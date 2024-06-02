ADVERTISEMENT

Murray State LB transfer picks MTSU

Shayne_Pickering

Shayne_Pickering

Blue Raider
Gold Member
Sep 1, 2022
249
223
43
The former Donelson Christian Academy standout has four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting this season

 
Incoming transfers as it stands...

- Ellis Adams: Tennessee Tech: OL
-Brian Brewton. UCONN: RB
-Myles Butler: Central Arkansas. WR
-Gamarion Carter: Vandy. WR
- Brendon Harris. Wake Forest. DB
-Felix Hixon. South Carolina. DL
- Ryan Hoerstkamp. Mizzou. TE
- John Howse IV. Vandy. DB
- Omari Kelly. Auburn.
-Marcus Miller. UNLV. OL
-James Monds III. IU. DB.
- Andy Nwaoko: Stony Brook. Edge rusher.
- Brady Russell. Murray State. Linebacker
- Hayes Sutton. Duke. Receiver
- Xavier Williams.UCF: QB/Athlete.
 
9 P5 guys.

Not all of them will pan out, but you got to figure that's going to be some upgraded talent for Mason to try and work with.
 
