FB RECRUITING ***The Recruiting Class as it currently stands***

May 14, 2016
Middle Tennessee State is off and running, assembling the 2025 recruiting class. No, you are not dreaming Blue Raider faithful, the class currently sits with double-digit commitments. As of this publication, the Blue Raiders have 11 known commitments.

Derek Mason has put an emphasis on in state recruiting and there is certainly an in-state flavor when it comes to the 2025 class. Seven of the known 11 commitments are from the state of Tennessee.

Here are those guys:

- Otto Van Rensburg. Offensive Lineman. Sevierville, Tennessee.

- Taylor Lawrence. Defensive Back. Thompson Station, Tennessee.

- Neo Clifton. Wide Receiver. Brentwood, Tennessee.

- Joel Lowenberg. Linebacker. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

- Rai Chandler. Running Back. Shelbyville, Tennessee.

- Bo Bryan. Offensive Lineman. Rockvale, Tennessee.

- Ben Hubbard. Wide Receiver. Brentwood, Tennessee.







 
The remaining four known commits for MTSU are from the states of Florida and Alabama. The commits are as follows:

- Camari Hall. Defensive Back. Hollywood, Florida.

- Wilson Hodges. Tight End. Montgomery, Alabama.

- Anthony Smith. Defensive Tackle. Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

- Stanley Anderson-Lofton. Quarterback. Orlando, Florida.




 
