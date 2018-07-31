FB RECRUITING Commitment No. 10 on the board!

Roswell (GA) DE JR Bivens just took to Twitter to make it official. We’ve been following Bivens for some time now. The staff had been pursuing him and pushing for a commitment for a while. Nice win here — may also spark some other DE’s they’re looking at to pull the trigger... I am excited to announce that I am commiting to play football at Middle Tennessee State University. I look forward to playing for Coach Stockstill and his staff and I also look forward to getting my academic degree from MTSU. I am truly blessed. @CoachRoyston_MT @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/I6mbzuaSrS— Jr Bivens (@JrBivens1) July 31, 2018