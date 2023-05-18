Matt Dossett
All American
Staff
May 14, 2016
- 3,194
- 1,431
- 113
Hoping to interview him...Dude was a pretty big time recruit prior to signing with Leach and MSU. Would be great to bring him home.
It's not a matter of the playing wanting to play close to home, but wanting the coaching staff to look at players from their own back yard.Why do people always think that college kids want to play that close to their family? Most of talented kids want (and need) a little distance.. that said the coaching staff should always stay in the mix and keep up relationships but if you don't see the staff working that kid hard then I'd guess they know the kid wants to be away from home..
Not every kid is built and want the same things. Some people love to feel close to home, and I think it’s smart for our staff to go after him. I had a couple offers in track and I wanted to stay close for a girl.Why do people always think that college kids want to play that close to their family? Most of talented kids want (and need) a little distance.. that said the coaching staff should always stay in the mix and keep up relationships but if you don't see the staff working that kid hard then I'd guess they know the kid wants to be away from home..
Did you marry her?Not every kid is built and want the same things. Some people love to feel close to home, and I think it’s smart for our staff to go after him. I had a couple offers in track and I wanted to stay close for a girl.
Yep. And we haven't had a real #1 back since he left. Or at least one that was given the TRUE chance to be #1.Concerning getting local players to come home. I think things worked out pretty well for I'Tavius Mathers coming back for his senior year.
We have gotten some nice transfer players that way. ITavius Mmathers and Brent Stockstill are 2 that come to mind. Benji Cunningham is another local we got. All 3 were next level players for us.Why do people always think that college kids want to play that close to their family? Most of talented kids want (and need) a little distance.. that said the coaching staff should always stay in the mix and keep up relationships but if you don't see the staff working that kid hard then I'd guess they know the kid wants to be away from home..
Brent was released from his LOI and left Cincinnati before ever reporting after Tuberville brought in the transfer Gunnar Kiel from Notre Dame. But……Stock said this had nothing to do with Brent leaving. Brent gray-shirted for a season until a scholarship opened up.We have gotten some nice transfer players that way. ITavius Mmathers and Brent Stockstill are 2 that come to mind. Benji Cunningham is another local we got. All 3 were next level players for us.