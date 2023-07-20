ADVERTISEMENT

BASKETBALL Bracket in the Bahamas is set!

What happened to the competition? Seems like when the bad boy lawn mower guys where running it there was some decent teams. UIC, brown , mt looks like a blue blood haha!
 
This is a different tournament
 
This is at Baha Mar, not at Atlantis. Battle for Atlantis is still going on and has Michigan, UNC, Memphis, and Villanova this year.
 
After watching CUSA's run in the post season this past March I'm starting to think that our conference is closer to being part of that group of "good teams". That wasn't just because of FAU's final four run. The conference literally went something like 18-2 in the post season, & other than the NCAA won every tournament out there. Even though we elected not to play post season we were not outclassed by any of our conference mates.
We've mentioned it before, but the P5's have done us a big time favor. They're so gung-ho about recruiting G5 players, the P5 have left the cupboards open for our freshman recruiting. 6 years ago I'm not sure we would have had such access to a Chris Loofe, Torey Alston, or a T Leonard. I think the portal had an unexpected benefit for CUSA last year. Certainly not saying we'll do the same thing every post season, but our talent is getting closer to the P5's than previously anticipated.
Looking forward to seeing if CUSA's new version of teams can maintain what started developing in the last couple of years.
 
From what I just reviewed there are 2 tournaments. A Nassau championship for G5 schools, & a Bahamas championship for the P5-P6 name schools. Looks like the Bahamas championship will be via CBS, but the Nassau championship will be streamed via FLO Hoops. Which sucks. I've never used FLO Hoops, but have read less than commendable reviews.
The rich keep getting richer.
 
FWIW, Belmont announced their non conference schedule and they visit MT Saturday December 9th. MT surprised Belmont last year up there and won in OT.
 
Just watched the men's summer workout highlights at MT basketball twitter. I know we're the Blue Raiders, but really dig the new black & white workout uniforms. Very sharp, wish we could play a game or two in those.
 
FB does a blackout. No reason BB can't either.

Equipment has been on point lately. Those gray jerseys last year were awesome. I hope they add those as an option to the NIL store this fall to hang on the wall beside my gray FB jersey.
 
Thought I'd post this here since more will see it. (PS...I really dislike the Lady Raiders board being separate and think there should just be tags in the post in this forum)

Looks like two trips to the Bahamas for McP.

 
