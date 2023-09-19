ADVERTISEMENT

LADY RAIDER BB Blair Baugus visits Lady Raiders

Wayne County's Blair Baugus, one of Tennessee's best basketball players had an unofficial visit with the Lady Raiders coaching staff September 16th. Baugus was named the 1-A state MVP after scoring 25 points in Wayne County's 2022-2023 championship game this past March. While having 2 years left Baugus has also received offers from Southern Miss & Belmont.
She will be sure to receive Power 5 offers before her tenure is out, but Matt & staff have proved themselves be excellent recruiters. She would be a tremendous get! Very smart to start early.
 
Don't know that we get her but I hear she is our top target and she in intrigued with the idea of playing with some of our young talent. Wayne County has some solid ties to the MT program and that can only help.
 
Speaking of possible reach out interviews. Would be interested in hearing a touch base with Reggie Upshaw now that he's been back a few weeks. Read that he would be coaching one on one skill set development for the men. With basketball just around the corner would like to hear what he thinks of this groups skill set compared to others he played with or against while here at MT, & if there's anyone that's standing out as a pleasant surprise so far.
 
