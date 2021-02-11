FB RECRUITING Some new offers

sWiley

sWiley

Very, very ambitious offers and targets. We've never seen players of this caliber consistently sign with MT, or any CUSA school for that matter. Looks like we are chasing AAC caliber athletes here which I say go for it, we'll see what happens.

I've always been a believer in casting a wide net and outworking your opponents. That's something this staff has sorely lacked for a long time now. Hopefully that is changing.
 
C

crclarke55

sWiley said:
Very, very ambitious offers and targets. We've never seen players of this caliber consistently sign with MT, or any CUSA school for that matter. Looks like we are chasing AAC caliber athletes here which I say go for it, we'll see what happens.

I've always been a believer in casting a wide net and outworking your opponents. That's something this staff has sorely lacked for a long time now. Hopefully that is changing.
Completely agree. Aim high and don’t settle.
 
FranklinRaider315

FranklinRaider315

sWiley said:
Very, very ambitious offers and targets. We've never seen players of this caliber consistently sign with MT, or any CUSA school for that matter. Looks like we are chasing AAC caliber athletes here which I say go for it, we'll see what happens.

I've always been a believer in casting a wide net and outworking your opponents. That's something this staff has sorely lacked for a long time now. Hopefully that is changing.
Better get them on campus for official visits in the first couple of games.
By mid season, Senior Day and Homecoming crowds (“attendance” is prolly a better word) are deal killers.
 
C

crposton

I think the hiring of Brent and Dearmon have breathed new life into this program. Might not see the results on the field, but at least they are doing something different.
 
C

crposton

I actually like the younger talent on defense for the most part. I feel like with the new hires on offense we can see some improvement. Much of our defensive woes were from the offense not sustaining drives from what I saw.
 
M

mtfblue

FranklinRaider315 said:
Better get them on campus for official visits in the first couple of games.
By mid season, Senior Day and Homecoming crowds (“attendance” is prolly a better word) are deal killers.
dead period will be extended again, probably best to keep them off campus and just do virtual tours. hell it worked so far this past recruiting season for FBS and FCS schools. you will have to do your homework and not just sign a kid because he is interested
 
B

blueraiderJT

crposton said:
I think the hiring of Brent and Dearmon have breathed new life into this program. Might not see the results on the field, but at least they are doing something different.
Hell, it can't get much worse on the field. If the caliber of athlete improves, we may get a lot better. TF just sat on his A$$ the last few years and put his recruiting all on other people. This new dude and lil Stock are pounding the pavement trying to get some real targets instead of D2 rejects. I think as fans, that's all we want to see. We want to see somebody over there actually trying to propel this program out of the crap it's been in. Kudos to them.
 
B

blueraiderJT

crposton said:
I actually like the younger talent on defense for the most part. I feel like with the new hires on offense we can see some improvement. Much of our defensive woes were from the offense not sustaining drives from what I saw.
AMEN!

wTF and OHurry put our D in tough spots all year long. If you're gonna only have the ball for 1:20 per possession. the D is gonna get gassed. Not to mention all the turnovers and such.
 
C

crclarke55

FranklinRaider315 said:
So....,who have they offered in Murfreesboro, Nashville, Franklin/Brentwood?
At least they are targeting some higher profile prospects. I assume they have targeted locals as well in the past but just not as publicized. At some point they have to break through and change the culture and perception. Hope this is the year.
 
C-Bow

C-Bow

I think this wave we’re seeing is Dearmon just circling back with his primary recruits from KU. Keeping those relationships warm while gauging interest is probably the best first step given he was poached and those kids might’ve been left off of the KU board. Just speculating the last part but he’s clearly got a foundation he pulls from that’s talent rich. Makes all the sense to show them he’s still there for them.

If they’re smart, the next wave should be of local talent as he establishes relationships and inroads in the mid state. There has to be effort there and honestly it’s the best time given UTK’s wearing out their welcome all over. Hit it hard locally and get Brent on the road with Gilstrap and Diabate. That’s a nice trio there and Royston can still own the Carolinas.

Sounds logical. Thanks for coming to my Ted talk.
 
sWiley

sWiley

C-Bow said:
I think this wave we’re seeing is Dearmon just circling back with his primary recruits from KU. Keeping those relationships warm while gauging interest is probably the best first step given he was poached and those kids might’ve been left off of the KU board. Just speculating the last part but he’s clearly got a foundation he pulls from that’s talent rich. Makes all the sense to show them he’s still there for them.

If they’re smart, the next wave should be of local talent as he establishes relationships and inroads in the mid state. There has to be effort there and honestly it’s the best time given UTK’s wearing out their welcome all over. Hit it hard locally and get Brent on the road with Gilstrap and Diabate. That’s a nice trio there and Royston can still own the Carolinas.

Sounds logical. Thanks for coming to my Ted talk.
logical for sure and one has to think that’s the plan with Dearmon having roots in tennessee from his past times here.

I just don’t have much faith in TN recruiting for MT. We’ve never done well in state and I think there’s a reason for that. Our perception locally is terrible and as much as people want it to change, it’s not changing any time soon. People need to accept this. Tough to swallow but it’s reality

I like Dearmon going hunting in Arkansas. Arkansas has a decent pool of players to tap into and it’s not heavily recruited because it’s not a traditionally talent rich state. It’s good proximity to TN and Murfreesboro similar to the Atlanta area that we sometimes hit hard

I want to see us get back to recruiting georgia, FL, the Carolinas, and branch into Arkansas and do a better job with prep and JUCO players.

TN high school recruiting just doesn’t excite me when it comes to MT because our reputation In the state is piss poor.
 
FranklinRaider315

FranklinRaider315

I disagree. MT had a very successful D-1 modern day run against Memphis (5-2) from 2007-2014. Stock just quit instead of leveraging that success in-state and then goes and hires two of the Memphis guys who were 0-2 against him in the 5 wins of the series.

Meanwhile, the Tigers saw this as a serious wake up call to get things right with their Football program and turned it into a New Years Cotton Bowl bid.

After the initial MT Div-1 era 3-game run against Vandy, this staff goes out and loses four straight when the series is renewed in 2015.
The poor perception in-state of this Football Program was self-inflicted. Just my two cents.

And since the “Contract Extension” in 2015........... 37-37 still with no conference title.

Middle Tennessee right in the middle. Nothing more, nothing less.
 
sWiley

sWiley

If I'm being completely honest, it's never impressed me to see us giving offers out to big time Power 5 prospects. Like, these kids have multiple Power 5 offers. They are not coming here under normal circumstances. We should be offering them with little to no research/work. It's not hard to offer them. In the rare event we do offer and the kid is a dud or problems are identified, we can always pull the offer before signing day though I understand that isn't ideal. Don't get me wrong, I love when we sign kids like this, but it doesn't happen often and there's always circumstantial things that push them to us.

In my opinion, the work and the effort is on identifying and pursuing the fringe G5/P5 player and the "diamonds in the rough". I know people like to complain about how we sign and beat out FCS and D2 schools, but that's the reality for a lot of players signed to CUSA. Every school in this conference signs several players every year that only have one D1 offer. It's not unique to us. If you look at the great players we have signed who have balled for us (and had NFL success), pretty much all of them were not heavily recruited and were 2 star players rated in the bottom half of their classes. Darius Harris, Charvarious Ward, Kevin Byard, Richie James, etc.
 
