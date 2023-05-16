Jackson St OL Transfer

ewglenn said: Someone correct me if I’m wrong. Just looking at the depth chart we’d look like this on our starting OL:



LT 6’6/330 Devin Hayes

LG 6’4/312 Keylan Rutledge

OC 6’2/291 Wilson Kelly

RG 6’6/290 Ethan Ellis

RT 6’4/286 Sterling Porcher



Our average would be right at 6’4/302 Click to expand...

Jacqui Graham is the most technically sound OL player on the roster, size be damned. I don't see a world where he doesn't start at one of the tackle positions. Porcher likely the odd man out assuming Devin Hayes is starting material, which he better be. Porcher looked really bad at times last year, frequently getting caught flat footed and letting defenders blow right by him.I have no idea what they will do with the interior OL. One thinks it has to be completely wide open considering our Hawaii Bowl performance. Interior OL play was quite bad last year, especially against teams with a pulse. Hopefully a complete revamping there, with the transfers and younger players stepping up and being better than what we had last year.I do think there is an opportunity there to get better on the interior. There appear to be a lot of capable, good sized men on the roster. Our coaches have never done a good job of identifying our best players and playing them where they need to be played, though.