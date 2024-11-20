A lot of really good mid-major programs on display at this years’ Myrtle Beach Invitational. CUSA’s Liberty won this tournament last year against a good crop including Furman, Wichita State, and Vermont. There is another healthy amount of Conference favorites in this field, too.



Ohio is the preseason favorite out of the MAC. Although they’ve had a sluggish start to their season (1-3), a big reason is MAC 1st-team Shereef Mitchell has not played the last 2 games for undisclosed reasons. It’s clear the Bobcats are missing his 13 ppg and senior presence at PG.



Sophomore AJ Brown has been a stud (#3, 6’4” G) with 14 ppg on a 61% eFG and 47% 3FG. He has great size at the wing position, but has had a turnover problem in the early season. Iowa State transfer Jackson Paveletzke (#13, 6’2” G) is capable of being a game changer with his 3.3 ast/game but his 1 A/TO would indicate he could also be a liability.



Senior AJ Clayton (#23, 6’8” C) is their best big and will play a lot of minutes at the five. I believe the duo of Loofe and Mostafa could hopefully wear down their thin front court.



Ohio has been very bad defensively, the worst 3P FG defense in the country in fact. They’re also the 4th worst in eFG% defense in the country. Admittedly a small sample size but they’ve played 3 teams that are considered “underdogs” and won just 1 (82-76 vs UNC-Asheville). They are also a very bad rebounding team. Bottom 100 in total boards through 4 games because of the thin front court (Clayton and Aidan Hadaway #10, 6’8” are the only two significant minutes played at the 4/5). First key: will somebody hit threes?! We are going to get many opportunities. Every game this season Ohio has allowed double-digit 3PM. We have not made more than 6 against a D1 opponent and are one of the worst in the country in 3PM. Secondly, dominant the boards like you’re supposed to. We are one of the better rebounding teams in the tournament and you’re going against the worst in your first matchup. Set a tone and limit extra possessions (that means turnovers too, which is always a key for this team).