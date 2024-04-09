ADVERTISEMENT

BB RECRUITING Macie Phifer Commits

Lady Raiders get a commitment out of '25 5'11" Wing Macie Phifer!

Phifer was just awarded Gatorade's Mississippi Player of the Year award after leading Ingomar to the third state title in four years. SHe averaged over 20 points, 6 rebounds in her junior season.

That totals 2 signees in the '25 signing class with the addition of Carsyn Swaney from Heritage HS (TN). Great class so far, I wouldn't be surprised if we hear from one more this summer!
 
blueboro007 said:
Didn’t seem like many big time offers for someone with her apparent skills
Neither did Gregory, Wheeler, Boldyreva, Scott, or Whitson. “Big time offers” doesn’t equate to level of skill.

I’d take the counterpoint a step further, the highest rated commitment the Lady Raiders have ever had, Amiya Payne, played 5 games here and is currently a benchwarmer at UAB.
 
jakeboldenbrp said:
Neither did Gregory, Wheeler, Boldyreva, Scott, or Whitson. “Big time offers” doesn’t equate to level of skill.

I’d take the counterpoint a step further, the highest rated commitment the Lady Raiders have ever had, Amiya Payne, played 5 games here and is currently a benchwarmer at UAB.
Phifer's recruitment appears similar to Blair Baugus. Recruited by Middle Tennessee, UAB, Belmont, etc thus far for 2025 class. Doesn't appear to be in any hurry though. Speculating she's holding out for a P4 offer. 2025 opportunities are filling up here at MT. Was hoping she would have committed already, but looking more & more like she's willing to risk a great opportunity for what she may consider a higher caliber school.
 
The best thing these girls can do is commit early. They can still hold out for a better offer but if your uncommitted, you risk having to settle for a lesser program. The list of schools that would offer her that are better than Middle is not a big list.

Most successful recruitments for MT are gonna look similar to Swaney, Phifer or Jada Harrison, who was a legit 4 star signee whose first offer was MT. We need to get longer in the backcourt our 2 commits for 2025 are a good start

If was MT's volleyball coach, I'd gauge her interest in playing 2 sports
 
