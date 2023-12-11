RaiderDoug said: Don’t know anything about these guys, except that they’re not Stock’s loser crew, so I’m good with it.



I actually think Stewart is a great hire for our level, he seems to have a heck of a resume. The other two guys were analysts, so maybe the resume is light, but you have to start somewhere, and both guys were at bigger programs before, so, works for me. Click to expand...

Believe I read the assistant coaches pool $$$ is around $1.5 million. If that is correct, would think the OC & DC would tie up at least half of that, if not more.Which leaves maybe $700+ K to be parsed among the remaining assistants. To make the numbers work he is going to need to take a chance on some young, hungry people looking to make their mark at this level.Pretty sure analysts can NOT recruit off campus, so these 2 will need to prove their chops there. Since DM has coached/worked with both at prior stops I will assume he knows their character & work ethic.DM’s hire, like most of you, caught me off guard. That said, I think he has had a strong 5+ days. I can’t imagine the number of balls he is juggling right now.Think he is off to as strong a start as I could have imagined.Time will tell.