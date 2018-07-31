FB RECRUITING Commitment No. 10 on the board!

Discussion in 'The Raider Roundup' started by C-Bow, Jul 31, 2018 at 1:23 PM.

  C-Bow

    C-Bow Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Dec 5, 2005
    Messages:
    8,407
    Likes Received:
    648
    Location:
    The Boro
    Roswell (GA) DE JR Bivens just took to Twitter to make it official.

    We’ve been following Bivens for some time now. The staff had been pursuing him and pushing for a commitment for a while.

    Nice win here — may also spark some other DE’s they’re looking at to pull the trigger...




     
    Jul 31, 2018 at 1:23 PM
    SpaceRaider likes this.
  sWiley

    sWiley All American
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Jul 25, 2012
    Messages:
    3,003
    Likes Received:
    688
    Looks good. Doesn't jump out at you on the highlight reel but good size, strength. Hopefully he can grow into a warrior. Looks like a red-shirt year is in order for sure.
     
    Jul 31, 2018 at 2:10 PM
  mtfblue

    mtfblue All Conference
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Jul 26, 2005
    Messages:
    1,327
    Likes Received:
    101
    better offer list than everyone else
     
    Jul 31, 2018 at 6:13 PM
  RaiderDoug

    RaiderDoug Hall of Famer
    Joined:
    Jul 26, 2005
    Messages:
    5,397
    Likes Received:
    525
    Yeah, the dude has actual FBS offers. This looks like a good get.
     
    Jul 31, 2018 at 7:13 PM
  MTTim

    MTTim Blue Raider Fan
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2016
    Messages:
    427
    Likes Received:
    223
    Location:
    The Boro
    Looks like a solid recruit.
     
    Jul 31, 2018 at 7:14 PM
  SpaceRaider

    SpaceRaider Moderator
    Moderator
    Joined:
    Jul 22, 2001
    Messages:
    64,324
    Likes Received:
    1,956
    Location:
    God's Country
    Aug 1, 2018 at 3:20 AM
