FOOTBALL Murfreesboro product, Mississippi State player, is in the portal

Dude was a pretty big time recruit prior to signing with Leach and MSU. Would be great to bring him home.
 
Perfect opportunity to come play back in the area in front of your family and friends. He MUST get a look by the staff if he is any good.
 
Why do people always think that college kids want to play that close to their family? Most of talented kids want (and need) a little distance.. that said the coaching staff should always stay in the mix and keep up relationships but if you don't see the staff working that kid hard then I'd guess they know the kid wants to be away from home..
 
It's not a matter of the playing wanting to play close to home, but wanting the coaching staff to look at players from their own back yard.

Look, if a Boro product wants to go elsewhere, that's fine. Spread your wings & fly kid.

But there's no reason not to recruit FBS level kids from RuCo, Davidson County, Williamson County, and the rest of Middle TN.
 
Not every kid is built and want the same things. Some people love to feel close to home, and I think it’s smart for our staff to go after him. I had a couple offers in track and I wanted to stay close for a girl.
 
Did you marry her?
 
Generally, kids stay close-ish to home if the opportunity is right. Hometown, homestate schools typically have a built in advantage in recruiting local kids.

Not always, there's always some guys who want to get away.

Maybe that's this guy, maybe not. But we should be putting the full court press on.
 
Concerning getting local players to come home. I think things worked out pretty well for I'Tavius Mathers coming back for his senior year.
 
Yep. And we haven't had a real #1 back since he left. Or at least one that was given the TRUE chance to be #1.
 
We have gotten some nice transfer players that way. ITavius Mmathers and Brent Stockstill are 2 that come to mind. Benji Cunningham is another local we got. All 3 were next level players for us.
 
Brent was released from his LOI and left Cincinnati before ever reporting after Tuberville brought in the transfer Gunnar Kiel from Notre Dame. But……Stock said this had nothing to do with Brent leaving. Brent gray-shirted for a season until a scholarship opened up.

******LINK
 
Latest posts

