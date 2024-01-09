ADVERTISEMENT

FB RECRUITING New 2024 commit

6'-7" 315

Might be able to bring back the "short yardage big boys" MT used to use when they needed a first down or on a down "goal to go" for the TD back in the early days of 1A/FBS.
 
Pretty clear Mason wants to run a pro style offense with the OL size and all these TE signings.

Mitch appears out as well, removed MT OC on his twitter

If I’m being honest, I’m pretty skeptical. G5 bully ball is generally not a thing
 
Yep. Failure rate is about as high as McDevits brand of basketball. My biggest concern.
 
If Mitch will not be retained, that just makes it even more odd to me. We had several coaches recruiting, selling the program that were on the chopping block. You have to wonder if that impacted the motivation of the recruiters, and the recruits themselves knowing this guy recruiting them might not even be their coach. Seems like a weird approach to me. If you are a recruit wouldn‘t you be turned off by Mitch recruiting you to MT? You don’t even know what offense you will run or this guy will even be your coach. I would rule out MT in that scenario. And what do you tell recruits if you are Mitch?

My hope is that we quickly solidify the staff so we can get some transfer players from the portal.
 
  Like
BRaiderDave
Guys, I gotta say that I 100% love the size we are getting. We have all wanted that for years. I know that a power run type team isn't that known in G5 but the no huddle 35 second drives with only 3 yards gained ain't helped us much either. If we can run the ball and eat some clock, I'm there for it all the way. Our OL coach ia recruiting his tail off and he knows what he wants.
 
  Like
Hop45, ewglenn, BRaiderDave and 2 others
ewglenn said:
3* Kedrick Burley OLB 6’3/229 Pompano Beach, FL
Other offers: App St, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Temple, WMU, Bethune-Cookman, Fordham, Illinois St, UNA, NC A&T, WCU

View embedded media
Very productive player for the #9 high school team in the country last season, St. Thomas Aquinas (FL). MaxPreps recognized him as a first-team high school All-American after he posted impressive numbers of 61 tackles, 25 sacks, and 30 tackles for loss off the edge for STA
 
  Like
MTFAN61, SpaceRaider and MidTennMtneer
Based on his offers and high visibility I am guessing he is a little slow. Betting that we project him as a defensive end. Good ends are harder for us to find than linebackers. Hope he is an All American here!
 
  Like
Noogaraider1
Answer on where he will play is in Lightening’s Lounge
 
Lantz Peoples OT 6’5/325 Bell Buckle, TN
Other offers: working to find out
 
Article from Southeastern Athletics, Inc reported that to get in shape for college People's had shed 71 lbs. to go from 415 to 344. Apparently played as guard. Shaved his 40 to 5.83.
Now he's reporting in at 325. Looks like he's been working hard to get in shape for college
 
  Like
Hop45, MidTennMtneer, Shayne_Pickering and 1 other person
I’ve been talking with him and should be posting comments in Lightening’s Lounge soon.
 
  Like
MTFAN61
Did we sign anyone else yesterday other than PWO?

Just looking at the rankings it appears Scotty did a much better job at a much more difficult place in his recruiting than Mason did with the short window.
 
Kedrick Burley which is a 3* and a high school All-American OLB

Dumela Knox is a 6’7/315 OT

Also we flipped 3* LB Korey Smith from Oakland in the Boro. He was committed to Toledo. Shane is confirming if it is scholarship or PWO. If we got him as a PWO then that is a monster get. Either way he is one of the best, if not the best, player in our class.



 
Scotty also had the benefit of having a team to pull from and build recruiting relationships for. He brought 10 transfers from Austin Peay alone
 
Shayne_Pickering said:
Scotty also had the benefit of having a team to pull from and build recruiting relationships for. He brought 10 transfers from Austin Peay alone
So half of UTEP's class were originally FCS bound kids and they still have a higher ranking? I don't think that makes me feel better.
 
ewglenn said:
Kedrick Burley which is a 3* and a high school All-American OLB

Dumela Knox is a 6’7/315 OT

Also we flipped 3* LB Korey Smith from Oakland in the Boro. He was committed to Toledo. Shane is confirming if it is scholarship or PWO. If we got him as a PWO then that is a monster get. Either way he is one of the best, if not the best, player in our class.

View embedded media


View embedded media
I love this though. That's an outstanding flip and obviously isn't counted in 247s yet. That's solid work to keep a local home from going to a MAC school.

It seems Rivals has much less information on recruits than On3 and 247. Looking at the 247 they have him ranked by position, nationally, and in the state. Rivals doesn't have anything on him at all and he's the best get in the class? I noticed this earlier with other signees. Rivals has MT with 0 three stars whereas 247 has 11. Big difference.
 
ON3 has us at #4 in CUSA, 247 at #6. ON3 took most of the guys from 247 when they started and they were much better evaluators.
 
Team rankings for G5 are also a bit misleading with not everyone actually receiving a star rating. Derek Mason has brought in a great class in limited time given the timing. Pretty good initial class imo. Will be up to them to develop the incoming players but the staff has a good balance of experience and young/hungry and they’ve produced where they’ve been. Should be one of the best cusa staffs so coaching will be there. Recruiting is a relationships game and Mason and co should be able to keep strengthening relationships now that life has somewhat settled down with signing day over
 
  Like
ewglenn, MidTennMtneer, BlueAlpha and 1 other person
He brought in 41 scholarship players which is substantially more than us (27). Quantity weighs heavy in G5 rankings for a lot of sites. He also brought two high school guys that are fairly decent ranked kids from TN (originally committed to him at APSU). I didn’t follow his recruiting at APSU that well so there may have been others. There’s no doubt he is a great recruiter and one of the main attractions to him when we were looking at coaches. I follow recruiting a ton and the group Mason’s team put together is a very good first class (on paper).
 
  Like
SpaceRaider and Shayne_Pickering
Can somebody explain the PWO stuff to me? Not quite sure I understand why a kid would turn down a MAC scholly to accept a PWO with us. Wanted to play closer to home? I'm happy he did cuz the kid is a really good player, but I just don't understand the details of all the recruiting stuff in a situation like that. Thanks in advance.
 
Hop45 said:
Can somebody explain the PWO stuff to me? Not quite sure I understand why a kid would turn down a MAC scholly to accept a PWO with us. Wanted to play closer to home? I'm happy he did cuz the kid is a really good player, but I just don't understand the details of all the recruiting stuff in a situation like that. Thanks in advance.
I’m pretty sure that one is a scholarship but we haven’t confirmed it yet. A lot of times these pwo guys will do a gray shirt which is essentially buying time until a scholarship comes available then they get put on scholarship. It’s not very common but it does happen a decent amount.
 
  Like
Hop45
Latest posts

