Middle Tennessee State is off and running, assembling the 2025 recruiting class. No, you are not dreaming Blue Raider faithful, the class currently sits with double-digit commitments. As of this publication, the Blue Raiders have 11 known commitments.Derek Mason has put an emphasis on in state recruiting and there is certainly an in-state flavor when it comes to the 2025 class. Seven of the known 11 commitments are from the state of Tennessee.Here are those guys:- Otto Van Rensburg. Offensive Lineman. Sevierville, Tennessee.- Taylor Lawrence. Defensive Back. Thompson Station, Tennessee.- Neo Clifton. Wide Receiver. Brentwood, Tennessee.- Joel Lowenberg. Linebacker. Chattanooga, Tennessee.- Rai Chandler. Running Back. Shelbyville, Tennessee.- Bo Bryan. Offensive Lineman. Rockvale, Tennessee.- Ben Hubbard. Wide Receiver. Brentwood, Tennessee.