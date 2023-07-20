Matt Dossett
This is a different tournamentWhat happened to the competition? Seems like when the bad boy lawn mower guys where running it there was some decent teams. UIC, brown , mt looks like a blue blood haha!
This is at Baha Mar, not at Atlantis. Battle for Atlantis is still going on and has Michigan, UNC, Memphis, and Villanova this year.What happened to the competition? Seems like when the bad boy lawn mower guys where running it there was some decent teams. UIC, brown , mt looks like a blue blood haha!
From what I just reviewed there are 2 tournaments. A Nassau championship for G5 schools, & a Bahamas championship for the P5-P6 name schools. Looks like the Bahamas championship will be via CBS, but the Nassau championship will be streamed via FLO Hoops. Which sucks. I've never used FLO Hoops, but have read less than commendable reviews.Assuming this tournament is on CBS sports
I was there. Huge win.FWIW, Belmont announced their non conference schedule and they visit MT Saturday December 9th. MT surprised Belmont last year up there and won in OT.
FB does a blackout. No reason BB can't either.Just watched the men's summer workout highlights at MT basketball twitter. I know we're the Blue Raiders, but really dig the new black & white workout uniforms. Very sharp, wish we could play a game or two in those.