How much are season tickets? You discussed deposits and at least 3 people brought up in the forum it was odd to ask for deposits without saying what the final ticket price would be.

Coach evaluation: he brought up it was wrong to evaluate coaches on nonconference and mention the 3 P5 conference OOC for football. You used the term: conference to conference comparison. And you both mentioned championships. However, Stock got 18 years w/o one. During this discussion, it’s appropriate to say many fans think the lack of conference championships, not just a winning record against a weak conference should be considered. What would you say to those fans who say you haven’t placed an importance on championships in the evaluation?

Mentioned the spring game. Several people brought up ideas about making it a spring fling type event around that. Nothing. You talked about in game entertainment.


I can keep going about when trust was brought up and Stocks good deeds (good deeds and fan engagement are two totally different things).


I already gave a list of questions.

My question to you, if you are selling this as a voice of the fan, what information did you glean that was different than what the athletic department has put out or would put out?

I guess the only tidbit was about how CDM reached out through a go between that he may be interested.
1. It’s evident he doesn’t have a season ticket price, he admits it’s unusual.

2. In reference to football conference championships. It’s obvious. He says he expects a minimum of 4/year throughout his department. I didn’t explicitly state “what about football?”, agreed. He said it was time for a change. Not going to beat an obviously dead horse.

3. I didn’t say anything about in game entertainment? I asked if we would see a return of the spring game and what to expect. He said yes but needed input from CDM and his conditioning staff before more info could be released. He mentioned using the fan experience focus group to improve in game experience if that’s what you’re referring to? Seperate questions.

4. I agree there was no breaking news, but what would a guy say in his first 30 minutes that would get you off your seat? I tell him we’re tired of not seeing wins, and going to bowl games we can’t travel to. We left that conversation at, we have to have faith that things will turn around with newly allocated funding towards football and SAPC. What more could I ask in that regard? I’ve already said, I’m not going to get into a monologue about he needs to be better. He’s trying to be better with the more money the administration is finally giving him. Time will tell.
 
jakeboldenbrp said:
1. It’s evident he doesn’t have a season ticket price, he admits it’s unusual.

2. In reference to football conference championships. It’s obvious. He says he expects a minimum of 4/year throughout his department. I didn’t explicitly state “what about football?”, agreed. He said it was time for a change. Not going to beat an obviously dead horse.

3. I didn’t say anything about in game entertainment? I asked if we would see a return of the spring game and what to expect. He said yes but needed input from CDM and his conditioning staff before more info could be released. He mentioned using the fan experience focus group to improve in game experience if that’s what you’re referring to? Seperate questions.

4. I agree there was no breaking news, but what would a guy say in his first 30 minutes that would get you off your seat? I tell him we’re tired of not seeing wins, and going to bowl games we can’t travel to. We left that conversation at, we have to have faith that things will turn around with newly allocated funding towards football and SAPC. What more could I ask in that regard? I’ve already said, I’m not going to get into a monologue about he needs to be better. He’s trying to be better with the more money the administration is finally giving him. Time will tell.
1. You didn’t ask him about the price on the podcast.

2. You didn’t ask him about it. Or what he would say to people that thinks his evaluation should be more. That’s not beating a dead horse, he’s never been asked.

3. Apparently reading comprehension struggles. I said “Mentioned spring game.” I don’t know where you got “I didn’t mention the spring game?”

So again, what value does your podcast bring as “voice of the fan” if you are just asking what we get from the MT athletic department already?
 
Yawn. Not interested if you let him handle you judging from your self-critique in the OP. I didn’t even bother to click your link.

Fluffer.

For those interested, there is a local Murfreesboro attorney who’s Twitter comments aimed @Massaro and his enablers are way more entertaining. Many of you already know who he is and his posts are epic.
 
FranklinRaider315 said:
Yawn. Not interested if you let him handle you judging from your self-critique in the OP. I didn’t even bother to click your link.

Fluffer.

For those interested, there is a local Murfreesboro attorney who’s Twitter comments aimed @Massaro and his enablers are way more entertaining. Many of you already know who he is and his posts are epic.
Yeah, KC is hilarious on twitter.
 
