Completely agree. Aim high and don’t settle.Very, very ambitious offers and targets. We've never seen players of this caliber consistently sign with MT, or any CUSA school for that matter. Looks like we are chasing AAC caliber athletes here which I say go for it, we'll see what happens.
I've always been a believer in casting a wide net and outworking your opponents. That's something this staff has sorely lacked for a long time now. Hopefully that is changing.
Better get them on campus for official visits in the first couple of games.Very, very ambitious offers and targets. We've never seen players of this caliber consistently sign with MT, or any CUSA school for that matter. Looks like we are chasing AAC caliber athletes here which I say go for it, we'll see what happens.
I've always been a believer in casting a wide net and outworking your opponents. That's something this staff has sorely lacked for a long time now. Hopefully that is changing.
dead period will be extended again, probably best to keep them off campus and just do virtual tours. hell it worked so far this past recruiting season for FBS and FCS schools. you will have to do your homework and not just sign a kid because he is interestedBetter get them on campus for official visits in the first couple of games.
By mid season, Senior Day and Homecoming crowds (“attendance” is prolly a better word) are deal killers.
Hell, it can't get much worse on the field. If the caliber of athlete improves, we may get a lot better. TF just sat on his A$$ the last few years and put his recruiting all on other people. This new dude and lil Stock are pounding the pavement trying to get some real targets instead of D2 rejects. I think as fans, that's all we want to see. We want to see somebody over there actually trying to propel this program out of the crap it's been in. Kudos to them.I think the hiring of Brent and Dearmon have breathed new life into this program. Might not see the results on the field, but at least they are doing something different.
AMEN!I actually like the younger talent on defense for the most part. I feel like with the new hires on offense we can see some improvement. Much of our defensive woes were from the offense not sustaining drives from what I saw.
At least they are targeting some higher profile prospects. I assume they have targeted locals as well in the past but just not as publicized. At some point they have to break through and change the culture and perception. Hope this is the year.So....,who have they offered in Murfreesboro, Nashville, Franklin/Brentwood?
logical for sure and one has to think that’s the plan with Dearmon having roots in tennessee from his past times here.I think this wave we’re seeing is Dearmon just circling back with his primary recruits from KU. Keeping those relationships warm while gauging interest is probably the best first step given he was poached and those kids might’ve been left off of the KU board. Just speculating the last part but he’s clearly got a foundation he pulls from that’s talent rich. Makes all the sense to show them he’s still there for them.
If they’re smart, the next wave should be of local talent as he establishes relationships and inroads in the mid state. There has to be effort there and honestly it’s the best time given UTK’s wearing out their welcome all over. Hit it hard locally and get Brent on the road with Gilstrap and Diabate. That’s a nice trio there and Royston can still own the Carolinas.
Sounds logical. Thanks for coming to my Ted talk.