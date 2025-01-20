Matt Dossett
May 14, 2016
- 3,520
- 1,664
- 113
I'll tag @_ConnerSmith_ in here if you guys have any questions for him. Expectations this season? Strengths? Weaknesses? Where should they finish in league play?
Always a lot to be determined when you retool a roster but I would think they at least have more potential on the mound this year with just having guys who have legit stuff to throw. Felt like when Trace Phillips or Chandler Alderman were not on the mound last year, MTSU struggled to finish innings with nobody having that gotcha pitch whether it was some high heat or a nice off-speed pitch.Any idea how we are going to be? If feel like we have been stuck in "bad to mediocre play" for 10+ years.
That’s a good question, the offense will be good at the bare minimum, but there’s questions about pitching. Trace Phillips and Chandler Alderman are legit starters and then bullpen guys like Colin Kerrigan, Ollie Akens, etc. caught fire at the end of last season.Any idea how we are going to be? If feel like we have been stuck in "bad to mediocre play" for 10+ years.
It’s not a bold statement if you actually paid attention to the offseason acquisitions and who they return.Compete for a championship is a bold statement. I’ll be watching what should be an improved team.
Yes sir, every home game is on ESPN+ along with the majority of road games.Not being local, what's the best way to watch?
Are these games on ESPN+?