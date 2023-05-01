For those interested, there is an 8:16 highlight reel on YouTube titled "6' 9 Torey Alston Summer Highlights". It was downloaded November of last year.

Immediate takeaway was he reminded me of Lenard Jr. in how effortless it seemed for him to get high to the rim. Plus the added bonus was his outside shooting from mid to long range.

Of course being a highlight reel take from it what you will, but when it comes to scoring the positive thing is he doesn't appear to be a one trick pony.