Jackson St OL Transfer

ewglenn

ewglenn

Moderator
Moderator
Oct 6, 2021
1,708
1,620
113
6’6 and 330lbs, played for FAU out of high school and was a starter for them until transferring to Jackson St.

 
6'6" and 300+lbs. Nice. Now get about 8 more of 'em.

I said it before, I was astonished at the size and athleticism difference between UTSA and MT when I attended that game (Maybe the blackout unis were slimming). As much as anything, our problems start on signing day.
 
RaiderDoug said:
6'6" and 300+lbs. Nice. Now get about 8 more of 'em.

I said it before, I was astonished at the size and athleticism difference between UTSA and MT when I attended that game (Maybe the blackout unis were slimming). As much as anything, our problems start on signing day.
It's been an ongoing problem, a recruiting failure of one sort or another, for at least a freaking decade.
 
Someone correct me if I’m wrong. Just looking at the depth chart we’d look like this on our starting OL:

LT 6’6/330 Devin Hayes
LG 6’4/312 Keylan Rutledge
OC 6’2/291 Wilson Kelly
RG 6’6/290 Ethan Ellis
RT 6’4/286 Sterling Porcher

Our average would be right at 6’4/302
 
ewglenn said:
Someone correct me if I’m wrong. Just looking at the depth chart we’d look like this on our starting OL:

LT 6’6/330 Devin Hayes
LG 6’4/312 Keylan Rutledge
OC 6’2/291 Wilson Kelly
RG 6’6/290 Ethan Ellis
RT 6’4/286 Sterling Porcher

Our average would be right at 6’4/302
Looks good, though I'd reserve judgement until I see them up against D1 competition. If they're getting pushed around the field like rag dolls, much like their predecessor's most of the last decade or more, I'll remember the old Boots Donnelly line about a player, 'looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane'
 
Went back and grabbed this from Jan of this year for comparison..

MidTennMtneer said:
Starting five OL avg height & weight

Colorado 6'6 312
SDSU 6'4 307
JMU 6'4 311

UTEP 6'5 324
UTSA 6'3 318
Liberty 6'4 316
LaT 6'3 312
FAU 6'5 308
WKU 6'4 303
MT 6'3 296
FIU 6'4 290
MidTennMtneer said:
Couldn't find a starting rotation listed for FCS schools. Forgot NMSU too. Starters came from Ourlads and roster came from CBS.

starting five
NMSU 6'4 293

full roster
22 players JSU 6'4 292
18 players SHSU 6'4 296
I expect Porcher and Ellis to put on some weight and Hayes will probably trim down a little.
 
Yikes. From center, to right guard, to right tackle we're smaller than most fcs schools
 
ewglenn said:
Someone correct me if I’m wrong. Just looking at the depth chart we’d look like this on our starting OL:

LT 6’6/330 Devin Hayes
LG 6’4/312 Keylan Rutledge
OC 6’2/291 Wilson Kelly
RG 6’6/290 Ethan Ellis
RT 6’4/286 Sterling Porcher

Our average would be right at 6’4/302
Jacqui Graham is the most technically sound OL player on the roster, size be damned. I don't see a world where he doesn't start at one of the tackle positions. Porcher likely the odd man out assuming Devin Hayes is starting material, which he better be. Porcher looked really bad at times last year, frequently getting caught flat footed and letting defenders blow right by him.

I have no idea what they will do with the interior OL. One thinks it has to be completely wide open considering our Hawaii Bowl performance. Interior OL play was quite bad last year, especially against teams with a pulse. Hopefully a complete revamping there, with the transfers and younger players stepping up and being better than what we had last year.

I do think there is an opportunity there to get better on the interior. There appear to be a lot of capable, good sized men on the roster. Our coaches have never done a good job of identifying our best players and playing them where they need to be played, though.
 
sWiley said:
Jacqui Graham is the most technically sound OL player on the roster, size be damned. I don't see a world where he doesn't start at one of the tackle positions. Porcher likely the odd man out assuming Devin Hayes is starting material, which he better be. Porcher looked really bad at times last year, frequently getting caught flat footed and letting defenders blow right by him.

I have no idea what they will do with the interior OL. One thinks it has to be completely wide open considering our Hawaii Bowl performance. Interior OL play was quite bad last year, especially against teams with a pulse. Hopefully a complete revamping there, with the transfers and younger players stepping up and being better than what we had last year.

I do think there is an opportunity there to get better on the interior. There appear to be a lot of capable, good sized men on the roster. Our coaches have never done a good job of identifying our best players and playing them where they need to be played, though.
For reference he is 6’4 264
 
