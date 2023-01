MTBig Blue said: I would be shocked if they don't try and bulk him up and play him at DT. Click to expand...

This is what we do. Every other program would build lean muscle on this guy and play him at DE at about 265/270 but MT can't effectively recruit DT's so they'll try to put 40 lbs on him instead of 10 to 20 lean muscle where he would probably be more effective.We have safeties playing linebacker. Linebackers playing DE, DE's playing DT, etc.