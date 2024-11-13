ADVERTISEMENT

BASKETBALL Middle Tennessee vs Evansville, (ESPN+), 6:30PM, Wednesday, November 13, 2024

SpaceRaider

SpaceRaider

Blue Raider Legend
Gold Member
Jul 22, 2001
79,178
8,291
113
God's Country
If you're a fan of good basketball, I invite you to watch North Texas' first half against Evansville last Monday. Ross Hodge was a great promotion within to follow McCasland and run a similar system. UNT is going through an annexation of their roster for last year, and looks like a well oiled machine in that film session.

I bring that up because Hodge continues that snail pace offense and put up 80 points against Evansville because of their unselfish style and players hitting their open shots. If last Saturday was any indication of the skill of MTSU's offense, I think they have the ability to put up big numbers tonight. Evansville played man defense the entire time and guarded the ball all the way out to the half-court line. Not sure how much they will do that tonight because the game got out of hand early against UNT. Consistent off-ball movement, "scoring without the basketball" made finding an open man easy when their defense rotates off guard penetration.

Freshman Gabriel Pozzato (#0, 6'7") is an impressive player that could very well be in the MVC Freshman of the Year conversation. Averaging 23 points through his first two games in college, he is a Guard in a Forward's body. A three-level scorer that runs the floor well can be a matchup problem because of his versatility. Evansville plays most of their minutes to their starting 5. EKU Junior transfer Tayshawn Comer (#12, 6'1") is a career 36% 3 point shooter and averaged nearly 8 points per game at EKU has been their biggest scoring threat outside of Pazzato. Junior Guard Cam Haffner (#3, 6'2") is their third leading scorer (10 ppg) with 14 points against Brescia, a career 38% 3 points shooter.

I think this game is pretty straight forward. When Evansville was at their best against UNT, they were knocking down the 3 and 4 of their starting 5 are capable of doing that. MTSU is currently the best team in the country in steal % and Evansville is bottom 100 in the country in turnovers. I don't see a matchup Evansville could exploit (just stop Pazzato), make them find other scoring options. I also like our bench depth in this game. Defend the three and continue being active on defense and this should be an easy Wednesday night at the Murph.
 
  • Like
Reactions: ewglenn, TrueBlue147, SigmaNuBlue and 1 other person
Feels good to have optimism around this team again. The fans, and the school in general, need it.

I'm staying away from -10.5 though...

Let's take care of business tonight and set the stage for a big game Saturday.
 
Per McDevitt on the Blue Raider podcast, the series (which I believe he said will go for four years) was in part put together in commemoration of the tragic plane crash that killed the entire 1977-1978 Evansville MBB team as they headed to Murfreesboro to play MTSU.

Evansville was picked to finished 9th (out of 12) in an MVC that is usually ranks in the same realm of C-USA. The Purple Aces are coming off a 17-18 season after finishing with just 11 total wins over the prior two seasons.

Evansville has struggled with rebounding under each of their seasons with head coach David Ragland. That looks like it remains the case with them being outrebounded on the offensive glass by North Texas last week 13-3. Mostafa lived up to his resounding rebounding reputation against Abilene Christian with 5 ORebs in 22 mins. Look for him to make an impact tonight.

The Purple Aces improved behind the arc in 23-24 making 37% of their 3s in conference play, ranking 4th in the MVC. Last year only about a third of their FGAs were from 3, but the volume has increased in the small sample size of this season where exactly half of their 118 FGAs have been from 3. The flip side... Evansville has ranked dead last in the MVC the last two years in 3p% defense. North Texas shot 38% last week, so it is very possible its still a vulnerability of theirs. MTSU shot the 3 well (35%) and guarded ACU from 3 well (14%) last Saturday. Interested to see how that continues given what Evansville is scouted to be as a perimeter offense and defense.

I have been busy with duties in my professional and personal life lately so I haven't gotten to say much on the Abilene Christian game, but I was very very pleased. Still want to be a little careful in expectations, we all remember what happened in their first D1 game in 23-24 and how the rest of the season went, but everything I liked about the blueprint in building this team this past offseason was on display in Abilene last weekend. In short, it seems like Nick made a conscious pivot from a positional versatility identity to one with more specific positions and roles in mind for each individual player. Right now it looks like they have a pure point guard. A pure scoring guard. A real backup/combo guard. A pure low post threat. A rim protector. Wing scorers. Wing defenders. Energy athletes. Etc etc etc. Hope to see more confirmation of this so I can write more extensively on it soon.

While keeping in mind that college basketball is where the unexpected becomes ordinary, Evansville is expected to be along the same level of team the Blue Raiders saw in ACU. This time its at home where we all know MT has had pretty good success at. Spread currently sits at MT being favored by 10.5. Barring an unforeseen breakout year from Evansville, anything short of a comfortable win will be disappointing, and anything short of a win will be pretty concerning and erase all the goodwill they earned on Saturday.
 
  • Like
Reactions: SigmaNuBlue, ewglenn, TrueBlue147 and 1 other person
For the first time in ages stopped & picked up the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal. Absolutely no word about Middle Tennessee athletics. No mention of last night's game or the men's upcoming game tonight. What an unfortunate shell of what it once was. Definitely miss not having a locally owned newspaper, but I realize we're living in a different digital era now. But for old school guys it's still kind of sad.
 
  • Like
Reactions: SigmaNuBlue, ewglenn and SpaceRaider
MTFAN61 said:
For the first time in ages stopped & picked up the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal. Absolutely no word about Middle Tennessee athletics. No mention of last night's game or the men's upcoming game tonight.
Click to expand...
There are no basketball articles in the hometown newspaper. There are no basketball broadcasts on the university radio station. Without a doubt, this has a connection to the trash leadership that has plagued this university.
 
