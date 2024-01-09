If Mitch will not be retained, that just makes it even more odd to me. We had several coaches recruiting, selling the program that were on the chopping block. You have to wonder if that impacted the motivation of the recruiters, and the recruits themselves knowing this guy recruiting them might not even be their coach. Seems like a weird approach to me. If you are a recruit wouldn‘t you be turned off by Mitch recruiting you to MT? You don’t even know what offense you will run or this guy will even be your coach. I would rule out MT in that scenario. And what do you tell recruits if you are Mitch?



My hope is that we quickly solidify the staff so we can get some transfer players from the portal.