Wayne County's Blair Baugus, one of Tennessee's best basketball players had an unofficial visit with the Lady Raiders coaching staff September 16th. Baugus was named the 1-A state MVP after scoring 25 points in Wayne County's 2022-2023 championship game this past March. While having 2 years left Baugus has also received offers from Southern Miss & Belmont.
She will be sure to receive Power 5 offers before her tenure is out, but Matt & staff have proved themselves be excellent recruiters. She would be a tremendous get! Very smart to start early.
