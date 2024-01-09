Matt Dossett
Yep. Failure rate is about as high as McDevits brand of basketball. My biggest concern.Pretty clear Mason wants to run a pro style offense with the OL size and all these TE signings.
Mitch appears out as well, removed MT OC on his twitter
If I’m being honest, I’m pretty skeptical. G5 bully ball is generally not a thing
Very productive player for the #9 high school team in the country last season, St. Thomas Aquinas (FL). MaxPreps recognized him as a first-team high school All-American after he posted impressive numbers of 61 tackles, 25 sacks, and 30 tackles for loss off the edge for STA3* Kedrick Burley OLB 6’3/229 Pompano Beach, FL
Other offers: App St, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Temple, WMU, Bethune-Cookman, Fordham, Illinois St, UNA, NC A&T, WCU
Based on his offers and high visibility I am guessing he is a little slow. Betting that we project him as a defensive end. Good ends are harder for us to find than linebackers. Hope he is an All American here!
Article from Southeastern Athletics, Inc reported that to get in shape for college People's had shed 71 lbs. to go from 415 to 344. Apparently played as guard. Shaved his 40 to 5.83.Lantz Peoples OT 6’5/325 Bell Buckle, TN
Other offers: working to find out
Now he's reporting in at 325. Looks like he's been working hard to get in shape for college
Did we sign anyone else yesterday other than PWO?
Just looking at the rankings it appears Scotty did a much better job at a much more difficult place in his recruiting than Mason did with the short window.
Just looking at the rankings it appears Scotty did a much better job at a much more difficult place in his recruiting than Mason did with the short window.
So half of UTEP's class were originally FCS bound kids and they still have a higher ranking? I don't think that makes me feel better.
Kedrick Burley which is a 3* and a high school All-American OLB
Dumela Knox is a 6’7/315 OT
Also we flipped 3* LB Korey Smith from Oakland in the Boro. He was committed to Toledo. Shane is confirming if it is scholarship or PWO. If we got him as a PWO then that is a monster get. Either way he is one of the best, if not the best, player in our class.
Depends on what ranking service you are looking at. Rivals, 247 and On3 are still synching up their databases as of this week so will have a better picture next week when all rankings are synched and all signed players are uploaded.
2024 Industry Football Team Recruiting RankingsA list of the top 2024 Football teams in order of recruiting rankings solely based off of the On3 Industry Rankingwww.on3.com
He brought in 41 scholarship players which is substantially more than us (27). Quantity weighs heavy in G5 rankings for a lot of sites. He also brought two high school guys that are fairly decent ranked kids from TN (originally committed to him at APSU). I didn't follow his recruiting at APSU that well so there may have been others. There's no doubt he is a great recruiter and one of the main attractions to him when we were looking at coaches. I follow recruiting a ton and the group Mason's team put together is a very good first class (on paper).
I’m pretty sure that one is a scholarship but we haven’t confirmed it yet. A lot of times these pwo guys will do a gray shirt which is essentially buying time until a scholarship comes available then they get put on scholarship. It’s not very common but it does happen a decent amount.Can somebody explain the PWO stuff to me? Not quite sure I understand why a kid would turn down a MAC scholly to accept a PWO with us. Wanted to play closer to home? I'm happy he did cuz the kid is a really good player, but I just don't understand the details of all the recruiting stuff in a situation like that. Thanks in advance.