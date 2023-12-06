ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Link to introducing Derek Mason as FB HC

Would be nice if he (Massaro) wasn't reading straight from his notes......Just doesn't feel genuine.
 
EATT lives! We gonna eat.

Magnetism and energy from McPhee…aligned with McPhee.

He at least seems excited to be a coach again. Lets hope he is an improvement over Stock.
 
Brew_Raider said:
EATT lives! We gonna eat.

Magnetism and energy from McPhee…aligned with McPhee.

He at least seems excited to be a coach again. Lets hope he is an improvement over Stock.
I just caught the last half of the press conference. He does seem to be excited to be back in a coaching role again. I’m gonna give him a chance. Has SEC HC experience, and Vandy is always going to be tough with so many in conference automatic losses.
 
The one thing many of the folks here commented was whether he recognized the need for a modern offense. That was one of the first things he said when describing how he wants to run the program, talking about his time in media observing all of these programs and talking with good coaches around the country. Happy to hear that.
 
MTOleBlue said:
The one thing many of the folks here commented was whether he recognized the need for a modern offense. That was one of the first things he said when describing how he wants to run the program, talking about his time in media observing all of these programs and talking with good coaches around the country. Happy to hear that.
I got the impression he wants to put some emphasis on running the ball by citing Liberty and NMSU both leading the conference in rushing and being in the championship game. I may have misheard as I was working while listening.
 
I hope Sam, Cecil, Calvin, etc. find out about staff and contract. Very interested in that. But so far so good on how he handled it. I hope he holds McP, CM, and the Board accountable for the commitment they've offered.
 
tyler90wm said:
I got the impression he wants to put some emphasis on running the ball by citing Liberty and NMSU both leading the conference in rushing and being in the championship game. I may have misheard as I was working while listening.
He did say that, and mentioned having an air raid passing attack that opens up the field to let the run game run wild too. Which, hey, is how the best offenses work lol. Good sign for him to recognize that. Creativity is key and he seems like he’s bringing new energy.
 
I find it interesting that Massaro thanked the car company for private calls, i.e., can’t FOIA for phone records.

McPhee’s comments: just so different than other FBS presidents introducing their new HC. He makes me cringe.

Derek:Be better than Stock
 
Brew_Raider said:
I find it interesting that Massaro thanked the car company for private calls, i.e., can’t FOIA for phone records.

McPhee’s comments: just so different than other FBS presidents introducing their new HC. He makes me cringe.

Derek:Be better than Stock
He also thanked Kevin Creasy the Oakland coach. Surely we did not go to a high school coach for direction in our program.
 
blueboro007 said:
He also thanked Kevin Creasy the Oakland coach. Surely we did not go to a high school coach for direction in our program.
I view it as the fact that it's been said many times how the previous staff had zero relationships with local schools. There's a multi-time state champ 5min from campus. Zero reason for no relationship so why not ask Creasy what the issues were previously. Get first hand account of it.
 
MidTennMtneer said:
I view it as the fact that it's been said many times how the previous staff had zero relationships with local schools. There's a multi-time state champ 5min from campus. Zero reason for no relationship so why not ask Creasy what the issues were previously. Get first hand account of it.
If that was the reason then great...just not to weigh in on actual coaching acumen.
 
Lets see Riverdale has 3 FBS players, 2 heading to Mich St and 1 to UConn. So you telling me, went can't at least beat out UConn. I don't believe the other 2 had MT offers, 1 only had Ga Southern and FCS offers. Like Mason said, the Mid State area as the most fertile recruiting grounds in the state. He will do fine recruiting the midstate.
 
mtfblue said:
Lets see Riverdale has 3 FBS players, 2 heading to Mich St and 1 to UConn. So you telling me, went can't at least beat out UConn. I don't believe the other 2 had MT offers, 1 only had Ga Southern and FCS offers. Like Mason said, the Mid State area as the most fertile recruiting grounds in the state. He will do fine recruiting the midstate.
Recruting in-state does wonders for the fan base. WVU had a huge issue with that from Dana. Brown made it a priority. Are they 5 stars all the time, no. But they contribute. I mean Center Zach Frazier is all B12, up for numerous awards and he's a WV boy. Brown bridged huge gaps with schools, players, and fans. And 10000% TN is more fertile than WV. We can do the same thing here. Community connections matter, especially with a G5.
 
