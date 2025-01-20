MTBig Blue said: Any idea how we are going to be? If feel like we have been stuck in "bad to mediocre play" for 10+ years. Click to expand...

Always a lot to be determined when you retool a roster but I would think they at least have more potential on the mound this year with just having guys who have legit stuff to throw. Felt like when Trace Phillips or Chandler Alderman were not on the mound last year, MTSU struggled to finish innings with nobody having that gotcha pitch whether it was some high heat or a nice off-speed pitch.Do have to replace some big name bats like Briggs Rutter, Gabe Jennings, Jackson Galloway however. I do expect some young bats to continue to progress but some of the juco/transfer additions will have to help make up for losing a lot of the middle part of the lineup.Conner probably has a lot better idea about how the team could perform but there is some potential there to grow as the season goes along. We hinted after last season, but now this will be Jerry Meyers first season of it truly being HIS team. Will be interesting to see how he truly kicks off the next era this year.