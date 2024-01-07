ADVERTISEMENT

New Commit

AustinLewis said:
I’ll watch some film in a bit, but with that size, he’s probably plugging in at NT (0 / 1 tech).
Click to expand...
Sounds like a project when you read what his own school wrote about him. From his bio on SC’s website…

Redshirt freshman who needs to take the next step mentally and physically to work his way into the rotation

Not exactly a resounding endorsement from the place that’s supposed to make them sound better than they are.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Hop45
MT01 said:
Sounds like a project when you read what his own school wrote about him. From his bio on SC’s website…

Redshirt freshman who needs to take the next step mentally and physically to work his way into the rotation

Not exactly a resounding endorsement from the place that’s supposed to make them sound better than they are.
Click to expand...
Fair point.

Developmental guys like Hixon get lost in the shuffle at SEC schools. Since MT is a "developmental football program" (per CDM), guys like Nixon have a better chance to play / start.

And, after watching some HS film on Hixon, he has the traits to play. He's big & strong. Moved guys. Sometimes he moved guys too much lol.

Can he continue to develop? CDM / MT hopes so.
 
  • Like
Reactions: MidTennMtneer
I think the football team is going to have the look of an FBS team, which will be a little reassuring to those of us who were tired of seeing our FCS-light guys pushed around all over the field by our conference peers under Stockstill.

Still remember the cautionary warning by Boots about players looking like Tarzan, but playing like Jane. Could a coach get away with saying that these days?
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: RaiderDeez and mtfblue
MT01 said:
Sounds like a project when you read what his own school wrote about him. From his bio on SC’s website…

Redshirt freshman who needs to take the next step mentally and physically to work his way into the rotation

Not exactly a resounding endorsement from the place that’s supposed to make them sound better than they are.
Click to expand...

If he was a complete developed SEC player, he probably wouldn’t be available to us.

You can still win a lot of CUSA games with players who aren’t good enough for the SEC.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Hop45, MTFAN61, AustinLewis and 1 other person
SpaceRaider said:
I think the football team is going to have the look of an FBS team, which will be a little reassuring to those of us who were tired of seeing our FCS-light guys pushed around all over the field by our conference peers under Stockstill.

Still remember the cautionary warning by Boots about players looking like Tarzan, but playing like Jane. Could a coach get away with saying that these days?
Click to expand...
Can you imagine Boots saying, looks like they/them, but plays like Ze/Zir?
 
Last edited:
  • Haha
  • Like
Reactions: MTTim, blue rai, BRaiderDave and 2 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ewglenn

Recruiting Frenzy 12/18/23

Replies
10
Views
438
The Raider Roundup
MT01
M
jakeboldenbrp

BASEBALL Episode 10 feat. Conner Smith

Replies
2
Views
132
The Raider Roundup
Shayne_Pickering
Shayne_Pickering
ewglenn
  • Sticky

FOOTBALL 2024 Commitment List

Replies
21
Views
2K
Lightning's Lounge
Matt Dossett
M
M

FOOTBALL List of transfers coming in...INTERVIEWS TO COME

Replies
3
Views
189
Lightning's Lounge
Matt Dossett
M
jakeboldenbrp

BRP interview with Massaro pt. 2 coming this Tuesday

Replies
39
Views
2K
The Raider Roundup
MidTennFootball
MidTennFootball
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back