***Sam Driggers PWO QB***
"I was so proud of them. I though Chase had him a DAY and the defense had huge third down stops. So cool to see them upset a ranked team for the first time in school history!"
***New Commit Anthony Bynum****
"It was a great team win, the team turnt up fasho."
