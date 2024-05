Definitely gives the Raiders a much better chance to be improved over last year with Weston & Porter in the backcourt. How much better the team becomes is a total unknown. I think much of next year's degree of improvement lies with what Kamari Lands can bring to the team. While he showed tremendous skills & promise in high school it unfortunately hasn't panned out in college as of yet. So much depends on fit in college basketball.

Of all those involved with MT basketball to me it's probably CNM & Lands who feel the most pressure to have a big year. CNM in the final year of contract probably feels his job's likely on the line, & Lands when coming out of high school was probably having dreams of being a sure pro. This could possibly be a last stand for both in hopes of continuing their careers.

Having potentially one of CUSA's strongest backcourts in Weston & Porter I think could definitely help out the future goals for both CNM & Lands.