Update on construction....

MidTennMtneer
- Nov 13, 2013
Oh, I'm not against that. Sorry if it came across that way. Not knocking Oakland at all.Yeah heaven forbid a program has their logo and banners all over the place. Even the principals in Middle TN realize how big a deal an indoor facility is, but not McPhee. I'd take any of them over the current administration
I just meant from an outside perspective for videos posted online by MT. It looks bad to show indoor videos and it be obvious it isn't our facility. I felt the same way when you'd see clips of pro day. I just meant Seigel looks more generic on film and presents a better view to the general public.