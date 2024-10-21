Shayne_Pickering
This thread will be made to monitor noteworthy transfer portal activity as it relates to MTSU
TRANSFER PORTAL COMMITS
N/A
TRANSFER PORTAL TARGETS
- Northwest Missouri State (DII) tight end Zach Akins (2 YEARS)
- Princeton center Tommy Matheson (1 YEAR)
- FAU tight end Wyatt Sullivan (2 YEARS)
- Dartmouth guard Kyle Brown (1 YEAR)
NOTABLE PLAYERS IN THE PORTAL
- Kennesaw State cornerback JeRico Washington (3 YEARS)
- Kennesaw State tight end Carson Kent (2 YEARS)
- Lousiana Tech tight end Hunter Tipton (2 YEARS)
- Kennesaw State running back/return specialist Qua Ashley (2 YEARS)
