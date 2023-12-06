OliverLBaltz
Mar 19, 2018
- 166
- 241
- 43
I just caught the last half of the press conference. He does seem to be excited to be back in a coaching role again. I’m gonna give him a chance. Has SEC HC experience, and Vandy is always going to be tough with so many in conference automatic losses.EATT lives! We gonna eat.
Magnetism and energy from McPhee…aligned with McPhee.
He at least seems excited to be a coach again. Lets hope he is an improvement over Stock.
The one thing many of the folks here commented was whether he recognized the need for a modern offense. That was one of the first things he said when describing how he wants to run the program, talking about his time in media observing all of these programs and talking with good coaches around the country. Happy to hear that.
He did say that, and mentioned having an air raid passing attack that opens up the field to let the run game run wild too. Which, hey, is how the best offenses work lol. Good sign for him to recognize that. Creativity is key and he seems like he’s bringing new energy.I got the impression he wants to put some emphasis on running the ball by citing Liberty and NMSU both leading the conference in rushing and being in the championship game. I may have misheard as I was working while listening.
He also thanked Kevin Creasy the Oakland coach. Surely we did not go to a high school coach for direction in our program.I find it interesting that Massaro thanked the car company for private calls, i.e., can’t FOIA for phone records.
McPhee’s comments: just so different than other FBS presidents introducing their new HC. He makes me cringe.
Derek:Be better than Stock
I view it as the fact that it's been said many times how the previous staff had zero relationships with local schools. There's a multi-time state champ 5min from campus. Zero reason for no relationship so why not ask Creasy what the issues were previously. Get first hand account of it.He also thanked Kevin Creasy the Oakland coach. Surely we did not go to a high school coach for direction in our program.
If that was the reason then great...just not to weigh in on actual coaching acumen.I view it as the fact that it's been said many times how the previous staff had zero relationships with local schools. There's a multi-time state champ 5min from campus. Zero reason for no relationship so why not ask Creasy what the issues were previously. Get first hand account of it.
I think maybe they went to him to see how Derek was with recruiting. Oakland has obviously had a lot of talent and I'm sure Creasy's players have dealt with Derek before.He also thanked Kevin Creasy the Oakland coach. Surely we did not go to a high school coach for direction in our program.
Recruting in-state does wonders for the fan base. WVU had a huge issue with that from Dana. Brown made it a priority. Are they 5 stars all the time, no. But they contribute. I mean Center Zach Frazier is all B12, up for numerous awards and he's a WV boy. Brown bridged huge gaps with schools, players, and fans. And 10000% TN is more fertile than WV. We can do the same thing here. Community connections matter, especially with a G5.Lets see Riverdale has 3 FBS players, 2 heading to Mich St and 1 to UConn. So you telling me, went can't at least beat out UConn. I don't believe the other 2 had MT offers, 1 only had Ga Southern and FCS offers. Like Mason said, the Mid State area as the most fertile recruiting grounds in the state. He will do fine recruiting the midstate.
You heard right, I about choked when he said itI got the impression he wants to put some emphasis on running the ball by citing Liberty and NMSU both leading the conference in rushing and being in the championship game. I may have misheard as I was working while listening.
He has no energy. I saw no enthusiasm from him. I still believe he needs to go and promote Lee and Hans up.Would be nice if he (Massaro) wasn't reading straight from his notes......Just doesn't feel genuine.
The potential for more family members, former classmates and coaches, may wat to come watch you.Recruting in-state does wonders for the fan base. WVU had a huge issue with that from Dana. Brown made it a priority. Are they 5 stars all the time, no. But they contribute. I mean Center Zach Frazier is all B12, up for numerous awards and he's a WV boy. Brown bridged huge gaps with schools, players, and fans. And 10000% TN is more fertile than WV. We can do the same thing here. Community connections matter, especially with a G5.
That combined with the fact that even in that event it was completely obvious that this was McPhee's decision. How could you continue to work somewhere where you're not trusted to perform the basic tasks of your position?He has no energy. I saw no enthusiasm from him. I still believe he needs to go and promote Lee and Hans up.
I'd be embarrassed if I was an AD and working on a month-to-month contract.
CM looked like Stock did at his last post game presser.That combined with the fact that even in that event it was completely obvious that this was McPhee's decision. How could you continue to work somewhere where you're not trusted to perform the basic tasks of your position?
That combined with the fact that even in that event it was completely obvious that this was McPhee's decision. How could you continue to work somewhere where you're not trusted to perform the basic tasks of your position?
Didn’t get in on the live event and haven’t gone back yet to listenThat did standout.
Regardless of DM’s success or failure, McPhee seemed to be very involved with this hire.
He did mention it, yes.Didn’t get in on the live event and haven’t gone back yet to listen
Did CM mention the search firm we hired or was DM on their list from the beginning
I’d like to know who reached out to who
I thought that was huge. We have the Alabama of Tennessee High School Football 5 minutes from Campus and for that coach who (i think) has won 4 of the last 6 state championships and played for a 5th one last weekend to endorse this hire speaks volumes about his trust in sending his students to MTSU. Lot's of us want to see us recruiting locally (cause we don't suck locally). This was actually one of my favorite take-aways from the welcome ceremony.He also thanked Kevin Creasy the Oakland coach. Surely we did not go to a high school coach for direction in our program.