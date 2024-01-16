Episode 6 feat. Chris Massaro

It was informative. Not particularly interesting to me, but I could see how it might be to others.



I think a huge issue that some newer fans might not understand is the frustration that has built up over the last two decades. Let me explain.



The fan base was very happy when Massaro and Stockstill were both hired. Massaro did a great job with scheduling, securing us home and home's with Power 5's, a 2 for 3 with Memphis, new turf (which at the time was a huge deal), Uniforms went to Nike, etc. He was a huge upgrade from the previous AD who I admittedly didn't know much about, I started school around a year before Massaro was hired.



Bringing on Stockstill was a big success at the time as well too. The football program had perenially underachieved, culminating in a disastrous 4-7 (3-4 in Sun Belt) 2005 campaign after being expected to contend for and win the SBC. I still remember radio talk in the off-season before 2005, comparing Clint Marks to the highly regarded future NFL pro Jay Cutler. I remember even some saying they would take Marks over him. Expectations were very high. And even though we rolled into Vanderbilt stadium, 0-4 and all, and beat the Jay Cutler led Commodes, it wasn't enough to satisfy the fanbase. McCollum had to go. Thus, Massaro fired McCollum and Stockstill was brought in. Side note: They actually offered the job to Watson Brown who turned it down due to $$$. Stockstill was third on the list. Watson Brown would have been a total disaster. A proven terrible coach. But I'm sure it surprises no one to see that's who McPhee, Steve Smith, and Massaro wanted. Thank god we got Stockstill instead (3rd choice)



Stockstill was a huge success. 2006 saw MT win a co-championship in Stockstill's first season along with our first ever bowl appearance. Expectations were sky high after Rick's first season because if he can do that with Andy's players, what's going to happen when he gets his players in here? At the time, Stockstill was regarded as a "Top 25" recruiter in the country. It's what helped him get the job. So we were super pumped up and ready to go knowing this. We had new turf, new Nike partnerships, new video boards, new coaches, Power 5 home and homes on the schedule, and new football territory to explore as we had never been to a bowl game before. I even personally attended our very first bowl game, Ford Field, against CMU. We lost a competitive game which sucked but the future sure looked bright....



Things got a little better in 2009, with Dasher leading us to a 10-3 record and New Orleans Bowl ass beating of Southern Miss. Still, Stockstill could only ever muster a co-championship in 2009. He could never beat Troy when it mattered. The program mostly waxed and waned after that, with some disastrous seasons but mostly mediocre results. Absolutely nothing to get excited about until we moved to CUSA, Brent Stockstill became our QB, and we tried and failed to win a championship a few times. 12 men on the field anybody? Anyway, from 2006 to 2023 Rick Stockstill could never field the best team in the conference and win an outright champsionship.....



Stockstill's (and by extension Massaro's) tenure here have been mostly just a bunch of ball tickling. It's why people have been so upset the last several years about the current situation. Stockstill was finally fired, but most would argue he wasn't even the biggest problem. Everyone know's McPhee and Steve Smith run the show and pull all the strings, and suck at it by the way. And people are sick and tired of it after two decades. Massaro is an extension of it all, and deserves some blame, but he's just a pawn in it all and likely a future fall guy.



The reason people want the hard questions is because most of us, after decades, are just sick of the BS and mediocrity. Very few of us even exist/care anymore. So many have been run off due to apathy and failure, and those of us left lost patience a long, long time ago. This university is dying for fresh blood. A new president, a new board, a new AD. A new everything. The current powers that be have done too much damage at this point. It's irreversible, and the only solution is to start over.



I highly suspect McPhee, Steve Smith, et al. would never have the insight or courage to step down like Nick Saban did at Alabama. Saban openly admitted he couldn't coach any longer because he did not feel like he could provide the standards needed to win anymore at Alabama. Wow, now that's a man and somebody who actually cares about the University, his players, alumni, and the fan base. And he speaks with his actions, not his words. Something our "leaders" could maybe learn from.