FB RECRUITING Commitment No. 11 on the board!

Remember when I said that perhaps the commitment of JR Bivens might spark some others to go ahead and hop on board too? Well, with spots at the position filling up, MT just picked up the commitment of Abbeville (SC) DE Nate Temple. Temple just took to Twitter to make it official. He chose MT over Pitt. It’s official‼️‼️ #goraiders pic.twitter.com/T7x6Yv6TqL— Nate Temple (@nate_temple6) August 1, 2018 Temple was on campus last weekend visiting MT. No doubt the freshness of his visit and the addition of Bivens contributed to his decision. Staff is giddy about both Temple and Bivens. Each are considered fantastic pass rushers. Check the tape: