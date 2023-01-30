FB RECRUITING MTSU gets a commitment heading into February Signing Day

M

Matt Dossett

Offers from;
MT
WKU
Troy
UAB
FIU
FAU
Jacksonville State
SEMO
Charlotte
Georgia Southern
Memphis
Kent State
USF
App State
Georgia State
UCF
Liberty
Marshall
 
ewglenn

ewglenn

What are we planning to play him at? 6’2 250 is big for a DE (big for 6’2) but small for a DT. Does he bulk up or slim down?
 
M

MT01

MTBig Blue said:
I would be shocked if they don't try and bulk him up and play him at DT.
This is what we do. Every other program would build lean muscle on this guy and play him at DE at about 265/270 but MT can't effectively recruit DT's so they'll try to put 40 lbs on him instead of 10 to 20 lean muscle where he would probably be more effective.

We have safeties playing linebacker. Linebackers playing DE, DE's playing DT, etc.
 
blue rai

Best I recall he is about the same size as Jordan Ferguson when he arrived. He turned out alright for us at DE….
 
MTBig Blue

MT01 said:
This is what we do. Every other program would build lean muscle on this guy and play him at DE at about 265/270 but MT can't effectively recruit DT's so they'll try to put 40 lbs on him instead of 10 to 20 lean muscle where he would probably be more effective.

We have safeties playing linebacker. Linebackers playing DE, DE's playing DT, etc.
Exactly. That's what frustrates me about this coaching staff. Recruit DE's, make them DT's. Recruit LB's, make them DE's. Recruit Safeties, make them LB's. For once, I would like to see us with a 6-3 230lb linebacker out on the field.
 
