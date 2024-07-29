ADVERTISEMENT

FB RECRUITING Class of 2025 Commitments as we head into Fall Camp

M

Matt Dossett

All American
Staff
May 14, 2016
3,330
1,523
113
Commits:

3* Kyle Larkin OL 6’6/280 Brentwood, TN
Other offers: Arkansas State, Army, Austin Peay, Ball State, Cornell, EKU, Elon, Fordham, Furman, Liberty, Lindenwood, Navy, ULM, UT-Martin, WKU, Wofford

Taylor Lawrence CB 6’3/165 Thompson Station, TN
Other offers: none

Neo Clifton 6’2/190 Brentwood, TN
Other offers: Arkansas St, Austin Peay, Charlotte, EKU, JMU, Liberty, Miami (OH), Samford, Temple, TN Tech, Toledo, UNLV, UT-Martin,

Camari Hall S 5’11/180 Hollywood, FL
Other offers: Campbell, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, UTC

3* Anthony Smith DT 6’1/311 Fort Lauderdale, FL
Other Offers: Akron, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Indiana, Liberty, Miami (FL), Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon State, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple, Texas A&M, Toledo, USF

Wilson Hodges TE 6’4/220 Montgomery, AL
Other offers: App St, Arkansas St, Jackson St, Liberty, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, ODU, SEMO, Southern Miss, ULM, UT-Martin, West Virginia,

Joel Lowenberg ILB 6’2/215 Chattanooga, TN
Other offers: Air Force, Arkansas St, Army, Bryant, Buffalo, Charlotte, Cornell, Fordham, Mercer, Navy, Richmond, Samford, UT-Martin, Wofford

Ben Hubbard WR 5’11/180 Brentwood, TN
Other offers: Air Force, Arkansas St, Army, EKU, ETSU, Georgia State, Lindenwood, Missouri State, Navy, Southeast Missouri St, TSU, UTM,

Bo Bryan OL 6’5/300 pounds Murfreesboro, TN
Other offers: UTM

Rai’keyrean Chandler RB 6’0/205 Shelbyville, TN
Other offers: Bowling Green

Stanley Anderson-Lofton QB 6’2/210 Orlando, FL
Other offers: Delaware St, FAMU, Lehigh

Darnell Malpress: DE 6'4/210. Jacksonville, FL.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Shayne_Pickering, SpaceRaider and MidTennMtneer
I think as a fan you gotta be happy with where the class stands so far. Staff was able to land most of their priority targets and filled needs. Now they need to add depth to the class and close in on some more guys but this staff has definitely made recruiting a priority
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ewglenn
  • Sticky

FOOTBALL 2025 Commitment List

Replies
11
Views
927
Lightning's Lounge
ewglenn
ewglenn
jakeboldenbrp

BB RECRUITING Class of 2026 Board

Replies
12
Views
1K
The Lady Raider Roundup
MTFAN61
M
jakeboldenbrp

BB RECRUITING Class of 2025 Board

Replies
31
Views
3K
The Lady Raider Roundup
MTFAN61
M
ewglenn

Recruiting Frenzy 12/18/23

Replies
10
Views
554
The Raider Roundup
MT01
M
ewglenn

FOOTBALL 2024 Commitment List

Replies
23
Views
2K
Lightning's Lounge
ewglenn
ewglenn
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back