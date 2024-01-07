New Commit

ewglenn
Transfer DT 6’3/309 from South Carolina, 3 years of eligibility left.
I’ll watch some film in a bit, but with that size, he’s probably plugging in at NT (0 / 1 tech).Transfer DT 6’3/309 from South Carolina, 3 years of eligibility left.
Redshirt freshman who needs to take the next step mentally and physically to work his way into the rotation
Not exactly a resounding endorsement from the place that’s supposed to make them sound better than they are.
Can you imagine Boots saying, looks like they/them, but plays like Ze/Zir?I think the football team is going to have the look of an FBS team, which will be a little reassuring to those of us who were tired of seeing our FCS-light guys pushed around all over the field by our conference peers under Stockstill.
Still remember the cautionary warning by Boots about players looking like Tarzan, but playing like Jane. Could a coach get away with saying that these days?