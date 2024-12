3 very serviceable DB's despite our secondary being awful (multi-factorial....having a terrible DL makes your secondary look pathetic). Myers and Raby could 100% play. They will land on their feet for sure, mark my words.



And this is only the beginning for the portal. More will leave.



Between players graduating and everyone jumping in the portal your basically turning over half your roster every year. That's almost a new team yearly. I don't see how a G5 can do anything meaningful in that scenario.



I also don't hold any hope for next year either. Going to be a new team with a ton of new faces and we are gonna hear the same crap every year about so many fresh faces playing for us to excuse the results. Same story for the year after that, the year after that, so on and so forth. I'll say it again, we are basically glorified JUCO now. Massive roster turnover every year is just part of the deal now, better get used to it.



You have to have a system, culture, kick ass coaches, and some $$$$ in place for these kids if you want to win in modern times. Otherwise, no point in even trying. Just wasting everyone's time