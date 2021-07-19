FOOTBALL ESPN FPI Predictions for each MTSU game...

M

Matt Dossett

Monmouth: 90.3 percent chance of victory

@ Virginia Tech: 7 percent chance of victory

@UTSA: 27.1 percent chance of victory

@ Charlotte: 40.9 percent chance of victory

Marshall: 34.9 percent chance of victory

@ Liberty: 20.5 percent chance of victory

@ UCONN: 78.7 percent chance of victory

Southern Miss: 54,1 percent chance of victory

@WKU: 40.7 percent chance of victory

Florida International: 62.8 percent chance of victory

ODU: 85 percent chance of victory

@ FAU: 23.2 percent chance of victory
 
Southern Miss @ 30-1 is a steal. I don't think MT at 30-1 is a bad bet either. Tons of value there IMO. If my book posts these odds I'm definitely gonna put $50 on Southern Miss and MT.

UAB is the clear-cut favorite but the clear-cut favorite in these G5 conferences never seems to work out. They're gonna have a huge target on their back every game they play. It would be quite the impressive feat if they can win it all despite all that.

Speaking of UAB, it makes me sad that a program that was once literally dead, was revived and already is running laps around our program.

It makes me doubly sad that the Sun Belt is far superior to CUSA now and it's not even close. Who would have ever thought Coastal Carolina, Appy St., and Louisiana would become power house G5 programs?

Sometimes it just feels like it's not in the cards for us. Well, all the time actually.
 
