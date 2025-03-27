ADVERTISEMENT

BASKETBALL MBB PORTAL THREAD

Jaye Nash is a player MTSU has reached out to. As a true freshman at Tulsa, did not really produce much but was a heralded recruit. The point guard was a true freshman so did not play with Jarred Hall. Played senior season at McEachern with Ace Bailey and co., but before that was an in-state standout at Briarcrest Christian in Memphis

tulsahurricane.com

Jaye Nash - Men's Basketball - Tulsa

Jaye Nash (3) Guard - CAREER AT TULSA – In his first season at Tulsa. HIGH SCHOOL – Played his senior season at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga. ...
tulsahurricane.com tulsahurricane.com
 
Reactions: ewglenn, MTOleBlue and Hop45
MTBig Blue said:
How many scholarships do the men have to give?
Depends on how many leave. This team was comprised largely of former junior college players and they received another year with the Diego Pavia ruling. Essam Mostafa, Justin Bufford, Essam Mostafa, Jacob Johnson are out of eligibility and Jestin Porter is in the transfer portal. They have two players coming in, so could add around if nobody else leaves

Seems like they want another point guard. Wing that can shoot is very needed on this team. And ten obviously you need that back to the basket creating big to replace Mostafa. Now with Porter gone, they probably will need another scorer as well to be honest
 
Reactions: ewglenn
Brandon Maclin is another name MTSU has contacted. Wing who is an elite catch and shoot option. Averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal in his firs year at Radford. Was at junior college level for two years before that, so he will have 3 years left. Originally from Tennessee where he attended Jackson South Side in west TN. Aside from the conference tournament, he finished the year really strong.

Brandon Maclin - Men's Basketball - Radford University Athletics

Brandon Maclin (0) Guard - PRIOR TO RADFORD 2023-24 AS A FRESHMAN Played in 35 games with 32 starts... Averaged 12 points, 3 assists and 5 rebounds... Led his
radfordathletics.com radfordathletics.com
 
Reactions: ewglenn, SpaceRaider and subkyle
I doubt any of these kids will ever graduate changing schools every year.

Let me rephrase, majority of them will not. Most will never go to NBA and not thinking long term.
 
Reactions: MidTennMtneer
Losing Counter and Weston is going to be a huge blow at the point guard position. Will be tough to replace those two.
 
From a data standpoint, I wonder how much AI is being used to run all of these players in the portal. This would be a fun job.
 
JohnDavidBlue said:
I'm saying that we have thousands of athletes in the portal.

AI and data science are becoming extremely powerful. Are any of these coaches or ancillary staff going full moneyball and leveraging data to get some of these athletes that could be sleepers.

And if they aren’t. They should.
I’m sure there are coaches doing that. I think with how many players are leaving each year that would be smart to find players to fill weaknesses.
 
JohnDavidBlue said:
I'm saying that we have thousands of athletes in the portal.

AI and data science are becoming extremely powerful. Are any of these coaches or ancillary staff going full moneyball and leveraging data to get some of these athletes that could be sleepers.

And if they aren’t. They should.
Oh yeah for sure. Synergy is a site coaches subscribe to that give them unlimited amount of stats on every little thing for every single player and team. Helps identify some strengths, at least statistically, and see the percentile of the country that player is in for that stat.
 
Reactions: MTOleBlue, JohnDavidBlue and ewglenn
