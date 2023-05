Not impressive stats other than size. 6' 10" 285. This is a really big man. 3 star player who averaged 7 ppg in high school, & less than 2 ppg in 3 years at Iowa. Somewhat surprised, a little disappointed. Wanted a transfer portal shooting guard or point guard with some nice stats. Still have 1 available spot to bring in another shooter.

Anyway, don't know what our record will be next year, but we should totally dominate our opponents on the boards!