After watching CUSA's run in the post season this past March I'm starting to think that our conference is closer to being part of that group of "good teams". That wasn't just because of FAU's final four run. The conference literally went something like 18-2 in the post season, & other than the NCAA won every tournament out there. Even though we elected not to play post season we were not outclassed by any of our conference mates.

We've mentioned it before, but the P5's have done us a big time favor. They're so gung-ho about recruiting G5 players, the P5 have left the cupboards open for our freshman recruiting. 6 years ago I'm not sure we would have had such access to a Chris Loofe, Torey Alston, or a T Leonard. I think the portal had an unexpected benefit for CUSA last year. Certainly not saying we'll do the same thing every post season, but our talent is getting closer to the P5's than previously anticipated.

Looking forward to seeing if CUSA's new version of teams can maintain what started developing in the last couple of years.