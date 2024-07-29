Matt Dossett
May 14, 2016
Commits:
3* Kyle Larkin OL 6’6/280 Brentwood, TN
Other offers: Arkansas State, Army, Austin Peay, Ball State, Cornell, EKU, Elon, Fordham, Furman, Liberty, Lindenwood, Navy, ULM, UT-Martin, WKU, Wofford
Taylor Lawrence CB 6’3/165 Thompson Station, TN
Other offers: none
Neo Clifton 6’2/190 Brentwood, TN
Other offers: Arkansas St, Austin Peay, Charlotte, EKU, JMU, Liberty, Miami (OH), Samford, Temple, TN Tech, Toledo, UNLV, UT-Martin,
Camari Hall S 5’11/180 Hollywood, FL
Other offers: Campbell, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, UTC
3* Anthony Smith DT 6’1/311 Fort Lauderdale, FL
Other Offers: Akron, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Indiana, Liberty, Miami (FL), Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon State, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple, Texas A&M, Toledo, USF
Wilson Hodges TE 6’4/220 Montgomery, AL
Other offers: App St, Arkansas St, Jackson St, Liberty, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, ODU, SEMO, Southern Miss, ULM, UT-Martin, West Virginia,
Joel Lowenberg ILB 6’2/215 Chattanooga, TN
Other offers: Air Force, Arkansas St, Army, Bryant, Buffalo, Charlotte, Cornell, Fordham, Mercer, Navy, Richmond, Samford, UT-Martin, Wofford
Ben Hubbard WR 5’11/180 Brentwood, TN
Other offers: Air Force, Arkansas St, Army, EKU, ETSU, Georgia State, Lindenwood, Missouri State, Navy, Southeast Missouri St, TSU, UTM,
Bo Bryan OL 6’5/300 pounds Murfreesboro, TN
Other offers: UTM
Rai’keyrean Chandler RB 6’0/205 Shelbyville, TN
Other offers: Bowling Green
Stanley Anderson-Lofton QB 6’2/210 Orlando, FL
Other offers: Delaware St, FAMU, Lehigh
Darnell Malpress: DE 6'4/210. Jacksonville, FL.
