Welcome!Reserving my judgement until I see what his staff looks like on the offensive side of the ball
Believe I read the assistant coaches pool $$$ is around $1.5 million. If that is correct, would think the OC & DC would tie up at least half of that, if not more.Don’t know anything about these guys, except that they’re not Stock’s loser crew, so I’m good with it.
I actually think Stewart is a great hire for our level, he seems to have a heck of a resume. The other two guys were analysts, so maybe the resume is light, but you have to start somewhere, and both guys were at bigger programs before, so, works for me.
It’s 1.7May be mistaken but pretty sure I've seen the assistant pool listed as 1.7 million
You are correct, was lazy on my part.May be mistaken but pretty sure I've seen the assistant pool listed as 1.7 million
FWIW, Shafer made $360k and Stewart made $200k (per Saturday database)Believe I read the assistant coaches pool $$$ is around $1.5 million. If that is correct, would think the OC & DC would tie up at least half of that, if not more.
Which leaves maybe $700+ K to be parsed among the remaining assistants.
Thanks for updating that. You are pretty in tune with this stuff, doesn’t that seem low in comparison to our peers?FWIW, Shafer made $360k and Stewart made $200k (per Saturday database)