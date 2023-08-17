ADVERTISEMENT

Pretty pleased with this. SFA, UAB, Wofford, & St. Marys are all good to great pedigree MM programs. If I am being nitpicky, I don't love the imbalance in the home and away sequencing. Tough to have no away games until a month and a half into your season, and then the first one is a white whale of an opponent in SMU. Still think this should prepare them plenty for this next generation of the C-USA.
 
I brought this up on another post. Was St Bonaventure not a home & home as many of us originally thought?
 
Never seen a schedule for the men with so many opening home games to start the season. On a positive note the home court advantage can really be a confidence booster for a team attempting to assimilate 6 new faces. The good thing about the UAB game which will likely be our best opponent of our openers is it's placed as the fifth game. The first four will help us to grow going into UAB. If we can pull out the UAB game we should have great momentum going into our 1st road games. Nice thing about those, they are away games, but will be at a neutral site as well. BTW- The Raiders have been excellent in neutral site games the last couple of years.
I don't think anyone sees us winning at St Mary's, but I feel the schedule sets us up nicely for going to Cali with the opportunity of having some excellent self confidence. From there we'll have to see how things work out. If we could grab one of the three consecutive road games I would still feel pretty good going into conference season.
 
