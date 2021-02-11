If I'm being completely honest, it's never impressed me to see us giving offers out to big time Power 5 prospects. Like, these kids have multiple Power 5 offers. They are not coming here under normal circumstances. We should be offering them with little to no research/work. It's not hard to offer them. In the rare event we do offer and the kid is a dud or problems are identified, we can always pull the offer before signing day though I understand that isn't ideal. Don't get me wrong, I love when we sign kids like this, but it doesn't happen often and there's always circumstantial things that push them to us.



In my opinion, the work and the effort is on identifying and pursuing the fringe G5/P5 player and the "diamonds in the rough". I know people like to complain about how we sign and beat out FCS and D2 schools, but that's the reality for a lot of players signed to CUSA. Every school in this conference signs several players every year that only have one D1 offer. It's not unique to us. If you look at the great players we have signed who have balled for us (and had NFL success), pretty much all of them were not heavily recruited and were 2 star players rated in the bottom half of their classes. Darius Harris, Charvarious Ward, Kevin Byard, Richie James, etc.