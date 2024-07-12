Matt Dossett
All American
Staff
-
- May 14, 2016
-
- 3,320
-
- 1,515
-
- 113
Middle Tennessee State is off and running, assembling the 2025 recruiting class. No, you are not dreaming Blue Raider faithful, the class currently sits with double-digit commitments. As of this publication, the Blue Raiders have 11 known commitments.
Derek Mason has put an emphasis on in state recruiting and there is certainly an in-state flavor when it comes to the 2025 class. Seven of the known 11 commitments are from the state of Tennessee.
Here are those guys:
- Otto Van Rensburg. Offensive Lineman. Sevierville, Tennessee.
- Taylor Lawrence. Defensive Back. Thompson Station, Tennessee.
- Neo Clifton. Wide Receiver. Brentwood, Tennessee.
- Joel Lowenberg. Linebacker. Chattanooga, Tennessee.
- Rai Chandler. Running Back. Shelbyville, Tennessee.
- Bo Bryan. Offensive Lineman. Rockvale, Tennessee.
- Ben Hubbard. Wide Receiver. Brentwood, Tennessee.
Derek Mason has put an emphasis on in state recruiting and there is certainly an in-state flavor when it comes to the 2025 class. Seven of the known 11 commitments are from the state of Tennessee.
Here are those guys:
- Otto Van Rensburg. Offensive Lineman. Sevierville, Tennessee.
- Taylor Lawrence. Defensive Back. Thompson Station, Tennessee.
- Neo Clifton. Wide Receiver. Brentwood, Tennessee.
- Joel Lowenberg. Linebacker. Chattanooga, Tennessee.
- Rai Chandler. Running Back. Shelbyville, Tennessee.
- Bo Bryan. Offensive Lineman. Rockvale, Tennessee.
- Ben Hubbard. Wide Receiver. Brentwood, Tennessee.