tyler90wm said:
I got the impression he wants to put some emphasis on running the ball by citing Liberty and NMSU both leading the conference in rushing and being in the championship game. I may have misheard as I was working while listening.
You heard right, I about choked when he said it
 
MidTennMtneer said:
Recruting in-state does wonders for the fan base. WVU had a huge issue with that from Dana. Brown made it a priority. Are they 5 stars all the time, no. But they contribute. I mean Center Zach Frazier is all B12, up for numerous awards and he's a WV boy. Brown bridged huge gaps with schools, players, and fans. And 10000% TN is more fertile than WV. We can do the same thing here. Community connections matter, especially with a G5.
The potential for more family members, former classmates and coaches, may wat to come watch you.
 
CM was on The Game talking with Joe and Chase. Mentioned that Mason will be part of the broadcast crew for two bowl games. If.i understood him right, its WKU and Jax. He also called the NMSU/Auburn game. So he's seen/will see CUSA teams in action.
 
DisgruntledAlum said:
He has no energy. I saw no enthusiasm from him. I still believe he needs to go and promote Lee and Hans up.

I'd be embarrassed if I was an AD and working on a month-to-month contract.
That combined with the fact that even in that event it was completely obvious that this was McPhee's decision. How could you continue to work somewhere where you're not trusted to perform the basic tasks of your position?
 
McPhee does seem to be investing in the program and giving support. We've got the performance center, hopefully IPF soon, stadium improvements, etc. finally.
 
A few notes Re : staff questions.

1) I’ve spent a LOT of time looking at Mason’s previous stops and looking for guys that may be available for MT. There’s a thread in the premium folder. I will share stuff I hear there as well.

2) MTSUJobs never had a posting for head coach position (at least that I could find) and doesn’t have a coordinator position posted at this time. However, the assistant coach position(s) are posted.

There was some speculation that one reason for the delay is Mason wanted certain things for the staff & they needed to get that ironed out. My guess is that you COULD see a coordinator announcement leak by the end of this week or early next week.

They’ll need to work the portal and need as many coaches on hand to do it. AFCA is in Nashville in early January and my guess is that you’ll see most of the position coaches announced / leak that week.
 
RaiderDeez said:
That combined with the fact that even in that event it was completely obvious that this was McPhee's decision. How could you continue to work somewhere where you're not trusted to perform the basic tasks of your position?
That did standout.

Regardless of DM’s success or failure, McPhee seemed to be very involved with this hire.
 
MarJac23 said:
Didn’t get in on the live event and haven’t gone back yet to listen
Did CM mention the search firm we hired or was DM on their list from the beginning
I’d like to know who reached out to who
He did mention it, yes.
 
1:00:45 Mark - Massaro talks about it
1:32:30 Mark - CDM interview, talks NIL, recruiting

 
An interesting piece CM mentioned in the press junket.

They mic'd up CDM for the meeting with the players last night and recorded it. Said it would be released. I don't think we've ever seen anything like that from Stock.

I don't expect Deion level access on social media but having access and regular posts of Mason would be great. A weekly 2 min video of what he's done that week, how practices have gone etc would do wonders in connecting to the fan base.

* He also said practices were open. Hopefully we have a true Spring Game again too.
* All coaches will be interviewed. Sounds like some will stay, some will leave. New OL coach please!!!!
 
blueboro007 said:
He also thanked Kevin Creasy the Oakland coach. Surely we did not go to a high school coach for direction in our program.
I thought that was huge. We have the Alabama of Tennessee High School Football 5 minutes from Campus and for that coach who (i think) has won 4 of the last 6 state championships and played for a 5th one last weekend to endorse this hire speaks volumes about his trust in sending his students to MTSU. Lot's of us want to see us recruiting locally (cause we don't suck locally). This was actually one of my favorite take-aways from the welcome ceremony.
 