FranklinRaider315 said:
Yawn. Not interested if you let him handle you judging from your self-critique in the OP. I didn’t even bother to click your link.

Fluffer.

For those interested, there is a local Murfreesboro attorney who’s Twitter comments aimed @Massaro and his enablers are way more entertaining. Many of you already know who he is and his posts are epic.
Click to expand...
They are pure entertainment.
 
Brew_Raider said:
1. You didn’t ask him about the price on the podcast.

2. You didn’t ask him about it. Or what he would say to people that thinks his evaluation should be more. That’s not beating a dead horse, he’s never been asked.

3. Apparently reading comprehension struggles. I said “Mentioned spring game.” I don’t know where you got “I didn’t mention the spring game?”

So again, what value does your podcast bring as “voice of the fan” if you are just asking what we get from the MT athletic department already?
I edited it out on accident, there isn’t a price on season tickets yet. My apologizes.

Still hung up on 3, your OP said I talked about on field entertainment in the same paragraph as the Spring Game. Doesn’t really matter.

Genuinely appreciate the critic and I’ll aim to be better. Still learning and want to be a voice for the fans while maintaining a working relationship with all parties at MT.
 
I thought it was a good first step in establishing a rapport with the promise of more interaction to come.

My only real observation was to note sort of a push back on the term "transparency" to "reconnecting with the fans" sort of thing. I just thought that was an interesting moment. Massaro seemed a little uncomfortable with the term.
 
SpaceRaider said:
I thought it was a good first step in establishing a rapport with the promise of more interaction to come.

My only real observation was to note sort of a push back on the term "transparency" to "reconnecting with the fans" sort of thing. I just thought that was an interesting moment. Massaro seemed a little uncomfortable with the term.
It certainly struck a chord if he was willing to correct my use of that term as opposed to letting it go by.
 
SpaceRaider said:
I thought it was a good first step in establishing a rapport with the promise of more interaction to come.

My only real observation was to note sort of a push back on the term "transparency" to "reconnecting with the fans" sort of thing. I just thought that was an interesting moment. Massaro seemed a little uncomfortable with the term.
I noticed that too.
 
Jake is a huge step in the right direction for our fans having access to the AD. Let’s keep that in mind. We’re all trying to get answers for questions we have. Having someone that’s connected and actively talking with Chris on the record is huge. I can tell you from personal experience the guns blazing approach got me nowhere with our AD. I’ve seen a lot of people making comments about Dabo fielding questions from the fans but he was recently interviewed and said they were no longer doing it because of Tyler from Spartanburg. Right or wrong, it’s a dog and pony show. Put comments of what you want asked and we will collectively try to phrase it in a way to get some sort of answer. Thanks for keeping the thread productive.
 
My personal listening interests for an MT sports oriented podcast would be basically hearing from any variety of head coaches, assistant coaches, athletes, or fund raising personnel from the athletic department. No disrespect towards Jake because whoever operates a podcast has the freedom to interview whomever they desire. However there's so many sour grape feelings towards the current athletic director I have as much interest in hearing from him as I would an interview with our current university president. I know he has zero interest in getting into subjects he would find distasteful. Being a public forum I get that. For that matter I haven't heard of too many AD'S publicly attacking their own coaches or admitting their own failures when it comes to contracts or coaching hires. I never expected to hear that at MT either.
On a side note I think it would be interesting hearing about a successful club sport such as our hockey team on occasion. This could include interviews with any of the units coaches or players. They’ve had some impressive wins in years past over some big name schools from what I remember. Personally I think their hockey jerseys are one of the cooler uniform jerseys MT has at this time.
 
I thought it was a good interview. You can only go so far with CM and this podcaster is new to the game so he can't grill the sh!t out of him and ever hope to get a 2nd or 3rd interview. i see that now. I did like the transparency topic and we never really had that from this dept. before. I paid attention to what he didn't say about Stock. That was telling to me. DM has already engaged us in a way that Stock never did. I get the not making certain things public in regards to efforts but dang it, this is a public position and you have to include us if you want us at the games. They finally have a coach who gets that part.

The SAPC schedule was nice to have and the status was helpful. The negative recruiting point was interesting too. They are clearly making changes to try to fix somme things. We all know that 99% of this could have been avoided but at least they are moving on it now.
 
