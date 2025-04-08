Let's have an honest discussion on NIL and the portal

Matt Dossett
All American
Staff
-
- May 14, 2016
-
- 3,551
-
- 1,688
-
- 113
Figured I would get a discussion fired up. What are your overall thoughts on name/image/likeness and the portal as a whole?
I think there are different schools of thought, especially with the portal....
You could argue that coaches can willy nilly go and come as they please, so why not the athletes?
I think that guard rails need to be put in place. I personally believe that a guy SHOULD be able to explore greener pastures ONE TIME WITH A PASS. After that idk. Just don't like the free agency feel with guys changing schools each season.
Switching gears, what do you think about NIL? Do you agree as is? Love it? Hate it? Should there be cap? No cap?
