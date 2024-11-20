ADVERTISEMENT

BASKETBALL Middle Tennessee vs Ohio (Myrtle Beach Invitational)(ESPNU), 11AM, Thursday, November 21, 2024

The Ohio men's basketball team (1-3) head to the 2024 Myrtle Beach Invitational Nov. 21-24 at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C. The Bobcats open the invitational on Thursday, Nov. 21 when they take on Middle Tennesee (3-1). Tip-off is set for Noon ET and can be see non ESPNU. The Bobcats will return to action on Friday, Nov. 22 to take on either Portland or USF at either 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. The event concludes on Sunday, Nov. 24 with a time nad opponent TBA.

Ohio is coming off an 0-1 week, falling to Illinois State and Memphis. Redshirt sophomore guard AJ Brown led the Bobcats on the week, averaging 19.5 points, while shooting .440 from the field, .429 from three and was 11-of-11 from the line. Junior guard Ajay Sheldon averaged 13.0 points, shooting .533 from three. On Nov. 15 at Memphis, Sheldon set a news career-high, scoring 20 points and hitting six three-pointers.

Middle Tennessee is 3-1 overall with wins Abilene Christian and Evansville and is coming off a loss to Murray State on Saturday. Ohio and the Blue Raiders met last season in the Baha Mar Nassau Hoops Classic, with Ohio winning, 80-68. Ohio last competed in the Myrtle Beach Invitational since 2019 in head coach Jeff Boals' first season.
 
I see an L here. Ohio looked decent against Memphis and McDevitt has been terrible in these holiday tournaments. I'm not sure he has won a single game in one of these tournaments.
 
37% against a 1-3 MAC team

Man. This program truly has collapsed. Every ounce of credibility and respect that Kermit Davis brought to MT Basketball has vanished. Poof. Gone.
 
Jekyl and Hyde is how it seemed against Murray State. Make no mistake, up until the last half against MSU we have looked good this season. I’m not totally off the bandwagon just yet. Counter has looked really good consistently. Mustafa has really caused problems with his size and strength until MSU also, but was exposed due to their athleticism. With Porter and Westin I’m not ready to throw in the towel. I’m not saying I’m 100% on board or off. I’m just saying it’s too early.
 
altshauf said:
Jekyl and Hyde is how it seemed against Murray State. Make no mistake, up until the last half against MSU we have looked good this season. I’m not totally off the bandwagon just yet. Counter has looked really good consistently. Mustafa has really caused problems with his size and strength until MSU also, but was exposed due to their athleticism. With Porter and Westin I’m not ready to throw in the towel. I’m not saying I’m 100% on board or off. I’m just saying it’s too early.
Huh? Down by 14 at the half and gave up almost half a hundred (in both halves). They played ok for about the first 10 minutes in this game and then got dominated and exposed for what they really are.

How could you have ever been on the bandwagon going into this after all the evidence you have over the past six years?
 
A lot of really good mid-major programs on display at this years’ Myrtle Beach Invitational. CUSA’s Liberty won this tournament last year against a good crop including Furman, Wichita State, and Vermont. There is another healthy amount of Conference favorites in this field, too.

Ohio is the preseason favorite out of the MAC. Although they’ve had a sluggish start to their season (1-3), a big reason is MAC 1st-team Shereef Mitchell has not played the last 2 games for undisclosed reasons. It’s clear the Bobcats are missing his 13 ppg and senior presence at PG.

Sophomore AJ Brown has been a stud (#3, 6’4” G) with 14 ppg on a 61% eFG and 47% 3FG. He has great size at the wing position, but has had a turnover problem in the early season. Iowa State transfer Jackson Paveletzke (#13, 6’2” G) is capable of being a game changer with his 3.3 ast/game but his 1 A/TO would indicate he could also be a liability.

Senior AJ Clayton (#23, 6’8” C) is their best big and will play a lot of minutes at the five. I believe the duo of Loofe and Mostafa could hopefully wear down their thin front court.

Ohio has been very bad defensively, the worst 3P FG defense in the country in fact. They’re also the 4th worst in eFG% defense in the country. Admittedly a small sample size but they’ve played 3 teams that are considered “underdogs” and won just 1 (82-76 vs UNC-Asheville). They are also a very bad rebounding team. Bottom 100 in total boards through 4 games because of the thin front court (Clayton and Aidan Hadaway #10, 6’8” are the only two significant minutes played at the 4/5). First key: will somebody hit threes?! We are going to get many opportunities. Every game this season Ohio has allowed double-digit 3PM. We have not made more than 6 against a D1 opponent and are one of the worst in the country in 3PM. Secondly, dominant the boards like you’re supposed to. We are one of the better rebounding teams in the tournament and you’re going against the worst in your first matchup. Set a tone and limit extra possessions (that means turnovers too, which is always a key for this team).
 
HC Jeff Boals' worst opponent 3p% ranking in his 5-career is 192nd. While I imagine their 3-point defense hasnt been good, I think their current 364th rank is a lot more likely to be a product of small sample size, as well as the volatility and variance (dumb luck) that can come with 3-point shooting at the college level.

Even if my thought is inaccurate, Middle is 26% from 3 on the year (22% vs D1s, 358th in the country). They are 25% from 3 the 2 times they have played Ohio in these thanksgiving tournaments. They are 28% from 3 in McDevitt's tenure when playing in MTEs. If there is data suggesting a weakness for Ohio, there is a lot more data suggesting they are not equipped to exploit it. I think Middle is a better shooting team than they have shot so far but by golly they have to prove it.

I do think a rebounding advantage is more valid data and a clear tangible advantage MTSU can capitalize. Was Ohio's clear weakness last year as well ranking in the bottom 50 of the country. Raiders grabbed 12 ORebs against Evansville, who is a worse team but fits a similar profile to Ohio.

Personally, i dont have a great feeling about the game. Probably not what the fans want to hear but I just think Ohio is going to play very inspired after losing their first 3 of 4. They are the legitimate MAC favorites. Boals has never had below .500 season at Ohio and is coming off a 20-win season in which they return most of their main pieces. I think Middle can win if they play inspired, but i think thats still TBD. I was really impressed with the effort against ACU and then disappointed days later against Evansville. How hard they fight against Ohio after getting embarrassed by Murray State should tell us a lot about how determined this team actually is.
 
OliverLBaltz said:
HC Jeff Boals' worst opponent 3p% ranking in his 5-career is 192nd. While I imagine their 3-point defense hasnt been good, I think their current 364th rank is a lot more likely to be a product of small sample size, as well as the volatility and variance (dumb luck) that can come with 3-point shooting at the college level.

Even if my thought is inaccurate, Middle is 26% from 3 on the year (22% vs D1s, 358th in the country). They are 25% from 3 the 2 times they have played Ohio in these thanksgiving tournaments. They are 28% from 3 in McDevitt's tenure when playing in MTEs. If there is data suggesting a weakness for Ohio, there is a lot more data suggesting they are not equipped to exploit it. I think Middle is a better shooting team than they have shot so far but by golly they have to prove it.
I’d say my thoughts of making it a key to the game is more of an indictment on our poor 3 point shooting. Small sample size for both teams, agreed. In my eyes, something has to give.

I’d also add that since 2020, over 40% of our shot attempts have come from 3 (except 36% in 2023). Through 4 games, we’re at 30% — would be the lowest in McD’s tenure. That would imply we’re not shooting the three enough… Oglesby can’t get healthy fast enough.
 
Team Comparison
STATISTICouMT
FG%44%39%
FGs14-3212-31
3FG%20%33%
3FGs2-103-9
FT%20%71%
FTs1-55-7
TOs711
PtsOffTO84
TotReb1624
DefReb1116
Off Reb58
2ndChPts39
BenchPts410
PtsPaint2014
FstBkPt108
Blocks02
Steals73
Assts98
Times Tied:4
Time Tied:2:21
Lead Chg:5
LeadTime12:574:42
 
Missed too many close up shots, but a much better overall effort. Played a ton of different players in first half.
 
Defense has been okay despite some bad fouls and lapses. They have to get the PNR defense with Mostafa figured out. He's not dropping and the help isnt down low so idk what the strategy is there. Ohio is 43% from the floor and 20% from 3. I would not expect that to sustain.

Like that they are trying to lean on Porter as an offensive force. 8 FGAs when no other Raider has more than 4 feels about right. Mostafa's rebounding came along late in the 1st, will need more in the 2nd.

Say what you will with all the bad baggage that Weston brings, but he leads the team in +/- with +6. No one else is better than +2. Cam has a first step and creativity with the ball that is pretty special for this level. Yea the out-of-control episodes, the bad body language, the defensive lapses, etc brings him back to this level, but Nick's either refusal or inability to bring in another player that looks to pass as much as Weston does remains the problem. I like Counter, and I liked that he started over Weston today, but hes the long lost floor general we have been looking for since Donovan Sims graduated.
 
We are a terribly coached team with some decent players. The sloppy defense and nonexistent lazy offense does not belong in D1. Whether we win or lose this game, it's just more of the same of what we've seen in Mcdevitt's tenure. He has got to go after this season.
 
83-81 in OT we win !!!!

eam Comparison
STATISTICouMT
FG%40%44%
FGs27-6728-64
3FG%21%35%
3FGs6-296-17
FT%72%66%
FTs21-2921-32
TOs1320
PtsOffTO209
TotReb3848
DefReb2532
Off Reb1316
2ndChPts1117
BenchPts1217
PtsPaint3838
FstBkPt3113
Blocks13
Steals137
Assts2013
Times Tied:11
Time Tied:5:19
Lead Chg:15
LeadTime28:3111:11
 
What gritty win. Not sure how they stayed close, but they did. Props to them. Clean up the sloppy play and we could be pretty good.
 
Lands is showing me more than I honestly expected. Fitting in better here than his previous stops.
When Mustafa was asked post game by Chip if it was the players or the coaching staff making the difference in winning the game he answered correctly. The players. Bottom line we rely more on athleticism & desire than coaching. This year's victories will depend on a night to night basis of how badly does the team want the victory. Today they were down by 7 with less than 6 minutes, & they had the fight to come back. Congratulations fellows, if you can keep the same desire each game you can be more & more competitive as you gel throughout the year.
 
MTFAN61 said:
Lands is showing me more than I honestly expected. Fitting in better here than his previous stops.
When Mustafa was asked post game by Chip if it was the players or the coaching staff making the difference in winning the game he answered correctly. The players. Bottom line we rely more on athleticism & desire than coaching. This year's victories will depend on a night to night basis of how badly does the team want the victory. Today they were down by 7 with less than 6 minutes, & they had the fight to come back. Congratulations fellows, if you can keep the same desire each game you can be more & more competitive as you gel throughout the year.
Players are always the most important. It was a well designed play that set up the open 3 to send the game into overtime. Also, good defensive call that allowed thr trap on the Ohio point guard who then dribbled off his foot.
 
Latest posts

