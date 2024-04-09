jakeboldenbrp
Lady Raiders get a commitment out of '25 5'11" Wing Macie Phifer!
Phifer was just awarded Gatorade's Mississippi Player of the Year award after leading Ingomar to the third state title in four years. SHe averaged over 20 points, 6 rebounds in her junior season.
That totals 2 signees in the '25 signing class with the addition of Carsyn Swaney from Heritage HS (TN). Great class so far, I wouldn't be surprised if we hear from one more this summer!