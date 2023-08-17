OliverLBaltz
Blue Raider
Staff
-
- Mar 19, 2018
-
- 166
-
- 241
-
- 43
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
I brought this up on another post. Was St Bonaventure not a home & home as many of us originally thought?Pretty pleased with this. SFA, UAB, Wofford, & St. Marys are all good to great pedigree MM programs. If I am being nitpicky, I don't love the imbalance in the home and away sequencing. Tough to have no away games until a month and a half into your season, and then the first one is a white whale of an opponent in SMU. Still think this should prepare them plenty for this next generation of the C-USA.
I thought it was. Not sure what the deal is with it.I brought this up on another post. Was St Bonaventure not a home & home as many of us originally thought?
We hosted St Bonnie in 2019. We lost 65-66. Last year was the return trip.
Ok. Thanks for the clear up. Looking at the time frame could have been covid relatedWe hosted St Bonnie in 2019. We lost 65-66. Last year was the return trip.