FB RECRUITING Commitment No. 11 on the board!

Discussion in 'The Raider Roundup' started by C-Bow, Aug 1, 2018 at 6:11 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. C-Bow

    C-Bow Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 5, 2005
    Messages:
    8,407
    Likes Received:
    648
    Location:
    The Boro
    Remember when I said that perhaps the commitment of JR Bivens might spark some others to go ahead and hop on board too?

    Well, with spots at the position filling up, MT just picked up the commitment of Abbeville (SC) DE Nate Temple.

    Temple just took to Twitter to make it official. He chose MT over Pitt.



    Temple was on campus last weekend visiting MT. No doubt the freshness of his visit and the addition of Bivens contributed to his decision.

    Staff is giddy about both Temple and Bivens. Each are considered fantastic pass rushers. Check the tape:

     
    1 C-Bow, Aug 1, 2018 at 6:11 PM
    SpaceRaider likes this.
  2. Noogaraider1

    Noogaraider1
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jun 3, 2018
    Messages:
    29
    Likes Received:
    41
    Nice to beat out Pitt here. Looks like a solid DE
     
    2 Noogaraider1, Aug 1, 2018 at 6:48 PM
  3. C-Bow

    C-Bow Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 5, 2005
    Messages:
    8,407
    Likes Received:
    648
    Location:
    The Boro
    Certainly is!
     
    3 C-Bow, Aug 1, 2018 at 6:53 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page