Let's have an honest discussion on NIL and the portal

This probably happens a lot more than we know - it's just that it's handled by professionals rather than the Iamaleava clown crew and it all gets settled out outside of the public eye.



The post-mortem on this gets better by the day. They renegotiated back in December and got a raise from 2 to 2.4 mil, but the "agent" who's not a real agent went shopping Nico around this spring without the family knowledge, Oregon was called and Dan Lanning said "hell with this" and called Tennessee. At that point, it got into the media, and the Dad called the agent who told him he had a deal (which he didn't) and that Tennessee would cave and convinced the Dad to go along with it. Nico had no idea any of this was going on until he got a call on Friday morning from Pops telling him not to go to practice. Nico, by all accounts, is just a nice kid who is not the most headstrong - well, he just goes along with it. That's when Tennessee told him GFY.



Anyhow, nothing is going to save college football from this. Not the NCAA - they've essentially given up on policing football, not the House Settlement which doesn't affect outside NIL, not collective bargaining as there is no incentive for players to unionize, not the courts (they side with the players in all disputes) or congress (congress ain't going to bat for the little folks) and certainly not the schools or players or conferences which will require concerted action and effort and they will always act as individuals looking out for #1.



It will eventually collapse under its own weight. Every year another program is going to find itself getting left so far behind that they're going to say "hey, there's got to be a better way". Right now, it's us G5 dregs. In a few years though, it will be the Mississippi State's, Purdue's, and Pittsburgh's......



I think within 10 years we have a super league for the 30 or so mega-$$$ programs, and a more traditional college football league which will be for everyone else.



Until then, we're all along for the ride.