MTFAN61 said:
My personal listening interests for an MT sports oriented podcast would be basically hearing from any variety of head coaches, assistant coaches, athletes, or fund raising personnel from the athletic department. No disrespect towards Jake because whoever operates a podcast has the freedom to interview whomever they desire. However there's so many sour grape feelings towards the current athletic director I have as much interest in hearing from him as I would an interview with our current university president. I know he has zero interest in getting into subjects he would find distasteful. Being a public forum I get that. For that matter I haven't heard of too many AD'S publicly attacking their own coaches or admitting their own failures when it comes to contracts or coaching hires. I never expected to hear that at MT either.
On a side note I think it would be interesting hearing about a successful club sport such as our hockey team on occasion. This could include interviews with any of the units coaches or players. They’ve had some impressive wins in years past over some big name schools from what I remember. Personally I think their hockey jerseys are one of the cooler uniform jerseys MT has at this time.
I think you put it well. And if you plan to listen more it is my objective to work through all the programs/players. When I was thrown a bone to interview the AD I thought it’s a great opportunity to build a rapport and admittedly get “more” out of him (whatever that is, people will never be satisfied for reasons you said I.e. he’s never going admit his failures). I’m hoping to get more from him with every opportunity.
 
A few thoughts for consideration :

1) I joined Jake on his podcast about a month ago. We talked for an hour or so and we didn’t discuss everything we had prepared.

2) The nature of this podcast is conversation. Not every conversation is going to deal with EVERY issue. But having a conversation is a start.

3) Relationships between MT AD and fans aren’t going to be restored by bashing the AD constantly. Start on common ground and work toward the differences.

4) As for the Lawyer in Boro & his comments re: Massaro / AD. You may like him. Not everyone does. I appreciate his passion for MT and hope that one day the relationship between he & MT can be reconciled.
 
sWiley said:
Did anyone think to ask him how long McDevitt is under contract for ?
Of course not. That would be transparent and according to our new podster, the use of that word makes CM “uncomfortable.” After nearly two decades, he (and his bosses) need to be made to feel uncomfortable but no one will ask the tough questions.

Meanwhile, he’ll just continue to walk the other way to avoid confrontation with unhappy football fans tailgating in the Grove, and sit all by himself (or with his family) in Section L of an empty arena for Men’s Basketball like Nero while Rome continues to burn. 🔥
CM and “the Chairman” are easy to spot in their seats during TV broadcasts when no one else is there.
 
sWiley said:
I am so done and fed up with these "leaders" of our University that I don't even want to ask them questions or really care what they say anymore.

I don't trust what they say and I don't respect their judgement so I really don't care what they have to say. I'm sure the feelings are mutual on their end, and that's okay. We'll let ongoing results speak for themselves.....
This. 👍👏👏
 
AustinLewis said:
A few thoughts for consideration :

2) The nature of this podcast is conversation. Not every conversation is going to deal with EVERY issue. But having a conversation is a start.

3) Relationships between MT AD and fans aren’t going to be restored by bashing the AD constantly. Start on common ground and work toward the differences.
I am going to address one point


3. No one has ever said bash the AD in the conversation. This drives me nuts as both you and Jake allude to this or not beating a dead horse. No one asked for that. A topic is not beating a dead horse if Massaro has never been asked about it or addressed it. You can ask challenging questions, respectfully, in conversation.

Relationships can’t just move forward without addressing the underlying issues or ignoring them. And I have yet to hear Massaro acknowledge that or even be asked about those issues. He’s so good in 1 on 1 situations (his words), that it should be easy to address in a conversation.
 
sWiley said:
Did anyone think to ask him how long McDevitt is under contract for ?
Click to expand...
Per the FOIA from last year, McD is under contract until 2024. Buyout is 50% of salary.

We are working to see if to see double check this.
 
Brew_Raider said:
I am going to address one point


3. No one has ever said bash the AD in the conversation. This drives me nuts as both you and Jake allude to this or not beating a dead horse. No one asked for that. A topic is not beating a dead horse if Massaro has never been asked about it or addressed it. You can ask challenging questions, respectfully, in conversation.

