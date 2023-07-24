Really not sure the hype around Devyn Curtis is warranted as such. According to that list, he's either the best or second best LB in the conference? Props to the guy. I hope he is, and I'm just way off in my analysis, but....



I'm not sure he's even the best LB on our roster, much less the conference. Top LB's on the team are Curtis, Hartley, Rayam, and Butler (Who would be my choice for best LB on the team if he was never injured). How Butler bounces back from injury will be a major deciding factor in how the defense goes for 2023. I hope Curtis can be the break out player and beast that the pre-season publications seem to think he will be, but nothing I see from previous seasons indicates he is any better than the other LB's discussed above.



Perhaps everyone is so enthralled because he's nearly 240 pound Mike LB that can cover side-to-side. I've never been one to obsess so much over size at our level though. I trust my eyes and how these kids perform under the lights and with the pads on.



Also, keep an eye out for LB Parker Hughes. If he was 15 pounds bigger he would have a legit chance at playing at the next level. Watch him grow into a star these next few years and remember where you heard it first.



We have 5 LB's that are legit starter material in my opinion, assuming Butler is back to 100%. And those are just the known commodities. There are a lot of younger talented players that probably can play too along with some transfers but we just have not seen enough of them yet to know.



Our defense, IMO, is stacked again. This time, our secondary will have some experience at least though. It will still be the weakest unit by far on defense, but at least they have grown some. Patterson was overrated IMO and I have zero concerns about replacing him. Front 7 looks as stout as ever despite the loss of Ferguson (who cannot be replaced). Could be a break-out year for Q Dunnigan.



I expect our team to be much like last years. We will lose games for two reasons (much like last year):



1. Our secondary simply cannot hold up and teams will score too much through the air and we can't keep up. Very few teams, and nobody in CUSA, will be able to beat us running the ball. They will have to throw and throw quickly to beat our defense. I suspect this is the direction the WKU game will go.



2. Our offense plays so poorly that, eventually, our defense does wear down and starts giving up big runs and gets off balance. At this point, we were going to lose anyway because we are not scoring, losing the field position and time of possession battle, etc.



We will win games this year, and potentially win a lot of games, if our offense can move the chains and score points. Doesn't even have to always be TD's either. Field goals, time of possession, field position, etc. will be critical. Our defense is going to be good, and I expect continued success in the take-away department.



Special teams needs to continue to at least be decent. I've always been weary of kickers who had a good kicking year (Rankin did amazing last year connecting 16 for 19 on FG's) following up that good year with another good year. You see so much inconsistency at that position in college. I hope Rankin can deliver for us again in 2023. You can never take a good kicker for granted. For punting, Turk was good enough last year and should be fine for 2023 as well.





Much like last year, this team will go as far as the offense can take it. More on that later