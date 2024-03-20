Spring Practice Notes

Shayne_Pickering
Sep 1, 2022
292
245
43
Spring practice began at 6 am this morning for the team. A couple of storylines for spring right now...
- The people on the roster are the people on the team, I've been told. That means Wilson Kelly is not on the team. Also, Javon Nelson on the DL and Miles Tillman at punter are not there. Julius Pierce will need to use spring to get comfortable at center as Nic Vattiato was under center some today. One would assume Trey Turk will handle the punting duties full-time now.
- I think it would be fair to say around 85% of the team got bigger since last season. I was going to do something on notable ones, but it became a list of way too many people. Some super notable ones for me...
- QB Nic Vattiato (196 --> 206), WR Javonte Sherman (189 --> 207), TE Jacob Coleman (228 --> 238), OT Ethan Ellis (295 --> 316), Julius Pierce (288 --> 297), DT Shakai Woods (270 --> 288), DT Felix Hixon (305 --> 326), DL James Stewart (248 --> 236), DL ZaBrien Harden (246 --> 230), DT Damonte Smith (284 --> 297), LB Parker Hughes (210 --> 220), S Brendon Harris (208 --> 218), S Marvae Myers (188 --> 200)
- On a position change note, former linebacker Slade Alexander will be at tight end now
- RB, WR, DL positional competitions will be important to see who steps up. RB more so for the future but what does Brian Brewton look like? At receiver, Gamarion Carter has looked as good as anyone in workouts. Who takes the other two spots next to Holden Willis? On the DL, everyone is unproven in starting roles or just in general so this spring will be HUGE for the trenches
- Speaking of trenches, how the JUCO OL do with Dumela Knox and Shamar Crawford will be big IMO
- QB, WR, LB have a lot of veteran bodies that could end up down the depth chart so could be something to watch in terms of portal when spring portal window opens