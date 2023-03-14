LADY RAIDER BB Recruiting Target: Caught up with Macie Phifer

M

Matt Dossett

All American
Staff
May 14, 2016
2,184
991
113
I spoke with Phifer:

She is a sophomore and a class of 2025 prospect...

Talked to her:
- Guard at Ingomar HS in Mississippi

- Was "extremely excited and grateful to receive offer."

- On recent visit: "I visited MTSU in February and I loved it! I will definitely be back!!"

- " Right now I’m open to all options but, I really loved Middle Tennessee!"

- Averages 16.9 points per game and 7.5 boards a game
 
  • Like
Reactions: MTOleBlue
M

MTOleBlue

All American
Gold Member
Sep 30, 2015
2,171
1,067
113
Great that you were able to talk to her. She is a tall guard/wing already, and would be a great fit for us and the system it sounds like. Hopefully getting in early with a high major offer like ours (realistically, we are a high major in WBB) will have an impact. Close by, too, being from Mississippi. Thank you for the update!!
 
  • Like
Reactions: MTFAN61
M

MTFAN61

True Blue
Silver Member
Aug 11, 2022
558
651
93
One of the things that makes Matt a very successful recruiter. When you combine a successful program with extremely early interest without backing off, it makes for a very competitive recruiting package even against the "so called" major D1 schools. This format is what's brought Jada to MT next year. Matt outrecruited SEC schools including Tennessee for her by not waiting till her senior year. He may not get everyone he wants, but he sure gets his fair share.
 
  • Like
Reactions: MTOleBlue
M

Matt Dossett

All American
Staff
May 14, 2016
2,184
991
113
MTOleBlue said:
Great that you were able to talk to her. She is a tall guard/wing already, and would be a great fit for us and the system it sounds like. Hopefully getting in early with a high major offer like ours (realistically, we are a high major in WBB) will have an impact. Close by, too, being from Mississippi. Thank you for the update!!
Click to expand...
Agreed. 17 Ppg as a sophomore is impressive
 
  • Like
Reactions: MTOleBlue
M

MTOleBlue

All American
Gold Member
Sep 30, 2015
2,171
1,067
113
MTFAN61 said:
One of the things that makes Matt a very successful recruiter. When you combine a successful program with extremely early interest without backing off, it makes for a very competitive recruiting package even against the "so called" major D1 schools. This format is what's brought Jada to MT next year. Matt outrecruited SEC schools including Tennessee for her by not waiting till her senior year. He may not get everyone he wants, but he sure gets his fair share.
Click to expand...
Absolutely agreed. Matt is a tremendous recruiter. I believe he also had a hand in getting Anastasiia here, if I'm remembering correctly.
 
MidTennMtneer

MidTennMtneer

All Conference
Gold Member
Nov 13, 2013
1,769
1,708
113
MTFAN61 said:
One of the things that makes Matt a very successful recruiter. When you combine a successful program with extremely early interest without backing off, it makes for a very competitive recruiting package even against the "so called" major D1 schools. This format is what's brought Jada to MT next year. Matt outrecruited SEC schools including Tennessee for her by not waiting till her senior year. He may not get everyone he wants, but he sure gets his fair share.
Click to expand...
The other advantage to that is even if we don't get them out of high school, if things don't work and they wind up in the portal, they remember that initial relationship and we can grab them that way. I've seen that happen several times in football especially.
 
  • Like
Reactions: SpaceRaider and MTOleBlue
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M

FB RECRUITING Class of 2024 recruiting

Replies
28
Views
1K
Lightning's Lounge
Matt Dossett
M
M

FB RECRUITING We turn our attention to the class of 2024..

Replies
1
Views
291
The Raider Roundup
Matt Dossett
M
M

FB RECRUITING Link to information for the class of 2024......

Replies
0
Views
123
The Raider Roundup
Matt Dossett
M
M

FB RECRUITING Info on Junior Day

Replies
4
Views
268
Lightning's Lounge
Matt Dossett
M
M

SOFTBALL Ladies Softball: Turning the Corner!

Replies
2
Views
174
The Lady Raider Roundup
SpaceRaider
SpaceRaider

Latest posts

Top Bottom