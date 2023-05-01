BB RECRUITING Commitment

Former San Houston State signee. That should make for an interesting meeting between the two.

Other offers:
Radford
Presbyterian College
Manhattan
Southeast Missouri State
Milwaukee
NC Central
 
Reading up on Alston. At Liberty Christian High in NC an article read that Torey was averaging 22.8 ppg, 13.8 rpg, & 4 blocks. He also had 3 triple doubles in the 1st 12 games. He was the #4 small forward coming out of high school in NC, & ranked the states #11 prospect. Video highlights show the ability to drive the ball inside & also has a good outside jumper.
CNM is apparently showing he wants next year's squad to have even more length than any of MT's other squads in recent history.
Now that the 3,4, & 5 positions are more than covered would really like to see a couple of solid shooting guards recruited to complete the roster.
 
Reactions: MidTennMtneer, Danielhammaker, BlueAlpha and 1 other person
son of a Blue Raider footballer, someone remind me of the last time we had a basketballer who was the son of Raider football player... (hint: my memory ain't that bad)

goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders add Torey Alston - Middle Tennessee State University Athletics

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Middle Tennessee men's basketball has added forward Torey Alston to its 2023-24 roster. Alston, a 6'8" forward, comes to Murfreesboro out of
goblueraiders.com goblueraiders.com
 
For those interested, there is an 8:16 highlight reel on YouTube titled "6' 9 Torey Alston Summer Highlights". It was downloaded November of last year.
Immediate takeaway was he reminded me of Lenard Jr. in how effortless it seemed for him to get high to the rim. Plus the added bonus was his outside shooting from mid to long range.
Of course being a highlight reel take from it what you will, but when it comes to scoring the positive thing is he doesn't appear to be a one trick pony.
 
