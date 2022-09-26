FB RECRUITING Recruit/Fan/analyst reaction to Miami victory

M

Matt Dossett

All Conference
Staff
May 14, 2016
1,879
910
113
***Sam Driggers PWO QB***
"I was so proud of them. I though Chase had him a DAY and the defense had huge third down stops. So cool to see them upset a ranked team for the first time in school history!"

***New Commit Anthony Bynum****
"It was a great team win, the team turnt up fasho."
 
  • Like
Reactions: MTOleBlue
M

Matt Dossett

All Conference
Staff
May 14, 2016
1,879
910
113
Commit Ethan Crite

Man, I couldn’t stop talking about it! I was absolutely hyped! It’s a game of who wants it more and we came and showed Miami who did!
 
  • Like
Reactions: MTOleBlue
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

sWiley

MT Football COULD surprise this year

Replies
11
Views
910
The Raider Roundup
MIDTENN05
M
M

BASKETBALL How would you feel if this was McDevitt's first year?

Replies
34
Views
2K
The Raider Roundup
sWiley
sWiley
sWiley

Chase Cunningham

Replies
13
Views
1K
The Raider Roundup
sWiley
sWiley
M

FOOTBALL Article on U of Louisiana - Lafayette coach Billy Napier in Sunday's "Tennessean"

Replies
5
Views
401
The Raider Roundup
SpaceRaider
SpaceRaider
sWiley

My revised predictions and thoughts on upcoming season...

Replies
9
Views
1K
The Raider Roundup
Blue_H
B

Latest posts

Top Bottom