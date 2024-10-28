OliverLBaltz
Blue Raider
Staff
-
- Mar 19, 2018
-
- 171
-
- 255
-
- 63
Been to a few practices and talked to a few people the last few weeks. I plan on publishing something of a season preview column this week but figured I’d drop the more spontaneous, less filtered, extremely detailed rough draft for our subscribers on this year’s team. Probably more than you would ever want to know.
To recap and preface, I was really happy with the roster as the portal window closed. I thought the staff did well finding a balance of proven producers, flyers on talent, building depth, and adding roles and skillsets that paired well with the guys returning. See my article from last spring here for a more statistical breakdown of the portal additions here.
All that said I am still being cautious in expectations. The practices have shown me some positives and some negatives. I think their placement in the preseason coaches poll (fourth) is fair but I also understand we as fans have a standard for more, and I think we are entitled to that standard to some degree. The good news: its October 28th and I do believe in the ingredients this year.
Alright lets get to the fun part.
To recap and preface, I was really happy with the roster as the portal window closed. I thought the staff did well finding a balance of proven producers, flyers on talent, building depth, and adding roles and skillsets that paired well with the guys returning. See my article from last spring here for a more statistical breakdown of the portal additions here.
All that said I am still being cautious in expectations. The practices have shown me some positives and some negatives. I think their placement in the preseason coaches poll (fourth) is fair but I also understand we as fans have a standard for more, and I think we are entitled to that standard to some degree. The good news: its October 28th and I do believe in the ingredients this year.
Alright lets get to the fun part.