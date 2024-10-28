ADVERTISEMENT

BASKETBALL Season Preview Rough Draft

O

OliverLBaltz

Blue Raider
Staff
Mar 19, 2018
171
255
63
Been to a few practices and talked to a few people the last few weeks. I plan on publishing something of a season preview column this week but figured I’d drop the more spontaneous, less filtered, extremely detailed rough draft for our subscribers on this year’s team. Probably more than you would ever want to know.

To recap and preface, I was really happy with the roster as the portal window closed. I thought the staff did well finding a balance of proven producers, flyers on talent, building depth, and adding roles and skillsets that paired well with the guys returning. See my article from last spring here for a more statistical breakdown of the portal additions here.

All that said I am still being cautious in expectations. The practices have shown me some positives and some negatives. I think their placement in the preseason coaches poll (fourth) is fair but I also understand we as fans have a standard for more, and I think we are entitled to that standard to some degree. The good news: its October 28th and I do believe in the ingredients this year.

Alright lets get to the fun part.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shayne_Pickering

FOOTBALL Defensive End/Edge Rusher Preview

Replies
0
Views
723
The Raider Roundup
Shayne_Pickering
Shayne_Pickering
D

UNLV NIL Fiasco

Replies
41
Views
2K
The Raider Roundup
Shayne_Pickering
Shayne_Pickering
jakeboldenbrp

Lady Raiders sign Nicole Dominguez from Spain

Replies
26
Views
2K
The Lady Raider Roundup
Shayne_Pickering
Shayne_Pickering
SpaceRaider

FOOTBALL Middle Tennessee vs Tennessee Tech (ESPN+), 6PM, Saturday, August 31, 2024

Replies
118
Views
8K
The Raider Roundup
SpaceRaider
SpaceRaider
Shayne_Pickering

Spring Practice Notes

Replies
8
Views
3K
Lightning's Lounge
Shayne_Pickering
Shayne_Pickering
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back