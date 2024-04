Matt Dossett said: Wasn’t MT almost a gaffe defensively from having a shot of winning the Conference a handful of years ago? Click to expand...

Part of me wants to say we backed in to that game. I've always said an 8-4 team has no business being a conference champ. We beat two teams that finished with a winning record, UAB in the finale and Marshall in Huntington. (I was at that game, super fun).But three of those four losses were to SEC teams. We lost for a combined 37-118, including a season opening 7-35 drubbing by Vandy. Other loss was the awful FIU game on a last min int from O'Hara after Brent got hurt. We whooped UAB then had the wonderful 12 men on the field for loss 5 and the champ. Then got throttled by App St in the bowl.But at the same time, if we had beaten UAB and won the champ, possibility we could've played MAC champs NIU like UAB did. If we win that, it's a 10-4 season. None of us would fuss over that. So I have mixed feelings on being 7-5 or 8-4 for a champ game once you think about it.Just another reason we have zero business playing 2-3 SEC or power teams in one season. The average fan doesn't realize our losses are to them. They just see the loss total.