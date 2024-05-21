ADVERTISEMENT

MTSU adds transfer tight end

Spent the last three years at Mizzou, redshirting his first year after four games.

Played in nine games with two starts in 2022 before getting passed over by a strong tight end freshman class at Mizzou.

He stands at 6’2/240 and will have two years of eligibility to use in the Boro

 
Reactions: MidTennMtneer and SpaceRaider