OliverLBaltz said:
Per McDevitt on the Blue Raider podcast, the series (which I believe he said will go for four years) was in part put together in commemoration of the tragic plane crash that killed the entire 1977-1978 Evansville MBB team as they headed to Murfreesboro to play MTSU.

Evansville was picked to finished 9th (out of 12) in an MVC that is usually ranks in the same realm of C-USA. The Purple Aces are coming off a 17-18 season after finishing with just 11 total wins over the prior two seasons.

Evansville has struggled with rebounding under each of their seasons with head coach David Ragland. That looks like it remains the case with them being outrebounded on the offensive glass by North Texas last week 13-3. Mostafa lived up to his resounding rebounding reputation against Abilene Christian with 5 ORebs in 22 mins. Look for him to make an impact tonight.

The Purple Aces improved behind the arc in 23-24 making 37% of their 3s in conference play, ranking 4th in the MVC. Last year only about a third of their FGAs were from 3, but the volume has increased in the small sample size of this season where exactly half of their 118 FGAs have been from 3. The flip side... Evansville has ranked dead last in the MVC the last two years in 3p% defense. North Texas shot 38% last week, so it is very possible its still a vulnerability of theirs. MTSU shot the 3 well (35%) and guarded ACU from 3 well (14%) last Saturday. Interested to see how that continues given what Evansville is scouted to be as a perimeter offense and defense.

I have been busy with duties in my professional and personal life lately so I haven't gotten to say much on the Abilene Christian game, but I was very very pleased. Still want to be a little careful in expectations, we all remember what happened in their first D1 game in 23-24 and how the rest of the season went, but everything I liked about the blueprint in building this team this past offseason was on display in Abilene last weekend. In short, it seems like Nick made a conscious pivot from a positional versatility identity to one with more specific positions and roles in mind for each individual player. Right now it looks like they have a pure point guard. A pure scoring guard. A real backup/combo guard. A pure low post threat. A rim protector. Wing scorers. Wing defenders. Energy athletes. Etc etc etc. Hope to see more confirmation of this so I can write more extensively on it soon.

While keeping in mind that college basketball is where the unexpected becomes ordinary, Evansville is expected to be along the same level of team the Blue Raiders saw in ACU. This time its at home where we all know MT has had pretty good success at. Spread currently sits at MT being favored by 10.5. Barring an unforeseen breakout year from Evansville, anything short of a comfortable win will be disappointing, and anything short of a win will be pretty concerning and erase all the goodwill they earned on Saturday.
Click to expand...
I know I'm getting a step ahead, but watched Murray St at Pitt game last night on ESPN+. They are in one word, good. Extremely athletic, & very crafty getting to the interior. Murray was totally in that game, & played great against a quality ACC team all night until the final 3 minutes. The final score was misleading to how competitive the game was.
I feel comfortable about the Evansville game, but if we come out of the Murray St game unscathed I feel very good about our upcoming holiday tournament games. BTW- those are all ESPN Network broadcast games. One last thing about Murray, they remind me specifically of us accept for one thing. We have a hulk in the interior at the 5 spot that they don't have. That's where I give us an additional edge.
Murray St will be an excellent guage to how successful I think this year's campaign can run. I'm anticipating a 5-6 point closely contested game, & their is that chance it could go in Murray's favor. But if MT continues to excell in its play, & wins somewhat comfortably I definitely see us as a much better squad than the anticipated #4 team in CUSA. If we can beat this Murray team by a score similar to what Pitt did look for Middle Tennessee to definitely challenge for the conference championship.
 
  • Like
Reactions: ewglenn, SigmaNuBlue and OliverLBaltz
I think one of the things going in our favor is just the fact that we have 3 guys that can go get a bucket on their own this year. Last year we had 1 and sometimes 2. Weston, Porter, and Counter have started really strong and I really want that to continue.
 
  • Like
Reactions: MTFAN61 and ewglenn
MTLynn said:
There are no basketball articles in the hometown newspaper. There are no basketball broadcasts on the university radio station. Without a doubt, this has a connection to the trash leadership that has plagued this university.
Click to expand...
The crowd shots of empty seats all the way up behind the team benches on ESPN+ are pretty damning.
 
  • Angry
Reactions: MTLynn
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SpaceRaider

BASKETBALL Middle Tennessee @ Abilene Christian , 6PM, Saturday, November 9, 2024

Replies
17
Views
733
The Raider Roundup
SpaceRaider
SpaceRaider
SpaceRaider

FOOTBALL Middle Tennessee (2-5, 1-2) @ Jacksonville State (3-3, 2-0) (ESPN2), 6:30, Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Replies
61
Views
3K
The Raider Roundup
MidTennMtneer
MidTennMtneer
SpaceRaider

FOOTBALL Middle Tennessee (2-6, 1-3) @ UTEP (1-7, 1-4), (CBSSN), 2:30PM, Saturday, November 2, 2024

Replies
46
Views
2K
The Raider Roundup
BigBlueBrad
B
SpaceRaider

FOOTBALL Middle Tennessee (3-6; 2-3) vs Liberty (5-2; 3-2) (CBSSN), 12:00PM, Saturday, November 9, 2024

Replies
11
Views
782
The Raider Roundup
MidTennMtneer
MidTennMtneer
SpaceRaider

BASKETBALL Middle Tennessee vs Oglethorpe, 11AM, Monday, November 4, 2024

Replies
20
Views
1K
The Raider Roundup
MTFAN61
M
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back