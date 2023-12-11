ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Staff hires...Thoughts?

Lewis is the biggest ? so far but he's probably a great recruiter and was with OK st. this past season so I'm sure he has learned a great deal with the run they had.
 
Don’t know anything about these guys, except that they’re not Stock’s loser crew, so I’m good with it.

I actually think Stewart is a great hire for our level, he seems to have a heck of a resume. The other two guys were analysts, so maybe the resume is light, but you have to start somewhere, and both guys were at bigger programs before, so, works for me.
 
Just hope everyone is hungry and ready to go to work.

You can't win football games in the spring and fall camp, but you sure can lose them if you're loafing all off-season.

I want a team that is tough, physical, and wants to impose their will on their opponent. In order to be that you better be willing to work hard, year round.

Work, work, and more work.
 
RaiderDoug said:
Don't know anything about these guys, except that they're not Stock's loser crew, so I'm good with it.

I actually think Stewart is a great hire for our level, he seems to have a heck of a resume. The other two guys were analysts, so maybe the resume is light, but you have to start somewhere, and both guys were at bigger programs before, so, works for me.
Believe I read the assistant coaches pool $$$ is around $1.5 million. If that is correct, would think the OC & DC would tie up at least half of that, if not more.
Which leaves maybe $700+ K to be parsed among the remaining assistants. To make the numbers work he is going to need to take a chance on some young, hungry people looking to make their mark at this level.
Pretty sure analysts can NOT recruit off campus, so these 2 will need to prove their chops there. Since DM has coached/worked with both at prior stops I will assume he knows their character & work ethic.
DM’s hire, like most of you, caught me off guard. That said, I think he has had a strong 5+ days. I can’t imagine the number of balls he is juggling right now.
Think he is off to as strong a start as I could have imagined.
Time will tell.
 
BlueAlpha said:
Believe I read the assistant coaches pool $$$ is around $1.5 million. If that is correct, would think the OC & DC would tie up at least half of that, if not more.
Which leaves maybe $700+ K to be parsed among the remaining assistants.
FWIW, Shafer made $360k and Stewart made $200k (per Saturday database)
 
Unless I missed something, Shafer was the highest paid coordinator in CUSA last year (by $50k).

Overall, MT’s coordinators were close to our peers, but position coaches seem to be slightly below market.

There are a lot of factors at play, including cost of living. It costs more to live in Miami than Huntsville, TX so FIU salaries are a bit higher. Plus, SHSU, is still pretty early in getting caught up to CUSA peers.

*private schools like Liberty aren’t included in USA Today database.
 
Pro players receive the best coaching. The more former pro players Mason can hire, the better.
 
