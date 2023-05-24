ADVERTISEMENT

FB RECRUITING Recruiting intel 3.0

M

Matt Dossett

All American
Staff
May 14, 2016
3,214
1,443
113
The previous thread was over congested.

Let's start with Jackson Hancock





I spoke to Hancock...

On the offer:

I was very thrilled when Coach offered me. I was not expecting it.


On the coach and what he likes:

Coach Tucker offered me. I like how he has a plan for me and seess me being a game changer.

What do you play in HS and what do you intend to play in college?

In HS I play safety, slot receiver, and running back. In college I plan to play either safety or slot.

Three most memorable plays you have made?

1. Returning a 99 yard kickoff and taking a blocked field goal 90 yards back for a touchdown in the same game.

2- Scoring a touchdown with no time left on the clock to take my team to overtime

3- Catching my first pass reception last year for a 80 yard touchdown


He says the schools recruiting him the hardest are Troy, Mizzou and Coastal Carolina
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
  • Sticky

FB RECRUITING Do you want to follow MTSU recruiting?

Replies
0
Views
272
The Raider Roundup
Matt Dossett
M
ewglenn

New Commit Conversation

Replies
3
Views
296
Lightning's Lounge
Hop45
Hop45
ewglenn

Message from Chris to BRAA Members

Replies
36
Views
2K
The Raider Roundup
FranklinRaider315
FranklinRaider315
M

When did you attend MTSU and what did you study?

Replies
34
Views
1K
The Raider Roundup
BlueraiderSC
B
M

FB RECRUITING Recruiting Intel heading into the year 2024

Replies
14
Views
703
Lightning's Lounge
Matt Dossett
M
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today