Ohio University
11/21/2024 | 11 A.M.
WGNS (101.9 FM | 1450 AM | 100.5 FM)
Ohio -1.537% against a 1-3 MAC team
Man. This program truly has collapsed. Every ounce of credibility and respect that Kermit Davis brought to MT Basketball has vanished. Poof. Gone.
Jekyl and Hyde is how it seemed against Murray State. Make no mistake, up until the last half against MSU we have looked good this season. I’m not totally off the bandwagon just yet. Counter has looked really good consistently. Mustafa has really caused problems with his size and strength until MSU also, but was exposed due to their athleticism. With Porter and Westin I’m not ready to throw in the towel. I’m not saying I’m 100% on board or off. I’m just saying it’s too early.
Baha Mar Hoops Nassau (2023): 1-2I'm not sure he has won a single game in one of these tournaments.
I’d say my thoughts of making it a key to the game is more of an indictment on our poor 3 point shooting. Small sample size for both teams, agreed. In my eyes, something has to give.HC Jeff Boals' worst opponent 3p% ranking in his 5-career is 192nd. While I imagine their 3-point defense hasnt been good, I think their current 364th rank is a lot more likely to be a product of small sample size, as well as the volatility and variance (dumb luck) that can come with 3-point shooting at the college level.
Even if my thought is inaccurate, Middle is 26% from 3 on the year (22% vs D1s, 358th in the country). They are 25% from 3 the 2 times they have played Ohio in these thanksgiving tournaments. They are 28% from 3 in McDevitt's tenure when playing in MTEs. If there is data suggesting a weakness for Ohio, there is a lot more data suggesting they are not equipped to exploit it. I think Middle is a better shooting team than they have shot so far but by golly they have to prove it.
|STATISTIC
|ou
|MT
|FG%
|44%
|39%
|FGs
|14-32
|12-31
|3FG%
|20%
|33%
|3FGs
|2-10
|3-9
|FT%
|20%
|71%
|FTs
|1-5
|5-7
|TOs
|7
|11
|PtsOffTO
|8
|4
|TotReb
|16
|24
|DefReb
|11
|16
|Off Reb
|5
|8
|2ndChPts
|3
|9
|BenchPts
|4
|10
|PtsPaint
|20
|14
|FstBkPt
|10
|8
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Steals
|7
|3
|Assts
|9
|8
|Times Tied:
|4
|Time Tied:
|2:21
|Lead Chg:
|5
|LeadTime
|12:57
|4:42
|STATISTIC
|ou
|MT
|FG%
|40%
|44%
|FGs
|27-67
|28-64
|3FG%
|21%
|35%
|3FGs
|6-29
|6-17
|FT%
|72%
|66%
|FTs
|21-29
|21-32
|TOs
|13
|20
|PtsOffTO
|20
|9
|TotReb
|38
|48
|DefReb
|25
|32
|Off Reb
|13
|16
|2ndChPts
|11
|17
|BenchPts
|12
|17
|PtsPaint
|38
|38
|FstBkPt
|31
|13
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Steals
|13
|7
|Assts
|20
|13
|Times Tied:
|11
|Time Tied:
|5:19
|Lead Chg:
|15
|LeadTime
|28:31
|11:11
Players are always the most important. It was a well designed play that set up the open 3 to send the game into overtime. Also, good defensive call that allowed thr trap on the Ohio point guard who then dribbled off his foot.Lands is showing me more than I honestly expected. Fitting in better here than his previous stops.
When Mustafa was asked post game by Chip if it was the players or the coaching staff making the difference in winning the game he answered correctly. The players. Bottom line we rely more on athleticism & desire than coaching. This year's victories will depend on a night to night basis of how badly does the team want the victory. Today they were down by 7 with less than 6 minutes, & they had the fight to come back. Congratulations fellows, if you can keep the same desire each game you can be more & more competitive as you gel throughout the year.