Matt Dossett
All American
Staff
-
- May 14, 2016
-
- 2,184
-
- 991
-
- 113
Agreed. 17 Ppg as a sophomore is impressiveGreat that you were able to talk to her. She is a tall guard/wing already, and would be a great fit for us and the system it sounds like. Hopefully getting in early with a high major offer like ours (realistically, we are a high major in WBB) will have an impact. Close by, too, being from Mississippi. Thank you for the update!!
Absolutely agreed. Matt is a tremendous recruiter. I believe he also had a hand in getting Anastasiia here, if I'm remembering correctly.One of the things that makes Matt a very successful recruiter. When you combine a successful program with extremely early interest without backing off, it makes for a very competitive recruiting package even against the "so called" major D1 schools. This format is what's brought Jada to MT next year. Matt outrecruited SEC schools including Tennessee for her by not waiting till her senior year. He may not get everyone he wants, but he sure gets his fair share.
The other advantage to that is even if we don't get them out of high school, if things don't work and they wind up in the portal, they remember that initial relationship and we can grab them that way. I've seen that happen several times in football especially.One of the things that makes Matt a very successful recruiter. When you combine a successful program with extremely early interest without backing off, it makes for a very competitive recruiting package even against the "so called" major D1 schools. This format is what's brought Jada to MT next year. Matt outrecruited SEC schools including Tennessee for her by not waiting till her senior year. He may not get everyone he wants, but he sure gets his fair share.