Matt Dossett
All American
Staff
- May 14, 2016
The previous thread was over congested.
Let's start with Jackson Hancock
I spoke to Hancock...
On the offer:
I was very thrilled when Coach offered me. I was not expecting it.
On the coach and what he likes:
Coach Tucker offered me. I like how he has a plan for me and seess me being a game changer.
What do you play in HS and what do you intend to play in college?
In HS I play safety, slot receiver, and running back. In college I plan to play either safety or slot.
Three most memorable plays you have made?
1. Returning a 99 yard kickoff and taking a blocked field goal 90 yards back for a touchdown in the same game.
2- Scoring a touchdown with no time left on the clock to take my team to overtime
3- Catching my first pass reception last year for a 80 yard touchdown
He says the schools recruiting him the hardest are Troy, Mizzou and Coastal Carolina