Relationships can’t just move forward without addressing the underlying issues or ignoring them. And I have yet to hear Massaro acknowledge that or even be asked about those issues. He’s so good in 1 on 1 situations (his words), that it should be easy to address in a conversation.
All great points to consider.

I can only speak for me personally, but I prefer to build a strong foundation on common ground before dealing with the "elephant in the room." I'm not saying that way is RIGHT. That's just my way of approaching differences / conflict / etc.
 
AustinLewis said:
Per the FOIA from last year, McD is under contract until 2024. Buyout is 50% of salary.

We are working to see if to see double check this.
And therein lies the whole transparency problem, Austin (which you just validated.)
The fact that a FOIA is even required to get them to publicly announce / divulge contract extensions of the two highest paid employees at MTSU, a public institution, is totally unacceptable.
 
AustinLewis said:
All great points to consider.

I can only speak for me personally, but I prefer to build a strong foundation on common ground before dealing with the "elephant in the room." I'm not saying that way is RIGHT. That's just my way of approaching differences / conflict / etc.
I appreciate that.

I just want to hear Massaro address the elephant in the room one time.

I had hoped that Jake would ask any questions that would challenge or at least get Massaro to address fans he helped push away. There were opportunities in this conversation and Jake choose not to. Thats ok it’s his product. I got the impression he might ask something when he asked for topics. Then it was a complete fluff piece. Thats why I was disappointed.
 
Brew_Raider said:
I appreciate that.

I just want to hear Massaro address the elephant in the room one time.

I had hoped that Jake would ask any questions that would challenge or at least get Massaro to address fans he helped push away. There were opportunities in this conversation and Jake choose not to. Thats ok it’s his product. I got the impression he might ask something when he asked for topics. Then it was a complete fluff piece. Thats why I was disappointed.
I can respect that opinion. Truthfully when the interview was over I knew it wasn’t as “tough” as I’m sure most people would’ve liked it to be. It sounds like you can see from my perspective why I didn’t go guns blazing for the first time, and I can see from your perspective that you’re wanting something different than the spoon fed crap the department has been given for 2 decades.

I’d plead that it won’t be the last time I speak with him. Believe me — as I was listening to his piece on judging coaches through conference championships I was screaming inside “then what took so long!?”

My aim next time is to understand why we should trust that things will be different this go around (among other things like NIL collective and the influence McPhee has on decisions).
 
jakeboldenbrp said:
I can respect that opinion. Truthfully when the interview was over I knew it wasn’t as “tough” as I’m sure most people would’ve liked it to be. It sounds like you can see from my perspective why I didn’t go guns blazing for the first time, and I can see from your perspective that you’re wanting something different than the spoon fed crap the department has been given for 2 decades.

I’d plead that it won’t be the last time I speak with him. Believe me — as I was listening to his piece on judging coaches through conference championships I was screaming inside “then what took so long!?”

My aim next time is to understand why we should trust that things will be different this go around (among other things like NIL collective and the influence McPhee has on decisions).
Other than having to replace the baseball coach and a perverted football coach for reasons we all know, you can ask him what’s different since I last met with him 4 years ago and he promised change.

Firing Stock and hiring Mason doesn’t count because those weren’t his decisions.
 
As I said earlier, you can go in guns blazing and you'll never talk to him again. We, the casual fan wouldn't care. We want to pretty much verbally asault him if we could or really make him sweat. However, CM doesn't have to do this. He doesn't have to say a word to this new podcaster so it's not realistic to open a can on him or even ask uncomfortable questions because CM will just shut it down and walk while never talking with him again.

I thought it was more informative than the sports station interviews with him are. Like a lot more.
 
It was informative. Not particularly interesting to me, but I could see how it might be to others.

I think a huge issue that some newer fans might not understand is the frustration that has built up over the last two decades. Let me explain.

The fan base was very happy when Massaro and Stockstill were both hired. Massaro did a great job with scheduling, securing us home and home's with Power 5's, a 2 for 3 with Memphis, new turf (which at the time was a huge deal), Uniforms went to Nike, etc. He was a huge upgrade from the previous AD who I admittedly didn't know much about, I started school around a year before Massaro was hired.

