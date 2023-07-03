Matt Dossett
Last time I remember the Raiders making a trip to Cali we traveled there with a lot of new faces & came back with a victory over UCLA. Hmmm.....
Never been out west before. Would be a fun tripGreat add! Their NET was 11 last year.
I wonder if we will add another west coast team to make the trip worth it. Or do we have one already?
Didn't realize this was a home & home series. Thanks for the clarification. St Mary's & Randy Bennett have been recent Top 25 mainstays. They've done a tremendous job of following in the footsteps of Gonzaga. First we got a quality H&H starting with St Bonaventure last year & now we upped that with St Mary's.This will be a quality H&H for us!
Will gamble to say this is probably the highest quality H&H in the history of MT's men's basketball.
The Aussie could ballLast time I made a road trip to Dayton and watch MT play St. Mary’s, Dellevadova destroyed us.
Not everyone is aware of the name St Mary's as they are the true blue bloods of basketball. I think attendance for next year's game will depend upon how well MT plays this year, & now knowing that St Mary's is on the schedule how well they do nationally will play a role as well.Guesses on home attendance in the glass house for SM?