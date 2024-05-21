MTSU adds transfer tight end

Shayne_Pickering
Spent the last three years at Mizzou, redshirting his first year after four games.
Played in nine games with two starts in 2022 before getting passed over by a strong tight end freshman class at Mizzou.
He stands at 6’2/240 and will have two years of eligibility to use in the Boro
