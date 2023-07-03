Does anyone have a list of scheduled non conference opponents thus far? With an 18 game round robin conference this season I suppose we could have up to 12 non conference match ups. Trying to figure how many more openings we have before having a complete schedule for this year.

The last 2 years we've had some quality teams, but no P5's. Personally I'm fine with that. Tired of the arrogance of the big guys wanting you strictly to play them at home with no recourse of coming to your place the following season.

St Mary's is not a P5 program. G5 just like us. But anyway tip of the hat to them as a well known basketball program for playing an H&H with us.

I think the FAU run last March has paid some dividends for CUSA & MT in return. Despite only winning 19 games last year no CUSA team gave FAU such tough competition out of the 3 total games played. In a preseason forecast FAU was recently placed as a top 4 or 5 school coming up. I think a couple of those factors garnered a little respect in MT signing a H&H with St Mary's.