Bringing on Stockstill was a big success at the time as well too. The football program had perenially underachieved, culminating in a disastrous 4-7 (3-4 in Sun Belt) 2005 campaign after being expected to contend for and win the SBC. I still remember radio talk in the off-season before 2005, comparing Clint Marks to the highly regarded future NFL pro Jay Cutler. I remember even some saying they would take Marks over him. Expectations were very high. And even though we rolled into Vanderbilt stadium, 0-4 and all, and beat the Jay Cutler led Commodes, it wasn't enough to satisfy the fanbase. McCollum had to go. Thus, Massaro fired McCollum and Stockstill was brought in. Side note: They actually offered the job to Watson Brown who turned it down due to $$$. Stockstill was third on the list. Watson Brown would have been a total disaster. A proven terrible coach. But I'm sure it surprises no one to see that's who McPhee, Steve Smith, and Massaro wanted. Thank god we got Stockstill instead (3rd choice)

Stockstill was a huge success. 2006 saw MT win a co-championship in Stockstill's first season along with our first ever bowl appearance. Expectations were sky high after Rick's first season because if he can do that with Andy's players, what's going to happen when he gets his players in here? At the time, Stockstill was regarded as a "Top 25" recruiter in the country. It's what helped him get the job. So we were super pumped up and ready to go knowing this. We had new turf, new Nike partnerships, new video boards, new coaches, Power 5 home and homes on the schedule, and new football territory to explore as we had never been to a bowl game before. I even personally attended our very first bowl game, Ford Field, against CMU. We lost a competitive game which sucked but the future sure looked bright....

Things got a little better in 2009, with Dasher leading us to a 10-3 record and New Orleans Bowl ass beating of Southern Miss. Still, Stockstill could only ever muster a co-championship in 2009. He could never beat Troy when it mattered. The program mostly waxed and waned after that, with some disastrous seasons but mostly mediocre results. Absolutely nothing to get excited about until we moved to CUSA, Brent Stockstill became our QB, and we tried and failed to win a championship a few times. 12 men on the field anybody? Anyway, from 2006 to 2023 Rick Stockstill could never field the best team in the conference and win an outright champsionship.....

Stockstill's (and by extension Massaro's) tenure here have been mostly just a bunch of ball tickling. It's why people have been so upset the last several years about the current situation. Stockstill was finally fired, but most would argue he wasn't even the biggest problem. Everyone know's McPhee and Steve Smith run the show and pull all the strings, and suck at it by the way. And people are sick and tired of it after two decades. Massaro is an extension of it all, and deserves some blame, but he's just a pawn in it all and likely a future fall guy.

The reason people want the hard questions is because most of us, after decades, are just sick of the BS and mediocrity. Very few of us even exist/care anymore. So many have been run off due to apathy and failure, and those of us left lost patience a long, long time ago. This university is dying for fresh blood. A new president, a new board, a new AD. A new everything. The current powers that be have done too much damage at this point. It's irreversible, and the only solution is to start over.

I highly suspect McPhee, Steve Smith, et al. would never have the insight or courage to step down like Nick Saban did at Alabama. Saban openly admitted he couldn't coach any longer because he did not feel like he could provide the standards needed to win anymore at Alabama. Wow, now that's a man and somebody who actually cares about the University, his players, alumni, and the fan base. And he speaks with his actions, not his words. Something our "leaders" could maybe learn from.
 
sWiley said:
It was informative. Not particularly interesting to me, but I could see how it might be to others.

I think a huge issue that some newer fans might not understand is the frustration that has built up over the last two decades. Let me explain.

The fan base was very happy when Massaro and Stockstill were both hired. Massaro did a great job with scheduling, securing us home and home's with Power 5's, a 2 for 3 with Memphis, new turf (which at the time was a huge deal), Uniforms went to Nike, etc. He was a huge upgrade from the previous AD who I admittedly didn't know much about, I started school around a year before Massaro was hired.

