Jaye Nash is a player MTSU has reached out to. As a true freshman at Tulsa, did not really produce much but was a heralded recruit. The point guard was a true freshman so did not play with Jarred Hall. Played senior season at McEachern with Ace Bailey and co., but before that was an in-state standout at Briarcrest Christian in Memphis
