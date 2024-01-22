MTOleBlue said: This season I think we have all the pieces to do it. We've seen in games both last year and this year how we can really dominate against good P5 teams and even blow them out (Louisville last year and UT this year). With a good matchup, ideally against a non-hosting higher seed like we had this past season but not a future top 5 team again (... sigh), I think we can do it this time around. Click to expand...

I sure hope so, that would be great. So if we do go to the big dance who could be relied upon at a critical phase of the game? My only answer is we must have a leader on the floor that can make a shot, & take command to settle the team's nerves in tough stretches. Unfortunately I don't think it's going to be a strategic assist from the bench, we've seen that scenario more than once. It must be from one of our players. She's been inconsistent at times in the past as many of our players have, but I’m thinking Savannah Wheeler may be ready to be that person in the tournament. Hope she can avoid those 1-9 shooting nights. In the NCAA a great guard can win you a game. Her free throw shooting is always excellent. If she can be that solid producer from the field everything else opens up for us. I see her being an essential piece of the puzzle towards helping MT make a name for itself. Fingers crossed.