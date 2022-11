It seems even some associated with the school aren't super happy. Lee is on Twitter trying to calm some fans explaining that the school can give a list of preferred destinations, but that it is up to E$PN and CUSA to who goes where.



That may be 100% true and honestly probably is.



But...



I'd lay money that on the list of preferred locations it looked like this

* Camellia Bowl (ok bowl, good for fans but too close to home. Fans are frustrated. Lots of work to get them to come amd will look bad to ESPN if they don't. Coach Stock already donated money in the past year and probably won't again)

* Boca Raton Bowl (we already control Miami. Don't need to again)

* Hawaii Bowl (President really really wants to go here. He and the AD have shirts already! It's warm, we need a vacation!)

* Myrtle Beach Bowl (do we really want to play on teal green turf?)



And then the decision was made.