Bringing on Stockstill was a big success at the time as well too. The football program had perenially underachieved, culminating in a disastrous 4-7 (3-4 in Sun Belt) 2005 campaign after being expected to contend for and win the SBC. I still remember radio talk in the off-season before 2005, comparing Clint Marks to the highly regarded future NFL pro Jay Cutler. I remember even some saying they would take Marks over him. Expectations were very high. And even though we rolled into Vanderbilt stadium, 0-4 and all, and beat the Jay Cutler led Commodes, it wasn't enough to satisfy the fanbase. McCollum had to go. Thus, Massaro fired McCollum and Stockstill was brought in.

Stockstill was a huge success. 2006 saw MT win a co-championship in Stockstill's first season along with our first ever bowl appearance. Expectations were sky high after Rick's first season because if he can do that with Andy's players, what's going to happen when he gets his players in here? At the time, Stockstill was regarded as a "Top 25" recruiter in the country. It's what helped him get the job. So we were super pumped up and ready to go knowing this. We had new turf, new Nike partnerships, new video boards, new coaches, and new football territory to explore as we had never been to a bowl game before. I even personally attended our very first bowl game, Ford Field, against CMU. We lost, but it was competitive.

Things got a little better in 2009, with Dasher leading us to a 10-3 record and New Orleans Bowl ass beating of Southern Miss. Still, Stockstill could only ever muster a co-championship in 2009. He could never beat Troy when it mattered. The program mostly waxed and waned after that, with some disastrous seasons but mostly mediocre results. Absolutely nothing to get excited about until we moved to CUSA, Brent Stockstill became our QB, and we tried and failed to win a championship a few times. 12 men on the field anybody?

It hasn't been pretty. Stockstill's (and by extension Massaro's) tenure here have been mostly just a bunch of ball tickling. It's why people have been so upset the last several years about the current situation. Stockstill was finally fired, but most would argue he wasn't even the biggest problem. Everyone know's McPhee and Steve Smith run the show and pull all the strings, and suck at it by the way. And people are sick and tired of it after two decades. Massaro is an extension of it all, and deserves some blame, but he's just a pawn in it all and likely a future fall guy.

The reason people want the hard questions is because most of us, after decades, are just sick of the BS and mediocrity. Very few of us even exist/care anymore. So many have been run off due to apathy and failure, and those of us left lost patience a long, long time ago. This university is dying for fresh blood. A new president, a new board, a new AD. A new everything. The current powers that be have done too much damage at this point. It's irreversible, and the only solution is to start over.

I highly suspect McPhee, Steve Smith, et al. would never have the insight or courage to step down like Nick Saban did at Alabama. Saban openly admitted he couldn't coach any longer because he did not feel like he could provide the standards needed to win anymore. Wow, now that's a man and somebody who actually cares about the University, his players, alumni, and the fan base.
I certainly share your frustration. I’m only 25 and growing up in Murfreesboro it’s always been my school. Granted, I didn’t have a working memory through the initial years of Stock/Massaro, but I remember the ‘06 SBC Co-Champ and still don’t count it (we lost the h2h to Troy, by all metrics were aren’t champions). I remember the rise-and-fall of Dasher. I was more optimistic when Brent arrived but couldn’t even win a championship with a roster consisting of 6 NFL players (Ward, James, Moffatt, Mathers, Harris, and Blakenship). That’s the most maddening. I’m a firm believer that’s on Stock, and maybe it’s a hot take to think he should’ve been fired after the CUSA Championship choke-job.

All that to say, I understand the frustration. All of that has amassed in my lifetime.

In regards to the podcast, I aim to be informative and get to know the personalities in and around the university. It’s tricky interviewing the boss of all the people I want to talk to because I’ll be honest, I’m not gonna be able to break much news with CM at the helm and he’s not even the basis of why I started the podcast. I wanted to be a source for news, information, and feature stories around MTSU, because as you well know you can’t get that anywhere. Hell this podcast puts our media coverage above Vanderbilt 😂

Maybe I set too high expectations for my show to say I’m the voice of the fans because I plan to have a different approach in regards to CM. Outside of that singular topic, I’d like to say it’s the premier location for information and my perspective as a life-long MT fan.
 
You’ve started off well Jake. Keep it up and I’ll keep listening. ASOR was like this when they started covering Liberty. Now they are in every press conference and easily the best source of information on Liberty. We desperately need that at MT because without it we will never have a strong deeply engrained fan base like we all want.
 
