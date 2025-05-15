Talked to him.



"Really liked the coaching staff and the opportunity to play football at a high level close to home."



"Called Coach Reeder and Coach Mason when I committed and they were excited."



"I visited MTSU on Tuesday and loved the coaching staff. I’ve been around the campus many times growing up so I had a rough understanding of the layout, but enjoyed getting a look at the new football facilities."



"I have three years of eligibility remaining, and looking to come in and compete every day to make the QB room and team as strong as possible."



"I would consider myself a pass-first QB, but have the athleticism to extend plays and make throws out of the pocket."