BASKETBALL MTSU goes on the road to St. Mary's

Great add! Their NET was 11 last year.

I wonder if we will add another west coast team to make the trip worth it. Or do we have one already?
 
ewglenn said:
This will be a quality H&H for us!
Didn't realize this was a home & home series. Thanks for the clarification. St Mary's & Randy Bennett have been recent Top 25 mainstays. They've done a tremendous job of following in the footsteps of Gonzaga. First we got a quality H&H starting with St Bonaventure last year & now we upped that with St Mary's.
Will gamble to say this is probably the highest quality H&H in the history of MT's men's basketball. Kudos to whoever it was on the coaching staff that got this deal done. Nice!
 
MTFAN61 said:
Will gamble to say this is probably the highest quality H&H in the history of MT's men's basketball.
Your sentiments are spot on. It’s definitely the best H&H we have had in a LONG time.


We did have a H&H with top 10 ranked Kansas in the late 90s, due to Randy Weil & Roy Williams being buddies from their UNC days. We got UNC in the Murphy Center through those ties too, but I believe that may have been a 2 for 1 deal.
 
Matt Dossett said:
Guesses on home attendance in the glass house for SM?
Not everyone is aware of the name St Mary's as they are the true blue bloods of basketball. I think attendance for next year's game will depend upon how well MT plays this year, & now knowing that St Mary's is on the schedule how well they do nationally will play a role as well.
If we & St Mary's play well this year, & both teams have 20 or more wins I could see 5,000 or more in Murphy Center for next year.
However if we have a sub par year I would guess around 3,000 or so for a December rematch.
 
Does anyone have a list of scheduled non conference opponents thus far? With an 18 game round robin conference this season I suppose we could have up to 12 non conference match ups. Trying to figure how many more openings we have before having a complete schedule for this year.
The last 2 years we've had some quality teams, but no P5's. Personally I'm fine with that. Tired of the arrogance of the big guys wanting you strictly to play them at home with no recourse of coming to your place the following season.
St Mary's is not a P5 program. G5 just like us. But anyway tip of the hat to them as a well known basketball program for playing an H&H with us.
I think the FAU run last March has paid some dividends for CUSA & MT in return. Despite only winning 19 games last year no CUSA team gave FAU such tough competition out of the 3 total games played. In a preseason forecast FAU was recently placed as a top 4 or 5 school coming up. I think a couple of those factors garnered a little respect in MT signing a H&H with St Mary's.
 
At St Mary’s
Bahamas Exempt Tournament for 3 games
Assume 2 non-D1 game (every non- Covid year we got 2 with CNM)
At Murray St
At Chattanooga (assumed, we owe a game there)
Missouri St (assumed we host them in a return for last year)
Belmont (assumed we host them in a return game for last year)

That leaves 1 to 3 OOC games. We need to replace the Winthrop series & St Bonnie series which SMC would cover one. I wouldn’t be surprised to see 2 west coast games on the SMC trip; there are 8 D1 schools besides SMC in the Bay Area.
 
Last edited:
Latest posts

