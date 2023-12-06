A few notes Re : staff questions.



1) I’ve spent a LOT of time looking at Mason’s previous stops and looking for guys that may be available for MT. There’s a thread in the premium folder. I will share stuff I hear there as well.



2) MTSUJobs never had a posting for head coach position (at least that I could find) and doesn’t have a coordinator position posted at this time. However, the assistant coach position(s) are posted.



There was some speculation that one reason for the delay is Mason wanted certain things for the staff & they needed to get that ironed out. My guess is that you COULD see a coordinator announcement leak by the end of this week or early next week.



They’ll need to work the portal and need as many coaches on hand to do it. AFCA is in Nashville in early January and my guess is that you’ll see most of the position coaches announced / leak that week.